‘Turns Everything Into a Brag’: Trump Explodes at Jill Biden Over Stroke Comment, Claims She’s Watching ‘Troubled Husband’ Decline and Doing Nothing

President Donald Trump woke up on Friday morning with former President Joe Biden and his wife, former first lady Jill Biden on his mind.

Trump, 79, and Biden, 83, have been political foes for years. Both men have faced off twice in political debates during the 2020 presidential race.

However, it was their clash four years later that effectively ended Biden’s bid for a second term as president.

Now it’s escalated after Trump took a swipe a Biden’s wife.

President Donald Trump blasts former First Lady Jill Biden and former President Joe Biden in an early morning social media tirade. (Photos: @realdonaldtrump/Instagram, @drbiden/Instagram)

The 2024 debate were left viewers shocked by Biden’s performance, igniting concerns that he was too old to serve another four years in office.

Even Jill, 74, was worried by her spouse’s babbling delivery in Atlanta that night.

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“I don’t know what happened. I mean, as I watched it, I thought, ‘Oh my god, he’s having a stroke,’ and it scared me to death,” Jill admitted in an early “CBS News Sunday Morning” interview clip.

At the time, the Biden team insisted he had a cold that made his voice hoarse. His low-energy was blamed on fatigue from his five back-to-back trips earlier that month supposedly.

Nonetheless, Biden was forced out of the race for then-Vice President Kamala Harris to step in as the presumptive nominee.

Trump went on to defeat Harris, 61, in that November’s general election.

Jill sharing her immediate reaction to her husband’s failed 2024 debate served as red meat for a vindictive Trump.

He seized on the moment to bash the Bidens in a day-breaking Truth Social post.

At 7:12 am ET, Trump wrote, “Jill Biden is now out there finally admitting that she did NOT know what went wrong with Sleepy Joe during our spectacular, and highly-rated, 2024 presidential debate, where Joe was not exactly performing to the highest level of debate standards.

Former first lady @DrBiden said she was “frightened” by her husband Joe Biden’s performance at the 2024 presidential debate.



“As I watched it, I thought, ‘Oh, my God, he’s having a stroke.’ And it scared me to death,” Biden told CBS News Sunday Morning’s Rita Braver in an… pic.twitter.com/1wS5oGDYyX — CBS Sunday Morning 🌞 (@CBSSunday) May 27, 2026

He called out Jill for not rushing to help her “troubled husband.”

He argued that Jill Biden was the opposite of a “good wife” based on how she handled the situation.

Trump also credited his own “strong performance” for Biden’s collapse. Going further, he claimed he was the reason Biden “choked” on stage and suffer what he called an “ignominious defeat.”

Trump’s latest takedown of Joe and Jill began circulating on other social media platforms, and reactions flooded the timelines.

Critics nored the absurd irony that Trump is battling his own health issues in the White House.

“Trump was probably having a stroke when he typed that,” one person on X posted.

The comment was reference to the nearly 80-year-old’s naps during Cabinet meetings and press conferences.

One Trump detractor referenced the now-viral “Droopy Don” moniker.

“Ironic that the current nap-prone president fails to recognise his own propensity to fall asleep during his official duties,” they wrote.

“Jill stood by her husband on stage. Trump turns everything into a brag about himself. Same guy who spent years mocking Biden’s age while ignoring his own rambling rallies and gaffes. Hypocrisy much?” read another tweet.

Rumors that Trump’s own wife, first lady Melania Trump, chose to live separately from the man she married in 2005. And rumor has it, she allegedly “hates his f—king guts”

“Melania [is] not stepping in for you. The issues you are having are real, but Melania would need to be around to help you, and she’s not,” one person commented.

A like-minded poster wondered, “Did anyone ask Melania about her husband’s health, physical and mental?”

Trump recently touted his “6-month physical” at Walter Reed Military Medical Center. In a separate May 26 Truth Social post, in which the former reality television star insisted, “Everything checked out PERFECTLY.”

As of this writing, the White House has not released a summary of that examination, leaving the public to rely only on Trump’s word.

Previously, he was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency in 2025, a condition that causes swelling in the lower limbs and feet.

Photographers have routinely captured images of “The Art of the Deal” author with swollen ankles.

In May 2025, just weeks before news about Trump’s CVI diagnosis, Biden announced that he was fighting an aggressive form of prostate cancer that had metastasized to his bones.

The former Delaware Senator underwent radiation therapy and hormone treatment for the disease by October of that year.

“I remember getting the diagnosis, and it was shocking,” Jill stated in her sitdown on CBS.

When questioned whether his White House staff should have requested testing when he was in office, she said doctors have maintained that men over 70 do not need a prostate-specific antigen blood test.