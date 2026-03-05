‘The Look on Her Face…’: Kristi Noem Freezes as Senator Flashes Photo of the Jet’s ‘Bedroom’ Amid Rumored Affair — Fans Zoom In on Her Husband Sitting Right Behind Her

Trump’s Department of Homeland Security Secretary, Kristi Noem, testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee to defend her title and the people who work for ICE under her direction, and a bombshell emerged about her private life.

Noem is rumored to be having an extramarital affair with her Homeland Security aide, Corey Lewandowski, which became public after an exposé by the Wall Street Journal claimed she fired a Coast Guard pilot for leaving her blanket behind on another plane.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem was shown an image of the bedroom inside the luxury plane that she is rumored to have had extra-marital trysts while testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP via Getty Images)

‘OMG Is That Really Her?’: Kristi Noem Photos Shock Fans Who Say She’s Come a Long Way with a ‘New Face and Flammable Hair Extensions’

During this exchange, Democratic Senator Sheldon Whitehouse showed a blown-up photograph of the private plane’s boudoir, prompting him to ask Noem, “Could you explain this?” while her husband, Byron Noem, sat nearby.

ICE Barbie stuttered and blinked her eyes repeatedly as if she was shocked to see the image before stating, “Sir, I’m looking at a picture of an interior. Looks like a bedroom.” Whitehuse added, “Of an airplane.”

Noem replied, “Yes, sir,” then played dumb when asked if she was familiar with it. She claimed the luxury plane, which the government is in the process of buying, is being used for deportations.

“These photos are not accurate,” the secretary claimed. “If you’re referring to the airplanes that the Department of Homeland Security has purchased and are purchasing, uh, we’re using them uh, for, uh, long range command and control aircraft. That is dictated in statute by Congress for the Department of Homeland Security to have a plane.”

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) to Kristi Noem:



"You did not use a luxury jet with a bedroom in it?" pic.twitter.com/EPabpdcIab — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) March 3, 2026

Senator Whitehouse specifically asked, “You did not use a luxury jet with a bedroom in it?”

“Yeah, we used a 737. I’ve been on it once,” said Noem. “But it is being used by other administration officials and it is used for command and control flights for the department. The department has found that in purchasing our aircraft that we will save the taxpayers hundreds of millions of dollars.”

Whitehouse interjected several times to ask, “Does it have a bedroom?” as she went on quoting financials about ICE.

Finally responding to his direct question, she said, “Uh, I believe it’s being refurbished and not having a bedroom in it. So, it is being refurbished. Part of the room,” she said.

Whitehouse responded, “What kind of deportee justifies being flown out of the country in a luxury jet with a bedroom and accommodations like this?”

What $70 million in taxpayer money buys: a private luxury jet for Kristi Noem and Corey Lewandowski to jet-set around on.



And we’re supposed to believe it’s for deporting undocumented immigrants. pic.twitter.com/vEphtI66AC — Christopher Webb (@cwebbonline) February 20, 2026

On day two of her deposition, Noem brought her husband, Byron Noem, for support. He sat behind her as she faced more questions from the likes of Democratic Rep. Sydney Kamlager-Dove, who detailed Corey’s decade-long record of physical battery, sexual harassment, illegal lobbying, and being fired or removed from nearly every previous position he has held due to misconduct.

The Congresswoman deemed Corey “unqualified,” noting that she and her constituents have wondered how he got his position before one brutal question. “So Secretary Noem, at any time during your tenure at DHS, have you had sexual relations with Corey Lewandowski?”

“I am shocked we are going down and peddling tabloid garbage,” Noem replied on the defensive. “He is a special government employee who works for the White House. There are hundreds.”

Kamalager-Dove insisted that Noem answer the question to clear her name and address any criticism of her judgment. But she refused.

For the finale, Florida Congressman Jared Moskowitz called Noem the “weakest Cabinet member” in Trump’s administration.

“I think the country needs a national divorce from you on biblical grounds,” Moskowitz demanded. “If the president said to you that, the only way DHS could open is if you resigned, I hope you would take him on it.”

When the Florida congressman demanded she answer yes or no to the question about Corey, Noem said, “I think the ridiculousness of this and the tabloids that you are quoting and referencing are insane. This is a thing I have refuted for years.”

Moskowitz then took the upper hand, ending the hearing on a “happy note” paired with a brutal dig that left Noem picking her face up off the floor.

“I got you a new coast guard blankie the one you lost. This is for you,” he said before pulling out a blanket wrapped in plastic. You don’t leave empty-handed when you come to the district.”

Moskowitz: I want to end on a happy note. I got you a new Coast Guard blankie, the one you lost. pic.twitter.com/3S5pXUvE47 — Acyn (@Acyn) March 4, 2026

Video of Noem’s exchanges with Congress were shared on social media, where people dragged her for pretending she had no clue about the plane’s bedroom. Many also fixated on her husband, zooming in on multiple expressions. “Did you see him wincing when Raskin grilled her on the blanket and bedroom? Glorious.”

“How is he not dead embarrassed?”

“Woah, he looks like he HATES her!”

“The look on Kristi Noem’s face when she saw the bedroom pictures pretty much confirms everyone’s suspicions about her and Corey Lewandowski,” said one viewer.

“Kristi Noem got REAL nervous today when they brought up a picture of the plane with the bedroom in it that her and Corey had flown on,” wrote one Internet user.

Another joked, “The bang plane!” One user shared a video featuring the interior of the private luxury jet, noting, “What $70 million in taxpayer money buys: a private luxury jet for Kristi Noem and Corey Lewandowski to jet-set around on. And we’re supposed to believe it’s for deporting undocumented immigrants.”

Another user replied, “They’re making a movie about her firing that pilot. It’s to be called ‘How to Lose an American Quilt.'”

The Judiciary Committee questioned Noem about footage showing the deaths of Renee Good and Alex Pretti, two people who were both shot to death while ICE agents were conducting raids in Minneapolis.

Noem went out of her way to place the blame at the feet of the victims and declined to retract her initial statement or apologize for their deaths, even as reports revealed the DHS is spending $220 million on deportation planes.

Defending her previous remarks at a press conference, Noem claimed, “I did not call him a domestic terrorist, just said it appeared to be.”



