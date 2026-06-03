‘She Blamed Joe’: Melania Trump’s Carefully Crafted Image Takes a Hit After Jill Biden Exposes the Frosty Encounter Over Raid She Tried to Keep Hidden

Melania Trump attempts to be an exemplary first lady, but her cover has been blown by someone who once occupied the White House.

Donald Trump’s wife is an enigma; no one really knows her, and it is apparent she would not have things any other way.

Her husband brags that the “Melania” documentary transformed the 56-year-old into a movie star, while critics dragged the flick for having the depth of a kiddie pool. The film took viewers behind the scenes of the final 20 days leading up to Trump’s 2025 inauguration.

What she neglected to show, or talk about — although there is plenty — was the transfer of power between herself and Trump and the outgoing first couple, Joe Biden and .

Viewers witnessed the Bidens greet the Republican president-elect and his wife on the White House steps. Melania stood stone-faced and uninterested in the Democratic duo, her eyes hidden under a wide-brimmed hat.

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Her demeanor was hardly any different behind closed doors, and Jill told it all in her memoir “View from the East Wing,” published on June 2. The educator claimed Melania gave her the cold shoulder while en route from the White House to the U.S. Capitol Rotunda.

Jill wrote, “I don’t know how long this has been tradition, but it certainly helps with the awkwardness,” or at least she hoped. Inauguration committee member John Bessler, the husband of Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, accompanied the ladies.

Small talk was woven between short responses and silence. “The presidents’ car was likely frosty too, but at least they’d spent considerable time in each other’s company,” said Jill. “This would be one of few interactions Melania and I had ever had.”

Both women have publicly acknowledged Jill’s call after Trump was injured during a 2024 reelection campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

The author implied that the 2022 FBI raid of Mar-a-Lago partly fueled tensions. Agents retrieved boxes of classified, presidential documents from the resort, per the Department of Justice.

Jill believes, “Melania blamed Joe personally for the FBI searching through her private spaces at Mar-a-Lago,” adding “I have compassion for her, having been subject to the same kind of search. I knew how distressing it was to have agents rummage through your underwear drawer.”

She recalled, “Poor John had to figure out how to break the tension and find some path to relative peace in the course of that drive,” even asking where Barron Trump would be attending college. Melania answered, “NYU.”

Other attempts at banter were dodged as “Melania kept trying to switch the topic to the weather,” according to excerpts from the book. The admissions incited a wave of mixed reactions.

A Trump supporter , “You know she’s jealous of Melania… She’s not aging well and turning into a wrinkly old hag unlike the FLOTUS who is still rockin it.”

Two more people said, “What does the Ice Queen have to say anyway? Maybe she can talk about the escort industry?” and “Melania can never hold an adequate conversation with anybody. She doesn’t have a command of the English language so we can understand her and she doesn’t have the words.”

Jill’s recent candor triggered Trump. He berated her for not being a “good wife” on Truth Social. During a “CBS Sunday Morning” interview, she admitted to questioning Biden’s chances at a second term following a disastrous 2024 debate. Trump’s jeering backfired, intensifying speculation about his health.