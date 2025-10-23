‘Stupid Mfs’: Cardi B’s Fiery Message After Trump’s Pre-Thanksgiving Announcement Sparks Outrage and Chaos Across the Internet

Cardi B has never been one to hold her tongue, and with the holidays around the corner and millions facing empty dinner tables, the “Am I the Drama?” rapper is serving up a heaping plate of “I told you so.”

While many are preparing for the harsh reality of SNAP benefit cuts mere weeks before Thanksgiving, the Grammy-winning artist unleashed a passionate critique this week aimed squarely at those who ignored her political warnings not to vote for Donald Trump during the 2024 presidential election.

Cardi B called out Trump voters as SNAP benefit cuts threaten to leave millions without food assistance just weeks before Thanksgiving. (Photos by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

‘Trump Winning Pissed Him Off’: Plies Sues Cardi B, Soulja Boy, Megan Thee Stallion and GloRilla for Copyright Infringement After Kamala Harris’ Loss

Speaking candidly during an X Spaces session, Cardi didn’t hold back her frustration at watching her predictions come true while critics focused on trivial details instead of her substantive message.

“People are complaining that they have taken away food stamps. Mind you, Thanksgiving is next month — no turkey for some of y’all,” she said during the emotional address.

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper didn’t mince words about the frustration of watching her predictions materialize.

Cardi B talks about the pause on food stamps & high prices due to tariffs from the Trump Administration via Spaces. pic.twitter.com/rem0CKRp3p — ໊ (@BardisMedia) October 18, 2025

She said, “These are the type of things that I was trying to warn y’all about that’s gonna happen under the Trump administration. But y’all didn’t care. All y’all cared about is that I called him Shrump,” referring to her barb about Trump as she spoke at a campaign rally in Milwaukee for then-Vice President Kamala Harris on Nov. 1 last year.

Also this week, the Bronx bombshell went beyond food assistance to illustrate how economic policies affect everyone, including wealthy celebrities.

Cardi B explained she was hit with $15,000 tariff charge after ordering furniture from Italy, explaining how rising costs impact everything from low-end to luxury designer. She also hearkened to when her teleprompter malfunctioned during the Milwaukee campaign speech, forcing her to rely on notes researched and written on her phone, emphasizing that despite viral mockery over her pronunciation that day, the substance of her message proved prophetic.

“Whether I have an accent or not, it went viral,” the Grammy winner said. “And yeah, y’all didn’t give a … about what I was saying. You only gave a [damn] about me saying Shrump,” she continued. “What I was saying is bigger than me saying Shrump. And now, you [mfs] don’t have no food stamps — and Thanksgiving is next month.”

Social media erupted with divided responses to her remarks, as one said, “Oh here comes all these trump trash slow supporters.”

Critics emerged, too, with one person tweeting, “Sorry and not sorry I [don’t] approve of this message and u got family members still on ebt.” Meanwhile, others told the “Money” rapper to go into her wallet to help the public.

“She can afford to feed some families,” said one person, while another wrote, “Oh, not your funiture from Italy.”

Facebook users defended her right to advocacy and using her platform to speak up for others: “Why are people attacking her because she’s speaking up for the people that need help?? Yes, she has millions, and I hope she does something for those who might be affected.”

Another said, “She’s using her platform to talk about real sh-t going on in the world and all ya’ll stupid mfs wanna talk about is Nicki Minaj…like let’s be for real here.”

The conversation inevitably circled back to Cardi’s rival Nicki Minaj, who recently posted about Trump on her social media.

“Flattering photos are allowed to be posted of me again. Thanks, POTUS,” Minaj wrote, according to AllHipHop, in a since-deleted post that seemed to mock Cardi’s Kamala Harris endorsement.

Observers noted the irony — Minaj has never formally endorsed any candidate and cannot vote as a non-U.S. citizen — with one person writing, “Meanwhile Nicki over there thanking him.”

Cardi’s political acumen extends beyond social media commentary.

When conservative commentator Candace Owens dismissed her intelligence on the “Full Send” podcast in 2022, claiming she didn’t understand basic government structure, Cardi responded with legal precision.

She replied days later that Owens had attempted to force a public apology and demanded $75,000 after months of attacks, exposing the commentator’s own misunderstanding of defamation law. The response demonstrated Cardi’s grasp of law, much like her successful $1.25 million defamation award against blogger Tasha K after a victory at trial that year.

The crisis Cardi warned about is unfolding through Trump’s controversial One Big Beautiful Bill Act that was passed this summer, which imposed stricter work requirements for SNAP recipients and cut approximately $186 billion in funding.

Independent analyses estimate 2.4 million people will lose benefits due to expanded work requirements affecting veterans, older adults, and rural residents, according to The Guardian.

The current shutdown threatens to delay or halt remaining benefits entirely starting in November, as SNAP relies on federal funding. States have already begun alerting participants that they will not receive funds if the shutdown continues.