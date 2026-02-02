‘Did She Get Something New?’: Jennifer Lopez’s Casual Look Stuns Fans as They Zoom In on Her Curvy Frame

Much of Jennifer Lopez’s onstage and red carpet fashion aesthetic leans into her fierce, sultry personality, matching her body-hugging, skin-baring looks.

The mother of two was busy over the past few months performing in her Las Vegas residency, “Up All Night Live In Vegas,” and is now on break until March.

During this brief pause, she’s opting for a more elegant, relaxed look over her cheeky, revealing wardrobe.

Jennifer Lopez was spotted wearing elegant attire while out in front of the Beverly Hills Hotel. (Photo: Michael Tran/AFP via Getty Images)

On Jan. 31, the Bronx-born singer was spotted at the Beverly Hills Hotel with her 17-year-old son, Max Muñiz, wearing a blush-pink satin Chloé dress. The gown featured puffy sleeves and a white lace-trimmed neckline with tie-up strings attached.

Lopez complemented the look with clear toe straps and dark sunglasses, wearing her hair straightened and down with a middle part. She added gold layered necklaces and small earrings to complete the outfit, all enhanced by her soft pink makeup.

Though many people believed she looked divine, others did not feel the same.

One person thought the dress looked like satin, something one would wear to bed. They said, “Is she going to a slumber party? Looks like a nightgown and a matching plush animal.”

Another person, comparing the outfit to her previous red carpet looks, said, “And she looks 1000000000x better than any award show or red carpet look she’s had.”

A third person thought Lopez was looking fuller in the chest region, wrote, “Did she get some new *basketball emojis*?? Looks like it.”

According to Lopez, she has never done any form of Botox or plastic surgery at all. She attributes her maintained figure and youthful glow to consistent gym and skin care routines.

Someone else taunting her looked said, “Let’s all go out in lingerie…ya, that’s the way.”

Lopez is often criticized for her outfits when she steps out. In fact, she was blasted for her casual chic dress just a few days prior to her being spotted at the Beverly Hills Hotel.

On Thursday, Jan. 22, she was thrift shopping in Beverly Hills at a vintage store called What Goes Around Comes Around that sells pre-owned designer bags and clothing.

Though the outing itself wasn’t a problem for fans, it was her outfit of choice: a black neck plunging maxi dress, one that flowed loosely and had a sculpted back. Lopez appeared to step out makeup-free, with her hair up in a ponytail to keep it out of her face.

She opted not to wear a bra, hence the missing straps, but decided to dress up her look a bit by wearing tall black platform heels.

The criticism was that she was trying too hard to look young by having her bosom on display the way that she did. But she didn’t wear the dress the same way the entire night.

It’s not clear whether Lopez felt chilly when she left the store or just wanted to cover up a bit more, but she exited the store wearing a tailored gray blazer. The “If You Had My Love” singer also added a high-fashion element to the look by bringing a small Birkin bag.