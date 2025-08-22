‘Why Is He Wearing That?’: Donald Trump’s Message to the Press Derails as Everyone Was Too Busy Laughing at What He Had On

President Donald Trump is known to push his political and personal narrative with his Make America Great Again-branded slogan and merchandise.

While Trump regularly appears in public wearing a MAGA hat, he recently addressed the press in a cap featuring another one of his infamous slogans, “TRUMP WAS RIGHT ABOUT EVERYTHING” on the front.

President Donald Trump makes another bold declaration with his MAGA-styled hat. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

The 79-year-old Republican was seen in a video touring The People’s House museum next door to the White House on Aug. 22 when he responded to a reporter’s question about the FBI raiding his former national security adviser John Bolton’s home and office that morning. But for some, Trump’s remarks were overshadowed by the headgear.

“His hat is so ridiculous. He has not been right about anything,” a Trump critic declared under a video of the POTUS posted to the verified ABC News Instagram account.

A second person wondered, “Why is he wearing that hat? This is just insane.” One individual expressed, “OMG, this man is so full of himself together with his minions.”

Yet another Trump detractor posted, “How embarrassing. Now he is lying on his merchandise.”

The “TRUMP WAS RIGHT ABOUT EVERYTHING” hat was spotted on Trump before returning to the White House for a second non-consecutive term as president in January 2025.

According to The New York Post, the Queens-raised businessman rocked the product in December 2024, one day after Time magazine named him the “Person of the Year.”

The then-incoming commander in chief was seen leaving the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach in his motorcade with the “TWRABE” hat on his head.

Fast-forward to February 2025, and the newly inaugurated president attempted to hand out “Trump Was Right About Everything” caps to members of the media while seated in the Oval Office.

President Trump Hands Out 'TRUMP WAS RIGHT ABOUT EVERYTHING' Hats in the Oval Office 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/H5l2X3urO0 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) February 25, 2025

On Feb. 25, the official White House page on X highlighted that Oval Office moment by sharing a video of Trump throwing the “TRUMP WAS RIGHT ABOUT EVERYTHING” hats at people in the room.

“This was sent in by a fan. I said, ‘I think we should make some of them,” the former host of “The Apprentice” reality show explained before asking an unnamed journalist if he is allowed to accept the gift.

Trump then said, “He’s sort of stiff… He’ll take other things but not a free hat.” His pick for Secretary of Commerce, Howard Lutnick, laughed as his boss derailed the purpose of the press opportunity by talking about his merch.

However, the new Secretary of Health and Human Services, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., stood stoneface behind Trump without cracking a smile, causing observers to question if he was uncomfortable with the situation.

Trump: "Basically what we're doing is equalizing. It's a new word that I came up, which I think is probably the best word." pic.twitter.com/F0n7mGtDM4 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 12, 2025

Trump’s latest controversial act of once again claiming he was supposedly “right about everything” through his non-verbal messaging comes after online trolls recently dragged him for one of his verbal gaffes.

A resurfaced clip of Trump from May 2025 gained a lot of attention on the internet after he took credit for inventing a very commonly used word.

“Basically, what we’re doing is equalizing. There’s a new word that I came up with, which is probably the best word,” the 45th and 47th president of the United States insisted. “Equalize” has been part of the English language since 1599.

Throughout his decade-long political career, Trump has asserted he is responsible for popularizing other familiar words such as “fake” and “groceries” as well. The University of Pennsylvania graduate’s “MAGA” acronym did get added to the Merriam-Webster dictionary.