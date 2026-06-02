‘Burn the Mattress’: Kristi Noem’s Steamy Jet Saga Takes a Wild Turn After Reports Claimed Melania Trump Was to Take It Over — Then Came the New Twist 

Every time rumors about Kristi Noem begin to slowly fade away, something pulls her right back into Trump’s orbit.

Gossip followed the former South Dakota governor through her tenure at the Department of Homeland Security, overshadowing her political career.

Before her March 5 firing, Noem faced questions about her role and past rumors tied to longtime political adviser Corey Lewandowski that seem impossible to shake.

Former Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem is back in headlines over (Photo by Al Drago/Getty Images)

The rumors spilled into her personal life and marriage, and at times threatened to blow up everything she had built politically.

Despite repeated denials from both Noem and Lewandowski, the rumors stuck, especially one about their alleged use of a private bedroom on the plane.

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Now, according to NBC News, the new Homeland Security Secretary, Markwayne Mullin, is offloading items tied to her memory.

Noem spent an estimated $40 billion expanding ICE’s detention capacity to hold up to 100,000 migrants.

This included acquiring new aircraft, including a customized Boeing 737 Max 8, that cost taxpayers roughly $70 million. It featured amenities such as a queen-sized bed, a mirrored wardrobe, showers, a living area, a kitchen, a bar, and multiple televisions on the aircraft.

The aircraft soon earned the nickname “mile-high boudoir,” becoming a lightning rod for rumors about Noem and Lewandowski.

The speculation eventually reached congressional hearings, where Democratic Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse displayed photos of the aircraft’s bedroom while questioning Noem.

She stuttered over her words as a photo of the aircraft’s bedroom was shown at the hearing.

BREAKING: 🇺🇸 Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse confronts Kristi Noem with a photo from Jeffrey Epstein’s plane. pic.twitter.com/csKWhlrmrw — Coinvo (@Coinvo) March 11, 2026

“Does it have a bedroom?” Whitehouse asked repeatedly, pushing for straightforward answers about the plane’s layout and purpose.

After acknowledging it looked like a bedroom on a plane, she claimed she was unfamiliar with the image. She also insisted the aircraft serves as a DHS command-and-control plane used for missions such as deportation operations.

Noem eventually responded, “I believe it’s being refurbished and not having a bedroom in it. So, it is being refurbished. Part of the room.”

Making matters worse, her husband, Byron Noem, sat directly behind her during the second day of the hearing.

Scrutiny intensified during another explosive hearing. Rep. Sydney Kamlager-Dove directly confronted Noem about the rumors involving Lewandowski.

https://t.co/vsD5j57Pr2 Kamlager Dove asked Kristi Noem at a hearing if she & Corey Lewandowski were having a Sexual affair as her husband sat behind her & looked like he wanted to know too! She said he’s only a special Government employee that works for the White House! Sure 😂 pic.twitter.com/8lz5te1SxU — Suzie rizzio (@Suzierizzo1) March 5, 2026

“Secretary Noem, at any time during your tenure… have you had sexual relations with Corey Lewandowski?”

The question immediately stunned the room. Noem fired back, saying, “I am shocked we are going down and peddling tabloid garbage.”

Other lawmakers focused on Lewandowski’s authority within the agency. Sen. Richard Blumenthal questioned whether he had influence over government contracts.

The controversy ultimately outlived Noem’s time at the hearing and at DHS.

Officials are now reportedly considering selling the jet. The move is part of a broader effort to unload expensive assets from her tenure. Ironically, the aircraft reportedly kept flying after Noem’s departure.

“Say what,” said one person on X, leaning into the discourse.

A Daily Beast reader wrote, “First thing the new owner will do? Burn the mattress,” pointing to the bedroom’s use on the aircraft.

Another joked, “The aircraft should be thoroughly sprayed and cleaned on the inside first. Bleach and Sanitizer sprayed everywhere, and shampooed, before asking anyone else to fly in it.

One person inquired, “But does Melania get to keep the the 727?” Another said, “Turns out Melania refuses to sleep in Kristi and Corey’s bed. She was offered a replacement bed but she wants a replacement plane.”

Those comments point to the first lady’s use of the plane for trips between New York City and Washington, D.C.

Involving Melania was reportedly part of Noem’s plan for protection from Trump’s inner circle. Whether the aircraft gets sold remains unclear.

What is clear is that the plane has become an enduring symbol. It defined Noem’s turbulent tenure in Washington. Long after she left DHS, the aircraft continues to generate headlines.

Noem now lives in a taxpayer-funded waterfront mansion at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling.

The Coast Guard traditionally reserves the heavily guarded property for its commandant.

After officials dismissed the previous commandant, Noem moved in, while the current Coast Guard leader, Kevin Lunday, took smaller nearby quarters.

Noem moved into the residence shortly after, with security, staff support, and government-funded maintenance. Scrutiny intensified after reports revealed that Lewandowski had been visiting Noem at the residence.