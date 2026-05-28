‘Hard to Tell the Difference’: Trump Lookalike Spared After Going Viral — Then Critics Started Asking the Same Savage Question About One Wild Detail

A Donald Trump look-alike was unexpectedly spared after becoming an internet sensation and triggering a worldwide frenzy online.

Over the years, Trump, 79, has inspired countless jokes and viral comparisons thanks to his unmistakable look, exaggerated mannerisms, and famously blond hairstyle.

Comedians and actors like Alec Baldwin and James Austin Johnson have built entire routines around mimicking the president.

A doppelgänger of President Donald Trump was spared from slaughter because of its golden hair. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

But this time, social media users were stunned to discover what many called Trump’s most unbelievable “double” yet.

Apparently, even the animal kingdom wanted in on the act.

A rare albino buffalo in Bangladesh earned the nickname “Donald Trump” thanks to the beast’s distinctive, flowing blond tuft.

According to reports, people traveled to a farm in the South Asian country to take photos with the golden-haired buffalo. Agro-farm operator Zia Uddin Mridha credited his younger brother for giving the animal the Trump nickname after noticing its resemblance to the world leader.

‘Eagle Almost Knocked the Wig Off’: Trump Unravels on Camera After Getting Slapped In Hilarious Clip That Has the Internet Hollering

‘WTF Does That Mean’: Donald Trump Sparks Fury on Fox After Patting ‘Good’ Black Reporter ‘Like a Dog’; the Moment Took a Turn When Viewers Zoomed In

Initially, the buffalo was sold for ritual slaughter as part of the Islamic holiday Eid al-Adha. After images of the 1,500-pound bovine went viral in recent weeks, the Bangladeshi government decided to save the Trump doppelgänger.

Minister of Home Affairs Salahuddin Ahmed ordered that the buyer of the buffalo be refunded and the animal be relocated to the national zoo in Dhaka.

A ministry official stated, “At the last moment, the decision was taken to spare the buffalo from sacrifice due to security concerns and the unusual level of public interest.”

'Trump' buffalo spared Eid al-Adha sacrifice.



Hours before it faced the knife, Bangladesh's government stepped in to save the buffalo nicknamed "Donald Trump" for its flowing blond hair, which has become an online sensation. Instead it will be cared for at the national zoo… pic.twitter.com/qUzNQ1XILO — AFP News Agency (@AFP) May 28, 2026

Curator of Bangladesh’s National Zoo, Atiqur Rahma, also released a statement in the wake of “Buffalo Trump” garnering worldwide attention just before the “Feast of the Sacrifice” celebration on Thursday, May 28.

“We have designated a shed for the albino buffalo and assigned a caregiver,” Rahman told the Agence France-Presse news agency on Wednesday, per Yahoo. “He will be quarantined for two weeks.”

As photos of the Trump-resembling buffalo spread around the globe, social media users shared their thoughts on the similarity between the young beast and the U.S. president. For instance, one person on X wrote, “Its hair is way better than Trump’s.”

“Looks just like the original! And they’re both full of bulls–t,” tweeted another jokester, trolling Trump for his well-documented tendency to stretch the truth. A third X user expressed, “I’m sure the poor creature must hate resembling Trump.”

Over on the Yahoo website, one commenter suggested, “The buffalo would make a better president.” While someone else on the site mocked Trump by posting, “Hard to tell the difference.”

Trump has become known worldwide as a polarizing political figure who often incites heated rhetoric and triggers outrage. Even though the New York City-bred billionaire was not directly involved, he unexpectedly played a role in saving an animal’s life on the other side of the planet.

The buffalo’s sudden rise to internet fame was the leading contributing factor in the last-minute government intervention, but that would not have been possible without the animal having a look akin to the American president’s signature hairstyle.