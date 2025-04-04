‘The Wig Threw Me Off’: Serena Williams’ Morning Routine Turns Into a Hair-Focused Moment as Fans Take Notice 

Serena Williams’ Instagram trolls have taken up residence on TikTok, where several continue to opine over her approach to beauty.

The sports icon gave followers a glimpse into her “not your average morning beauty routine” on the short-form video platform, revealing that she has become a Jackie of all trades in order to maintain her image.

Williams, 43, stood in front of a mirror in a pink bonnet, a pink shirt, and a white zip-up jacket as she whitened her teeth and bleached her eyebrows to a honey-blonde hue.

Tennis champ Selena Williams share her morning routine. (Photo: Serenawilliams/Instagram.

She explained, “As a tennis player, as a professional pro, you’re like around the world, and you can be anywhere, and you have to really learn how to do everything yourself, from makeup, hair, brows, whatever. If you want it done, you basically have to do it yourself.”

The seven-time Wimbledon winner went on to walk her fans through the brow washing and conditioning process before the big reveal.

“They’re a little light. I like them light ’cause my hair is light. Ok, yeah, you caught me — my wigs are light. And my makeup goes a lot better on with my light brows,” she said.

As Williams’ short video came to an end, her fresh face was framed by her go-to wavy honey-blond tresses.

“We love her and how she embraces who she is. She’s beautiful,” gushed one TikTok user. Another said that they were “Loving the DIY spirit and that light brow game, makes the whole look pop!”

The Wyn Beauty makeup brand founder is a true girl’s girl who attended cosmetology school 15 years ago to become a licensed nail tech. Her own love for the art of manicures was the motivating factor.

“No one likes getting their nails done more than I do,” Wiilliams wrote for a since-abandoned Global Grind blog post about the trade skill, per Page Six.

However, the superstar’s nails were not what snagged the attention of critics. One onlooker commented, “The wig threw me off fr fr.” Another said, “Listen at this point I’m gonna accept her hard wig soft life- makeup included…..we tried.”

“Serena, the wig. The wig. The wig. You have TOO MUCH MONEY,” added a third.

A fourth person quipped, “Why melanin women people trying to get light.” Coming to her defense, a third individual said, “Here she just wanted her brows to match her hair. it’s not that serious but as for some others. We just like to have an even tone due to discoloration.”

Repost: Serena Williams denies skin bleaching allegations



"For you haters out there, I do not bleach my skin.I’m a dark Black woman, and I love who I am, and I love how I look.”_



Still the GOAT _ 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/w1ZnafT0eR — Voice Of Our Ancestors Channel (@VoiceOfOurAnces) December 3, 2024

The mother of two has faced off-and-on ridicule for the varying richness of her brown skin, at times even being accused of using skin bleaching tactics to appear more fair-skinned.

Williams, who is married to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, has also been dogged with claims of seeking a more Euro-centric appeal because of her interracial relationship. The tennis phenom had fired back at the claims, though hecklers remain persistent in spreading the divisive narrative.