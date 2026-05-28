‘To Copy Her … Is Pathetic’: Lizzo’s New Album Push Backfires After Fans Notice Striking Similarities to Cardi B

Grammy winner Lizzo has been busy as she prepares to drop her new album next month.

So far, she’s released two singles including, “Don’t Make Me Love U,” giving listeners a taste of what they can expect from the rest of the 12-song release.

It’s the Houston singer’s fifth studio album, and she’s pulled out every marketing trick possible, even borrowing a few promo tactics straight from Cardi B’s playbook.

Lizzo claps back at fan accusing her of stealing Cardi B’s marketing strategy. (Photos by Kevin Winter/Getty Images; Iamcardib/Instagram_

Still, not everyone seems convinced the rollout is landing the way she hoped.

On May 23 an X user who appears to be a Cardi B stan took to the platform to accuse Lizzo and several other artists for adopting rollout campaigns similar to the Bronx native’s.

The next day, the “Truth Hurts” star caught wind of this comment and quoted it with a light.

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The fan wrote, “Latto, Caresha, Lizzo, s–t Drake, Summer Walker and Kehlani has took a page out of Cardi 2025 rollout and it’s evident. they won’t give credit but her impact is undeniable.”

Lizzo caught wind of the remark and blasted, “Hol up— I’ve publicly said Cardi’s rollout changed the game and that I’m inspired by it.”

“She’s one of the reasons I’m going so hard now,” Lizzo continued. “I’m not speaking for anyone else cus idk they tea. But me, I definitely took notes honey.”

Hol up— I’ve publicly said Cardi’s rollout changed the game and that im inspired by it. She’s one of the reasons I’m going so hard now. I’m not speaking for anyone else cus idk they tea. But me, I definitely took notes honey https://t.co/K80Ec1DdFT — LIZZO (@lizzo) May 24, 2026

Lizzo’s campaign seemed to model after Cardi’s hustler marketing approach for her 2025 album “Am I The Drama.”

In a May 13 video, Lizzo sits at a piano in what appears to be her trophy room, and begins playing.

She sings and pleads with her followers, “I got my album coming out on June 5th. It’s called ‘B-,’ baby, and it’s the sh-t. I ain’t got no marketing money, so I need your help. Could you pre-save my album? I can’t do it myself.”

Lizzo continues crooning and asking fans to pre-save before later reminding them again of the June 5 release date.

Six days later, she shared another video holding a roll of posters, a bucket, a a paint roller.

Wearing a skirt and a crop top with the name of her album cover on it, the singer said, “My label won’t hang up posters, so I’ll do it myself.”

She proceeds to show the difficult process of her hanging up a giant poster, all while engaging with fans and dealing with wardrobe malfunctions.

Cardi B’s rollout strategy was a success because it reminded fans of how artists used to put in real leg work to build buzz around their projects. Plus it seemed to complement her authentic personality.

Though Lizzo didn’t copy her exactly, Cardi was in the streets of New York begging fans to buy her work.

It started with a Sept. 9 video where she is wearing business attire at an office making an announcement for fans. The mother of four said, “Hear ye, hear ye. Due to the ‘Imaginary Playerz’ music videos, Atlantic Records have done some deduction to my album’s budget.”

She revealed the new budget was $50 and because she would have to “go on the road and sell these CDs and vinyls [herself.]”

Three days later posted a video of herself carrying around a box of albums on a train asking strangers to buy her project — an homage to subway riders in her New York hometown who carry boxes of candy to offer for sale to other straphangers.

She even had a speech ready as some people on the train would.

“Good evening everybody. I’m on here trying to sell these CDs, I’m trying to change my life around,” Lizzo said. “I used to be a professional ballerina. But I’m trying to make a better example for my kids.”

Cardi B outside selling her album ‘AM I THE DRAMA?’ pic.twitter.com/w974pK1S2G — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 6, 2025

In another video, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper stood on the sidewalk holding incense with her CDs and vinyls laid out on a sheet — like many street sellers in the Big Apple.

Fans of both ladies were against critics, painting a fals narrative that one woman copied the other out of envy or a secret beef.

One fan reacting to Lizzo’s response said, “Y’all make an issue out of anything.” Another person typed, “People really love to start and fuel imaginary beefs!”

A third person wondered, “Yeah everybody trying it …It’s 1 thing to be inspired but to copy her every move Is pathetic especially when hating on her …. Lizzo I can understand she was aboard but everybody else look stupid and fake.”

Despite fans may having an issue, Lizzo and Cardi are friends. In fact, the pair collaborated on the song “Rumors” in 2021.

For in Cardi’s latest album, “I Am the Drama,” Lizzo was featured on her song “What’s Goin’ On.”