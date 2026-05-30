‘Wait, Did She Just Confirm It?’: Serena Williams Comeback Buzz Explodes After Her Protégé Slips Up During Interview

Twenty-three-time Grand Slam winner Serena Williams is considered “The G.O.A.T.” when it comes to women’s singles in tennis, and she also won 14 Grand Slam titles playing doubles tennis with her sister, Venus Williams.

She wed Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian in 2017, and they share two daughters, Olympia, 8, and 2-year-old Adira.

After also winning four Olympic gold medals and 73 singles title wins on the WTA Tour, Williams said she was “evolving away from tennis” after playing in the 2022 US Open.

However, it looks like her fans may have reason to celebrate.

Rumors that tennis champion Serena Williams is coming out of retirement take over the internet. Photo credit: Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

The 44-year-old tennis champion is rumored to be returning to the sport for the 2026 Queen’s Club Championships in London, which is from June 8 to June 21, according to the podcast, “Served with Andy Roddick.”

Roddick and the journalist L Jon Wertheim said that Williams will return to play doubles tennis with 19-year-old Canadian Vicky Mboko, and they were enthused by the idea.

‘This the Serena We Want’: Serena Williams Has Fans Eating Their Words After One Video Shuts Down the Panic

‘This the Serena We Want’: Serena Williams Has Fans Eating Their Words After One Video Shuts Down the Panic

Mboko is ranked No 9 in women’s singles tennis, and during a press meet at the 2026 French Open on May 28, she was asked about the rumor. Williams is a mentor of hers and they often text each other. However, Mboko didn’t give away much as she hinted that Williams was returning to the sport.

“I’m very happy. Me and Serena have stayed in touch,” she said. “Which is really, really nice because I really look up to her. The fact that she even knows me is very exciting.”

“I think for me I wanna kinda leave the moment for her,” she added about Williams returning to tennis. “I feel like if she’s ready to come back on her own terms, then I feel like it’s up to her to announce that. Other than that, I don’t have much to say. The moment is all up to her, and when she’s ready to come back. It’s up to her.”

Fans showed excitement after the rumor made the rounds on social media.

One fan noted that Mboko was going to get a boost from her mentor. “Well here we go!! Vicky about to get a helluva rub from Serena!!”

“The queen of the court returns to play with Victoria? This duo is about to dominate,” added another.

However, at least one person reacted negatively to the news. “Nobody is interested in Serena. Only Viktoria & Coco who are super level of moral fibre and so genuine. Pure souls.”

Another fan echoed the sentiment while mentioning American tennis singles champion Coco Gauff. “Vicky Mboko is on the cover of Rolling Stone Africa. Serena and Venus Williams walked so that Coco and Vicky can run. Mind you — Vicky is a teenager and no 23 on the WTA ranking. What a star.”

One fan gave props to Mboko for her PR skills during the press meet. “Vicky already a PR queen at such a young age.”

“Love Serena,” added one. “But why? Why can’t a great like her just stay retired?”

While some fans worried about Williams hurting her legacy, another fan noted that she should do what she wants because nothing will change her accomplishments.

“Why is everybody worried about HER legacy? She wants to play! Her legacy will never be tarnished! No matter how many matches she loses going forward! The things she’s ALREADY done may never be accomplished again,” they wrote.

Williams has not confirmed her appearance in London, but she appears to be in great shape, and, according to the Palm Beach Post, she has been in training for months.