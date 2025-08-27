‘OMG … That Gurl ATE Lizzo’: Lizzo’s Surprising Way of Showing Off Her Weight Transformation Has Fans Stunned by Just How Far She’s Come 

A resurfaced video of Lizzo has ignited widespread conversation about her ongoing wellness transformation.

The “Truth Hurts” singer has been openly documenting her wellness evolution, and her latest appearances have sparked conversations about body image, self-love, and personal growth in the public eye.

The 36-year-old Detroit native captivated audiences during a Twitch livestream in late February 2025, where she offered viewers an impromptu outfit showcase that showed fans exactly how much her body has changed.

A resurfaced video shows Lizzo’s jeans falling off her transformed figure, sparking mixed reactions online. (Photo: @lizzobeating/Instagram)

When a viewer complimented Lizzo’s appearance, the singer graciously stood up from her chair to display her complete look, featuring a black top paired with light-colored jeans and a silver cross pendant necklace.

What caught everyone’s attention, however, was how she had to adjust her waistband multiple times, demonstrating that her clothing was noticeably loose around her midsection.

‘No Way That’s Lizzo’: Lizzo’s Unrecognizably Thin Figure Has Fans Singing Her Praises Years After Weight Loss Struggles

During the stream, she proudly mentioned wearing her own shapewear brand, Yitty, before turning to show her silhouette from different angles.

The moment felt authentic and celebratory as she seductively wound her body for the camera, moving her hips confidently while her jeans continued to shift around her transformed frame.

Hey Lizzo, what happened to body positivity? Why did you lose all the weight? Did you get it in your head that it was unhealthy for you and you decided to do the right thing good for you! Finally, you got rid of that extra weight you look great! Now shut up and sing! — Virginia (@newyorkgirl1225) August 26, 2025

This wasn’t an isolated incident during the broadcast either, as she stood up again later when fans inquired about her denim brand, once more highlighting how the pants no longer fit snugly around her waist, according to People.

The livestream footage has gained renewed traction when the Internet Hall of Fame shared clips on its X page, generating a flood of reactions from users across the spectrum.

“Workout goals: Next level achieved!” one enthusiastic supporter tweeted, while another person admitted, “I may not like Lizzo but honestly, good job.”

The responses weren’t universally positive, as some critics questioned her previous advocacy work.

“Lizzo was pushing body positivity and was rooting for the ‘big girls’ then lost all the weight,” wrote one disapproving commenter.

Don't have to, but gotta give her respect for doing better for herself. — A_bell_does_drawing (@Antdoesdrawing) August 26, 2025

The criticism intensified with another user stating, “Hey Lizzo, what happened to body positivity? Why did you lose all the weight? Did you get it in your head that it was unhealthy for you and you decided to do the right thing good for you! Now shut up and sing.”

Two others said, “Omg she lost so much weight but why that’s makes you Lizzo, being a big girl,” and “OMG…. That gurl ATE Lizzo.”

Yet supporters pushed back against the negativity, with one defender writing, “Haters gonna hate anyway, but I am happy for her, it isn’t easy.”

Amen — urpaid4 (@JaneJweitsman) August 25, 2025

The Grammy winner’s Twitch video followed a significant milestone announcement Lizzo made in January when she revealed reaching her “weight release goal” through an Instagram post.

The artist shared that she hadn’t seen her current number on the scale since 2014, emphasizing her methodical approach to wellness that began around January 2024.

Her journey included integrating daily fitness routines, particularly Pilates, which she told The New York Times she never regretted incorporating into her lifestyle.

Her commitment to physical wellness became part of a broader conversation about taking time to care for her body, as she explained to the publication that she approached weight management slowly and deliberately. Over a few months, the singer has pushed back against critics who suggest her transformation contradicts her previous body-positivity messaging, firmly stating that her body remains nobody’s business but her own.

Lizzo’s political voice has remained as prominent as her physical transformation, particularly evident during her April “Saturday Night Live” appearance, where she wore clothing featuring “TARIFFIED” messaging.

This sartorial choice directly referenced President Donald Trump’s economic policies, including significant tariff increases on Chinese goods. Her outfit selection demonstrated her continued willingness to use fashion as political commentary, building on her previous support for Kamala Harris during the 2024 election cycle.

The artist’s relationship with body image has been complicated throughout her career, including moments of vulnerability she’s shared publicly.

In the past, she’s discussed experiencing negative thoughts about herself despite her public confidence, acknowledging that such feelings are normal and universal experiences.

She once said, “Normally, I would have some positive thing to say to get me out of this, but I don’t, and that’s OK too.”

“I think these are normal [thoughts and feelings] and they happen to everybody, they happen to the best of us,” she added.

Eventually, these thoughts were mastered with her working to get in shape.

Through her transformation journey, Lizzo continues challenging societal expectations while maintaining her commitment to authenticity.

Whether it’s adjusting oversized jeans mid-livestream or clapping back at critics in real time, she continues to show that personal growth isn’t always pretty, polished, or packaged the way audiences expect. The star’s journey makes it clear that when people evolve, they sometimes change their style and their choices, not because they’re trying to please anyone else, but because they’re doing what’s best for them.