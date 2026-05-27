‘Life-Long Conman’: Trump Mobile Launch Collapses Into Panic After Shocking Security Glitch Lays Bare Thousands of Customers’ Secret Details

Donald Trump presented himself as the ultimate businessman through major real estate deals or through the products he sells with his name on them.

Fast-forward to 2026, and the 79-year-old politician now occupies the White House for his second, nonconsecutive term as president.

But the latest security breach has the public wondering what’s going on under his watch.

President Donald Trump and his son, Eric Trump, continue to make money off the family name with a new highly-panned mobile phone service. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

The MAGA leader is now trying to profit from a $500 mobile phone that was first revealed by the president’s sons Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump in June 2025.

The Trump Organization unveiled the new cellular service it claimed was designed for “our nation’s hardest-working people,” according to a press release.

Eric, 42, described it as an “affordable” wireless provider that offers “reliable quality.”

But the initial August 2025 release date for the T1-branded phones came and went.

Shipping of the product finally began in May 2026.

Members of the tech media have since started sharing their reviews, and the feedback has not been ideal for the company.

Trump Mobile faced a serious problem when news broke that a potential major data leak may have affected over 27,000 account holders who pre-ordered the cellphone.

Popular YouTuber Stephen “Coffeezilla” Findeisen is one of the T1 phone customers who exposed the alleged security flaw.

In a May 19th-dated video, the Texas A&M University graduate told his audience, “There’s a public interest in letting people know – do not order on TrumpMobile.com unless you’re ready for your information to be leaked.”

Fellow YouTuber Charles “penguinz0” White Jr. also published a video on May 19 calling the Trump Mobile rollout a “huge disaster” as he informed his subscribers about the supposed security violation.

"Now we're doing Trump Mobile. And Trump mobile is going to revolutionize cell phones" — Eric Trump announces the new Trump phone pic.twitter.com/PtFOblfLcu — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 16, 2025

Coffeezilla later noted on his YouTube channel, “My source told me the vulnerability has been patched, shortly after the release of my and Charlie’s videos on the subject — but not before multiple people emailed me telling me they replicated the exploit… fairly easily.”

At the time, Trump Mobile had not commented on the concerns raised by Coffeezilla, penguinz0, and other online influencers. However, The Guardian did receive a statement from the company days later.

A representative for Trump Mobile told the British outlet that an investigation was underway “with the assistance of independent cybersecurity professionals” to determine whether thousands of individuals’ names, email addresses, mailing addresses, and phone numbers were divulged.

The company, led by CEO Pat O’Brien, added, “Based on the available information, we have not identified evidence that Trump Mobile’s systems, infrastructure, or network were directly compromised.”

Trump Mobile’s rough start garnered more mockery than sympathy. For instance, a comment on Coffeezilla’s YouTube video read, “So the people in charge of the country’s security can’t even use basic protections for their cell phone company? Just another Tuesday in America.”

A second person wrote, “Man, this is like seeing two slow-moving trains heading towards a collision, only to both get bombed from an airplane. Like, yeah, we expected disaster and carnage, but not like this.”

“Haha, I mean… What did people expect when they ordered a ‘Trump product’?” a third commenter sarcastically wondered. Another added, “Man, I’m so glad a bunch of morons elected a life-long conman to be the President of the United States.”

The sarcasm resumed when someone on the site stated, “Wow, people buy a scam from a scammer, promoted by another scammer, and they get scammed, who’s surprised? Honestly, we all knew this was a sketchy thing, not to mention just how easy it can likely be hacked over and over.”

Senator Mark Warner is now investigating Trump Mobile.



"It's a scam. It's a scam. There's no phone made from scratch in America like this… I think Americans have been hoodwinked. But this is an administration, whether it is the Trump mobile, whether it is the billion dollars… pic.twitter.com/Il73vFTXic — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) May 26, 2026

Sen. Mark Warner blasted Trump Mobile during an interview on the MS NOW cable channel this week. The Virginia Democrat compared the T1 cellphones to other panned items like the Trump-backed “God Bless the USA Bible” and the golden Trump sneakers.

“It’s a scam. It’s a scam. There’s no phone made from scratch in America like this,” Warner said about the Trump family’s cellular service venture while speaking with MS NOW anchor Katy Tur on May 26.

The Capital Cellular Corporation co-founder also said, “I think Americans have been hoodwinked. But this is an administration, whether it is the Trump Mobile, whether it is the billion dollars for the ballroom, the billion-eight of taxpayer money for the slush fund. I’ve never seen an administration where both the president and his closest allies are enriching themselves as much.”

Trump and his sons continue to face widespread criticism for still attempting to make money off their family name as the former “The Apprentice” host serves as America’s head of state. Accusations of corruption and exploitation hang over the presidency while the Trumps have racked up over a billion dollars since the 2024 election.