‘Everything He Touches Turns to…. ’: Trump Blamed for Another Massive Outbreak After Thousands Fall Sick and More Than 140 People Are Hospitalized

A federal food safety investigation into an outbreak that has sickened thousands took a dramatic turn this week after regulators reversed a finding that linked one of the nation’s largest produce suppliers to a multistate outbreak of a parasite that causes severe diarrhea.

The sudden about-face has done little to quiet questions, however, as scrutiny shifted beyond the contaminated lettuce itself to the timing of a seven-figure political donation and a delayed food safety rule that critics say could have made outbreaks easier to trace.

Taylor Farms’ shredded iceberg lettuce remains under recall even after the Food and Drug Administration said an earlier positive test was a false positive.

US President Donald Trump (Photo credit: Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP via Getty Images.)

Despite weeks of investigation, officials still cannot say with certainty how the contaminated produce entered the food supply.

The supplier, however, is facing renewed attention over a $1 million contribution its parent company made to the pro-Trump super PAC MAGA Inc. in 2025, less than a week after the FDA postponed implementation of a rule designed to identify and remove contaminated food during outbreaks.

The FDA said Sunday it had reexamined a lettuce sample that initially tested positive for Cyclospora cayetanensis and determined the laboratory result was incorrect. The agency said none of the Taylor Farms products tested so far has produced a confirmed positive sample for the parasite, although investigators continue working with the company and have not ruled it out as the source.

Federal investigators still believe shredded iceberg lettuce served primarily at Taco Bell restaurants was responsible for many of those who became ill, and traceback efforts continue to point toward the same supply chain. However, laboratory testing has not confirmed the source of the contamination.

Taylor Farms also has not withdrawn its recall of shredded iceberg lettuce distributed between June 29 and July 16 in 27 states. The recalled products were sourced from central Mexico. Other Taylor Farms products, including salad kits sold in grocery stores, are not included in the recall.

“To be clear, at this moment, FDA has not identified a single positive product test result for cyclospora,” a Taylor Fresh Foods spokesperson told Reuters in a statement.

More than 7,000 confirmed or suspected cases of cyclosporiasis have been reported during the past two months across at least 34 states, with Michigan emerging as the apparent epicenter, according to Forbes.

More than 140 people have been hospitalized. Although the illness is generally not fatal, it can cause prolonged bouts of severe diarrhea, leading to unremitting trips to the bathroom, abdominal cramps and other gastrointestinal symptoms.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warns that cases are expected to continue increasing through the end of August.

And now, Taylor Farms’ political contributions are raising eyebrows.

Federal Election Commission filings show Taylor Fresh Foods Inc. donated $1 million to MAGA Inc. on March 26, 2025. That contribution came six days after the FDA announced it would delay implementation of the Food Traceability Rule by 30 months — a decision that remains in effect as the current outbreak unfolds.

The rule, one of the agency’s most significant food safety reforms in years, requires companies handling certain high-risk foods, including leafy greens, to maintain standardized digital records documenting where products originated and where they were shipped.

In this case, the records would have allowed the contaminated food to be identified and removed from the marketplace more quickly, reducing foodborne illnesses and potential deaths. The rule is now scheduled to take effect in July 2028 after Congress also prohibited funding to enforce it before then.

The timing prompted renewed criticism online after the FDA withdrew its initial finding linking Taylor Farms lettuce to the outbreak.

Some commenters questioned whether politics had influenced the investigation, with one writing, “Actual corruption right in front of our salads.”

Others suggested they believed the government was offering a convenient explanation to deflect blame. “False positive my ass. Taylor paid to make it go away. Please quit thinking we’re stupid .”

Another post read, “Shameless corruption.”

Some reactions pointed the finger at President Donald Trump rather than the company itself.

One commenter wrote, “Gives, ‘everything he touches turns to sh-t’ a new meaning.”

Another added, “That disgusting, fat pig, orange buffoon is going to kill us all one way or another.”

Others targeted Taylor Farms directly, with one writing, “Taylor farms is trying to ‘it wasn’t me’ their sh–ty lettuce, while having sh-t on their hands.”

No direct evidence has emerged that Taylor Farms’ political donation influenced the FDA’s latest actions, although the timing is fueling public suspicion.

The agency has attributed the change solely to a re-review of laboratory testing that determined the earlier positive result was erroneous.

Cyclospora outbreaks are notoriously difficult to investigate because the parasite cannot be cultured in a laboratory and is exceptionally difficult to detect on produce.

By the time patients become sick, the contaminated food has often already disappeared from store shelves, forcing investigators to rely heavily on epidemiological evidence and supply-chain tracing rather than laboratory confirmation.

“You’re looking for a needle in a haystack,” food-safety professional Jennifer McEntire, who consults for Taylor Fresh Foods, told The Wall Street Journal, according to a report from Yahoo! News. “With E. coli and Salmonella, if you find it, you can make the needle bigger. That doesn’t happen for cyclospora.”

The investigation also comes amid broader concerns about federal food safety capacity.

The Trump administration’s FDA and U.S. Department of Agriculture have lost tens of thousands of employees through workforce reductions, while a FoodNet surveillance program is no longer required to monitor Cyclospora. CNN has also reported that the federal team dedicated to investigating parasitic outbreaks has been reduced from 11 people to three.