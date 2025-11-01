‘We Blinked and She Grew Up:’ Serena Williams’ Daughter Olympia Pops Out Looking Shockingly Grown in New Photos — and Fans Are Spiraling

Serena Williams has made everyone on social media feel old after sharing a recent photo of her elder daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. (Olympia).

“At first they are sweet, then they get sweeter… Or something like that,” Williams, 44, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, Oct. 30, alongside a carousel of photos of the 8-year-old, including current shots and some throwbacks. Williams is also the mother to 2-year-old Adira, whom she shares with her husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian.

In the most recent images, Olympia appears nearly as tall as her famous mom. Although the retired tennis star is glammed up in a gold gown and full makeup, Olympia steals the show dressed casually in a white T-shirt and navy pants, her braided hair styled in two buns. The images capture a playful mini-me vibe as the two sit with their arms crossed and make funny faces.

The following photos reveal how much Olympia has grown over the years, including one of her small enough to fit in a TSA bin during a trip to the airport. Other shots show her exploring the water as a toddler, followed by one of her a bit older, enjoying the view from a boat. The last slide features a sweet message dedicated to the young girl from her seven-time Wimbledon champion mom.

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND – JANUARY 12: Serena Williams of the USA celebrates with daughter Alexis Olympia after winning the final match against Jessica Pegula of USA at ASB Tennis Centre on January 12, 2020 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)

“Dear daughter,” the quote began. “I hope you can always hear my voice saying, ‘You’ve got this,’ when the world feels too loud.”

Williams’ fans weren’t ready for the reminder of how quickly time flies.

“We blinked and she grew up,” said one follower.

Another sentimental person commented, “I remember when you First Shared Olympia With Us And I was A Proud Auntie THEN And Even More Proud Auntie NOW!!”

“Wow look at how grown she is now!! So beautiful,” declared one person.

A second fan stated, “I’ve been looking at these pictures and telling myself how fast they grow up!”

“You won on court and then you won in life. She has a great role model,” gushed another follower over the mother-daughter moment.

Olympia has been a champion since before her Sept. 1, 2017, birth. Her mother won her record-breaking 23rd Grand Slam title at the 2017 Australian Open while two months pregnant with her.

Since infancy, the adorable youngster has attended her mother’s matches, watching as Williams continued to solidify her status as one of the greatest athletes of all time.

In August, fans caught another glimpse of how much Olympia had grown after Williams posted photos and videos from her summer adventures with her daughters.

“A year ago I told @olympiaohanian that we would start an epic girls trip that would include the 7 wonders of the world, and there are alot of them! Natural wonders. Man made wonders. Ancient wonders. So we are going to do them all. We started with #NiagaraFalls … where to next?,” Williams wrote on the carousel of memories.

In March, Williams partnered with children’s fashion brand Janie and Jack for a limited-edition collection featuring her two daughters in the campaign.

“Olympia has been picking out her own outfits since she was little, so of course, she had opinions,” Williams told Parent magazine following the launch. “She was hands-on with color and pattern choices, and luckily, we were on the same page with our favorites.”

She went on to share how her oldet daughter “has had a strong sense of style since she was a baby” and “has always known what she likes.”

“She loves putting together her own outfits, mixing colors and patterns, and even adding her own creative touches.”

Williams later told the outlet that including her daughters in the campaign was about more than fashion.

“Watching them grow and discover who they are is incredible. They bring so much life, joy, and excitement to everything, and seeing the world through their eyes makes each moment feel truly meaningful.”

“I want them to always be certain of who they are and never shy away from being themselves,” she said of the biggest lesson she hopes they remember. “Whether it’s through fashion or in life, it’s about celebrating what sets them apart and feeling strong and comfortable with who they are.”