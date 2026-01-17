‘F—k Ludaaaa’: Ludacris Attempts Damage Control After Joining Nelly on Tour With Trump Supporter Kid Rock, But Fans Say It’s Too Late

In a blink-and-you-missed-it move, Ludacris has quietly eased the backlash that followed news of his decision to perform at a music festival hosted by MAGA-aligned country star Kid Rock.

At a time when other iconic and formerly respected artists like Snoop Dogg and Nelly are being canceled and called “sell-outs” for performing at Trump parties or events, the Atlanta “Act a Fool” rapper is now doing damage control.

Ludacris quits Kid Rock’s music festival after fans boycott the rapper over the country star’s MAGA ties. (Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Without issuing a lengthy statement or apology tour, Ludacris appeared to recalibrate just enough to cool the criticism after news spread that he was scheduled to perform on Kid Rock‘s Rock the Country tour, a concert series billed as “Celebrating 250 Years of Freedom.” The quiet shift left fans debating whether the move was calculated damage control or a last-minute pivot made after backlash had already started building.

On Jan. 16, a representative of the “Money Maker” artist told Rolling Stone that Ludacris’ name being included in the lineup for the event was a “mix-up.”

The musician has been dragged ruthlessly on social media for days after the lineup was announced on Jan. 12, and it would seem that his upset fans prompted the change.

“Lines got crossed,” the 48-year-old’s rep. “And he wasn’t supposed to be on there.”

The musical event was created by Rock, who is a staunch Trump supporter. Country music stars Gavin Adcock and Jason Aldean, who are also vocal MAGA supporters, are also in the music festival’s lineup, and the event is considered by many to be nothing more than a huge MAGA rally.

Rock The Country 2026🇺🇸

Sign up now for presale that starts Friday, January 16th at 10am local. Layaway plans available for all ticket types start at $2.50 down.https://t.co/3PEg7WzEsi pic.twitter.com/6n0QhAOPcM — Rock The Country (@rockthecountry_) January 12, 2026

Rapper Nelly — who performed at President Trump’s inauguration ball — is also scheduled to perform in Rock’s show. After the Rock the Country show’s lineup was shared on Instagram with the caption “Wait…Neighbors, y’all canceling Luda?” fans quickly replied.

“It’s a MAGA country music tour, so yes,” wrote one fan. “Him and Nelly should be canceled, same as Nicki 50 and Snoop Dogg.”

Another fan echoed the sentiment and replied, “I have no words. Nelly, a whole a– clown, but Luda?! This sucks.”

“MAGA represents yt supremacy, and there is no way I could support that movement,” noted another fan. “LUUUDDDAAAAAA” replied another with a gif of Will Smith and the text, “NNOOOOO!!”

Ludacris has not posted on social media since Janary 6. Upon hearing the news that Ludacris was in the festival’s lineup, more critics ran to that post in the comment section. One person said, “What the actual f–k ludaaaa. I know you’re no longer doing fast and the furious movies so you’re looking for extra income but chill with it !!! We used to like you.”

“Luda tf did Nelly con you into smfh,” one person wondered. Another said, “Not all money is good money. Glad that you dropped out.”

During comedian Katt Williams’ 2024 appearance on “Club Shay Shay,” Williams claimed that Ludacris is a member of the Illuminati secret society, which he said was the reason for the rapper’s success with the “Fast & Furious” movies. One fan recalled the interview after seeing the music fest lineup and replied, “I’m not surprised. Katt Williams did call him out on that ‘Club Shay Shay’ interview.”

Rock has publicly supported Trump while criticizing Michelle Obama for missing his second-term inauguration. Rock said of the former first lady during an appearance on “Jesse Watters Primetime” last year, “She seems a little angry.”

Rock’s tour is also a platform for the MAGA set. After the musician began his music fest in 2024, Adcock performed and delivered an expletive-filled rant about former President Joe Biden.