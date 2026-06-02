‘Can’t Make This Up’: Trump’s Freedom 250 Disaster Goes Off the Rails After Milli Vanilli Abruptly Quits and Drops Bombshell Before Walking Away

President Donald Trump has caused all kinds of mayhem after sending out flyers with the expected Freedom 250 performers who now seemingly have backed out.

Young MC, The Commodores, Morris Day & The Time, and several other Black artists have pulled out of or declined invitations to the upcoming Trump celebration from June 25 to July 3 in Washington, D.C.

Some artists declined due to work obligations, while others say organizers completely bamboozled them with false information about the nature of the event.

French singer Fab Morvan, former member of the Milli Vanilli music group, has pulled out of the Freedom 250 concert event in Washington, D.C. (Photo by BERTRAND GUAY / AFP) (Photo by BERTRAND GUAY/AFP via Getty Images)

Freedom Williams of the C + C Music Factory group chose to do the show after facing a mountain of backlash from fans advising him not to.

Meanwhile, rapper Flo Rida refused to address the criticism when confronted by his fans and followers online. Now another name is speaking up.

‘Sellout’: Trump’s Freedom 250 Concert Is in Chaos — Every Black Artist Left Except These Artists, and Their Reason Has Fans Heated

‘Auto-Tune Led Us Here’: Jermaine Dupri Sets Off a Firestorm After Comparing AI Artists to Milli Vanilli’s Lip-Sync Shameless Story

Milli Vanilli singer Fabrice Morvan was initially on the lineup but went back and forth about participating.

In a June 1 interview with CNN host Laura Coates, Morvan said that is no longer the case, as he will not be performing.

“At first, when this idea came to me, I lived in Europe,” he explained. “My team came to me [about the] The Great American State Fair, and the cherry on top was the 250-year anniversary of America.”

Milli Vanilli‘s Fab Morvan tells CNN he will not be performing at the Freedom 250 concert: pic.twitter.com/p2ybwiWRHM — Acyn (@Acyn) June 2, 2026

“I’ve learned a lot of lessons in America … hard lessons that I never forgot to this day. So for me, I felt like it was a special moment,” Morvan shared. “A full circle moment. So I was excited.”

Born in Paris in 1966, Morvan moved to Germany, where he met fellow dancer and model Rob Pilatus. While touring Turkey, the pair spotted an ice cream ad featuring the phrase “Milli Vanilli” and adopted it as their name.

The group toured all over the world after entering the music scene in the late 1980s, maintaining a solid fan base in America.

But once Morvan — the surviving member of the duo since Pilatus’ overdose death in 1998 — saw the domino effect of artists pulling out left and right, he got concerned.

“I was told by my team, who was told by another team, there’s nothing, there’s no political entanglement or political alignment,” he explained. “It’s just a free show for the people.”

Morvan noted, “throughout the week, it turned into a circus, and this is not what I signed up for.”

He said he’s been in the “middle of several storms, and I know what it feels like, so I think it’s time for me to get away from the storm.”

One of those storms traces back to Milli Vanilli’s spectacular downfall.

Morvan and Pilatus shot to fame with hits like “Girl You Know It’s True” and quickly became one of pop music’s biggest acts. Their success came crashing down when it was revealed they had lipsynced vocals recorded by other singers.

The scandal cost Milli Vanilli its 1990 Best New Album Grammy Award and secured its place as one of the biggest embarrassments in music history. The two began singing in their actual voices after the scandal broke, but their road to redemption took many years.

Therefore, the idea of avoiding another scandalous career move made sense to the public online.

TRUMP'S AMERICA 250 CONCERT LINEUP IS COLLAPSING



Multiple artists are dropping out of Trump's "Great American State Fair," a 16-day celebration on the National Mall (June 25-July 10) billed as a nonpartisan 250th anniversary event. The lineup has lost nearly two-thirds of its… pic.twitter.com/udfKiOIli9 — DD Geopolitics (@DD_Geopolitics) May 29, 2026

“Understood, you are playing it safe and protecting your brand,” said one person. “Say what..?????” noted a second person.

One jokester added, “Just like their album, im glad that they’re skipping the event.”

Another said, “You can’t make this crap UP, IT JUST HAPPENS, THE GUY WHO FAKED SINGING, DROPS TRUMP FAKE 250. Quiet, under all the cancellations and DRAMA. DONALD TRUMP IS LITERALLY DESTROYING THE UNITED STATES CELEBRATION OF ITS 250th. ANNIVERSARY. WE DON’T GET A DO OVER. IT’S NOT LIKE YOU CAN ACTUALLY MOVE IT TO 2029. IT is DONE. WHATEVER HE PUT ON … WILL NOT SALVAGE THE MOMENT OF JULY 4TH 2026. Yo, Trump, thanks for FRICKIN UP OUR 250.”

Country music singer Martina McBride and Poison frontman Bret Michaels have also backed out from the Freedom 250 event.

The Freedom 250 fair, which Trump will headline with a political rally on June 24, is tied to the nation’s 250th anniversary and his 80th birthday on June 14.

Critics have mocked the event as little more than a rebranded Trump birthday celebration, especially after footage of the president and Melania appearing less than enthusiastic during last year’s festivities.

After hearing about a wave of artists that pulled out, Trump had a meltdown on Truth Social. The timing was ironic, considering a judge had just ordered his name to be removed from the Kennedy Center.

“We should have a giant MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN RALLY, for 250, instead of having overpriced singers, who nobody wants to hear, whose music is boring, and yet who do nothing but complain. Cancel it,” Trump blasted.

The White House is backing several Freedom 250 events, including the Great American State Fair, a UFC fight on the South Lawn, and an IndyCar race on the streets of Washington.