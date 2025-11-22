‘LMAO’: Trump Attempts to Humiliate Joe Biden, Only for His Napping Moments to Pop Up and Blow Up His Whole Argument

President Donald Trump tried to paint himself as the king of energy, forgetting he’s also the star of the very viral moments that undercut that whole storyline.

In his Nov. 18 Oval Office sit-down with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Trump tried to jab Joe Biden — boldly ignoring the fact that he’s been caught on camera doing the exact same thing more than once.

Donald Trump targets Joe Biden in an Oval Office rant, only for people online to flip it back on him. (Photos by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images_

Trump seemingly targeted Biden while responding to a reporter’s question about managing his time, in video footage circulating online.

“In your speech in Saudi Arabia, I was there, you said that His Royal Highness does not sleep at night thinking how he does things better,” said the reporter. “How do you manage your own time and what’s your formula for management?”

Trump replied, “He does not sleep much, and I don’t sleep much. I think we have the same schedule.”

“We’re thinking about our countries,” he added before referencing Biden. “And if you sleep a lot and you’re President — we just had one that slept more than any president. He broke every record. He sleeps all the time, during the day, during the night, on the beach. The only guy could fall asleep on the beach with the press watching.”

.@POTUS: "He does not sleep much, and I don't sleep much. I think we have the same schedules. We're thinking about our countries… We just had [a president] that slept more than any president. He broke every record." 🤣 pic.twitter.com/LEs9kh0Sxl — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) November 18, 2025

“No, he’s not a sleeper,” Trump continued, pointing to the Prince. “I’m not a sleeper, but we don’t — We talk at night. We can talk. I can call him almost any time. He goes, ‘Hi, how you doing?’ And it’s like, get crazy sometimes. But now, when you love your job, when you love your country, and when you’re in a position like we are, future king, highly respected, crown prince, and, in my case, president, you’re thinking about your country.”

Trump was recently photographed falling asleep during a meeting in the Oval Office, and he also fell asleep at a roundtable meeting at the White House back in October. After hearing the president claim he wasn’t a “sleeper,” the internet responded with its usual panache.

One X user replied by calling out Trump’s comment and sharing a picture of the POTUS asleep in public. “He says he doesn’t sleep, but the camera caught him taking power naps like it was his job.”

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who never misses an opportunity to join the presidential trolling, also roasted Trump by sharing several images of the former “Apprentice” star nodding off.

Users on X had a field day.

“LMAO,” wrote one person while another said, “Trump prefers sleeping at meetings.”

A third said, “Dozy Don! Sleeping in the Oval Office while people all around him run the country.” ”He’s off his meds, what the hell?” noted a fourth.

During a White House ceremony on Nov. 13, he appeared to nod off while Melania spoke, only to jolt awake and start clapping as if he’d been listening the entire time. The moment spread quickly online, reinforcing what critics had already been saying — the more Trump tries to spotlight Biden’s naps, the more the spotlight swings right back onto him.

If Trump was hoping to turn Biden into the punchline, the internet quickly flipped the script — and by the end of the day, the only person being dragged for falling asleep on the job was Trump. Commenters joked that if anyone needed a bedtime routine, it wasn’t Biden. The irony wasn’t lost on viewers: while trying to cast Biden as the tired one, Trump may have highlighted concerns about himself.