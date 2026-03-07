‘She’s Gonna Take Them All Down’: Kristi Noem Reportedly Pulled Melania Trump Into Luxury Jet Scandal in Desperate Bid to Save Her Job — Now Allies Are Bracing for What She Might Do Next

It’s been a couple of days since the former Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem was fired amid her testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee this week.

The 54-year-old was grilled about her handling of the DHS raids in Minneapolis, $220M ad campaign, her use of a private jet for ICE “deportations,” and an alleged extramarital affair at the hearings before she was terminated.

Noem reportedly had a desperate attempt to save herself from hearing the infamous “You’re fired” from Donald Trump, and she reportedly used Melania Trump to do so.

Kristi Noem reportedly angled to use Melania Trump to save her job running DHS. (Photo: Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Noem was flying around the country in one of three planes worth a total of $270 million, which she claimed were leased by the government for “executive air travel and for deportations.”

The 737 MAX luxury jet that the married DHS Secretary was using included a bar and a private bedroom in which she is suspected of having trysts with Corey Lewandowski, her top Homeland Security aide. Noem was grilled about the alleged affair at the hearing in front of her husband, Bryon Noem.

Lewandowski and his alleged lover reportedly lent the private jet to Melania Trump for several trips between New York City and Washington, D.C., and a Trump administration official told Axios that it was a calculated plan to involve the first lady for protection.

“They’re smart. Corey is really smart,” the source revealed. “I don’t take that away from them. Because they flew the first lady on it, they think they’re bulletproof.” The source also claimed that the move was an “insurance policy” to explain the cost.

Noem and Lewandowski believed that if Melania had used the plane, it would make it harder for others in Trump’s orbit to turn on them. Because of that strategy, some observers now speculate that if Noem feels abandoned after being fired, she could retaliate by revealing who knew about the jet, who approved the trips, or who else used it, potentially pulling more powerful figures into the scandal.

Kristi Noem didn't just waste your taxpayer dollars on a luxury DHS jet.



She also fired a Coast Guard pilot for not moving her blankie to her fancy new plane.



This isn't "leadership" – it's a temper tantrum.



Noem lacks the maturity to lead DHS pic.twitter.com/rZTpIvBfDU — Public Citizen (@Public_Citizen) March 4, 2026

Reactions on social media to the wayward couple’s attempt to protect themselves by using the first lady quickly followed the news.

One Facebook user noted Melania’s ill-gotten visa and replied, “plane meant for ‘high-profile deportations’ to travel with her alleged lover because she allowed Melania Trump to also fly on it. Well, that works! Didn’t Melania misrepresent/misuse her visa?”

Another remarked on the cost of the jets. “$200 million? We could have had 3 Melania sequels,” they . Another person simply said, “She’s gonna take them all down Bondi is next lol.”

Noem was also roasted in a video by Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, who shared the video on X and Facebook with the caption, “Don’t let the door hit you on the way out, Kristi Noem.”

“Here’s your legacy,” said Pritzker. “Corruption and chaos. Parents and children teargassed. Moms and nurses, U.S. citizens getting shot in the face. Now that you’re gone, don’t think you get to just walk away. I guarantee you, you will still be held accountable.”

Don’t let the door hit you on the way out, Kristi Noem. pic.twitter.com/p6SPcRztFw — Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) March 5, 2026

Noem was reportedly fired for the drama surrounding her $220 million ad campaign. “She burnt up a ton of goodwill,” said one Trump adviser. “It was everywhere. It was everything.”

The president wrote on Truth Social that Noem has a new job as the “Special Envoy for The Shield of the Americas.”

Republican Sen. Markwayne Mullin of Oklahoma is President Trump’s nominee to replace Noem atop DHS.