‘Uh-Oh!’: Serena Williams’ Light-Hearted Video About Venus Has Fans Reading Between the Lines After Sister Teams Up with Younger Partner

It’s not too late for Serena Williams to get back in the swing of playing professional tennis. In fact, fans hope she will reconsider retirement after experiencing FOMO while watching big sis Venus Williams, 45, during a US Open doubles match with partner Leylah Fernandez, 22.

But a new video has fans talking about more than just the Williams sisters’ tennis skills.

Venus Williams recent match has little sister Serena Williams feeling some jealousy over her new doubles partner. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

After the Aug. 30 victory against Ulrikke Eikeri and Sri Hozumi 7-6 (6-1), 6-1, Venus had this to say about her younger contemporary: “Our energy really matched each other in terms of determination, in terms of not giving up, in terms of really still just focused… I never really played with a partner — outside of Serena, obviously — who had that kind of mentality, so it was really fun.”

Her little sister also noticed their dynamic and playfully expressed some jealousy after being replaced as Venus’ right hand. In a TikTok video, she rolled her eyes, winced, and tightly clenched her teeth to form a smile.

The seven-time Wimbledon champion summed up her facial expressions as “When you see your sister has a new doubles partner and you are really happy she’s winning with someone else.”

Serena, 43, hung up her racket in 2022 to expand her family — she, her husband Alexis Ohanian, and daughter Olympia became a family of four when the athlete welcomed daughter Adira in 2023. In the comments, supporters reminded her she can always come back.

“Uh-oh is little sis feeling like somebody taking her big sis. Come on girl get back out there on a court,” wrote one TikTok user.

On Instagram, a fan commented, “Lmaooo awww, she miss playing with her sister.” And on X, a supporter comically remarked, “This is so sibling coded.”

For others, though, Serena’s appearance was more interesting. She sported her hair pulled back into a ponytail and sported a fresh, makeup-free face. “Serena, is that you?” asked one person.

Someone else quipped, “That glp1 was a no go.” Serena recently admitted to using a weight loss drug to help with her 30-pound slim-down.

“But I thought y’all said she was bleaching? She look the d—n same to me!” tweeted one fan’s comment meant to defend Serena against the often resurfaced allegation.

Serena Williams is bleaching her skin, I don't care what no one says😢😥. I will not come from a place of condescension, but rather compassion and understanding. This woman and her sister have went through colorism, misogynoir, and masculinization for decades😢. pic.twitter.com/cl3NVY4U6z — 👑𝔸𝕤𝕙𝕒𝕟𝕥𝕚 𝔾𝕚𝕣𝕝𝕚𝕖🇬🇭 (@akua_obeng42840) December 1, 2024

For years, the Compton native has endured skin bleaching rumors and claims she wears lighter foundation to mask her melanin.

Serena Williams has denied ever feeling ashamed about being Black or her dark complexion. As a result, supporters more often drown out the hate found in comments.