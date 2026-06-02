‘What the Hell’: Trump Snaps After Being Humiliated — Runs to Family to Dodge the Heat, Then the Cameras Pan to the Background and the Internet Explodes

Donald Trump‘s second term has been shaped by something few presidents ever experience: repeated attempts on his life.

In some instances, he portrays himself as a victim and other times, he appears to revel in the fact that the gunman missed.

The owner of President Donald Trump’s favorite dress shows complains about his tariffs. Photo credit: Photo by Win McNamee / Getty Images)

In the last two years, Trump has survived three recognized assassination attempts.

The July 2024 shooting at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, the armed suspect incident near his Florida golf course and security threats tied to the White House Correspondents’ Dinner and other perimeter breaches.

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Nearly two years later, critics noticed the image of bloodied Trump is still being used as some sort of martyr.

In his last few interviews, Trump faced some tough questions that put him on the spot and kept him on edge.

During a sit-down with CBS News correspondent Norah O’Donnell, things got particularly uncomfortable when she quoted derogatory lines directly from a suspect’s manifesto — accusations that included rape and treason.

Trump called the questioning ‘disgraceful’ and pushed back hard, but the moment was already out there for the world to see.

So when he sat down with his daughter-in-law Lara Trump inside the White House, the contrast was impossible to miss.

The atmosphere was relaxed, the conversation warm, and for once, the questions weren’t designed to make him squirm.

During the segment, Trump revealed he hopes future presidents will use the facility for generations. He even predicted that inaugurations would eventually be held there.

“It’s a great facility, and we’re going to have the inauguration here,” Trump told his daughter-in-law, according to The Independent.

Trump also argued the ballroom would be safer than traditional inauguration venues. He said future administrations would benefit from the project long after he leaves office.

In another segment, Trump sat down for a more formal interview, answering questions about everything from the economy to the escalating tensions with Iran.

But as the camera shifted between close-ups of the president and Lara Trump, eagle-eyed viewers noticed something else lurking in the background.

The seated portion of the interview took place beneath the massive painting showing Trump with his fist raised moments after the July 2024 assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Secret Service agents surround him while rushing him offstage.

Social media users questioned why Trump chose such a dramatic backdrop.

The image has become one of the defining symbols of his political comeback.

Featured in campaign materials, documentaries, and television specials, the painting now occupies one of the White House’s most visible spaces.

Social media users wasted little time weighing in.

“LMAO IN FRONT OF HIS FAKE ASSASSINATION…Hahaha what a f—king Clown,” one person wrote on X. Another said, “Oh the photo op made into “art” Sorry Corey Comperatore. You were a casualty of this bizarre day.”

Many wondered why Trump needed a constant reminder of the moment he almost lost it all.

Others took the criticism a step further, assuming, “Almost like it was staged, weird.”

“Just like the picture shows a staged event, the interview was also staged in an attempt to make trump look like he’s doing a great job as president,” added one person.

Trump's Fox News interview with his daughter in law is taking place in front of a giant portrait of himself. Kim Jong Un would blush. pic.twitter.com/lItBQkR05g — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 31, 2026

Two others added, “Ego knows know bounds” and “This man is a disgrace.”

Others were even less charitable.

“My God, Donald Trump is one thoroughly repulsive human being. I’m sorry if that’s an insult to the other thoroughly repulsive human beings,” one critic posted.

Then other folks zoomed in further and notice the image didn’t quite fit in the space.

“These idiots put the painting of his fake shooting where Obama’s portrait was hanging, and they didn’t even bother to make sure it actually fit.”

“He will make it fit by rebuilding the room around picture.”

“Sums up his “design aesthetic” perfectly.”

“Of course it doesn’t fit. He doesn’t care. He just wants the biggest image of himself hanging in Obama’s

place.”

The criticism echoes reactions from another recent White House event.

Some new artwork at the White House 👀 pic.twitter.com/l6u5u7k82T — The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 11, 2025

Earlier this year, Trump welcomed the Oklahoma State University Cowboys men’s golf team after they won the NCAA Division I national championship.

The ceremony was intended to honor the student-athletes. Yet many viewers became distracted by the same painting hanging nearby. The image quickly became the focal point online.

Some critics revived conspiracy theories surrounding the Butler shooting. Others questioned why the president continues to feature the artwork so prominently.

The attention is notable because Trump has repeatedly claimed he does not enjoy revisiting the assassination attempt.

“I like to think about it as little as possible,” Trump told the BBC in 2025. “I don’t like to dwell on it because if I did, it would be life-changing.”

Yet Trump has also spoken at length about the attack. During his RNC speech, Trump emotionally recounted the shooting. He credited God for saving his life.

“I’m not supposed to be here tonight,” Trump told the crowd, NPR reported. “I stand before you in this arena only by the grace of Almighty God.”

Months later, he again, according to NDTV, discussed the incident during a conversation with Elon Musk. Trump described the experience as surreal and called his survival a miracle.

Those comments suggest the trauma remains close. That may help explain why the Butler image continues appearing throughout Trump’s White House.

Supporters see a reminder of perseverance. They view the painting as a symbol of survival against impossible odds.

Critics argued Trump transformed one of the darkest moments of his political life into a permanent monument to himself.

As he discussed his legacy, he sat beneath a giant tribute to the day he nearly lost everything — history to some, a shrine to others.