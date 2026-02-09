‘OMG’: Cardi B’s Drunk Super Bowl Week Spins Out of Control as Cameras Keep Rolling After a Robot Knocks Her Down Following a Steamy Dance

“Bodak Yellow” rapper Cardi B arrived at the Super Bowl LX fully herself — no edits, no easing in.

Her boyfriend, NFL wide receiver Stefon Diggs, and his New England Patriots failed to impress fans watching at home or secure the points needed to defeat the Seattle Seahawks, who won 29-13.

But the Bronx bombshell’s presence was felt behind the scenes and on television screens through a series of unscripted, out of control moments including her robot lapdance.

Cardi B’s unfiltered Super Bowl week turned a flag football moment into a viral debate online. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for Fanatics)

The “WAP” singer was in San Francisco for work, showcasing her performance and personality as she moved through packed events all weekend. By Saturday night, that blur became visible to everyone watching.

During the celebrity flag football game in Santa Clara, Cardi unexpectedly joined the NFL’s YouTube livestream crew alongside Andrew Hawkins, Brenda Song, and streamer Agent00.

“I just came from a party. I took like seven shots. I’m lit, y’all talking to me and I’m drunk as a motherf—ker,” she said, laughing as the broadcast rolled on.

Cardi explained she’d been moving through multiple Super Bowl gatherings, joking that she’d accepted “free drinks” along the way. She even claimed she didn’t know which teams were playing, a detail that only added to the looseness of the moment. Still, she quickly clarified her loyalty, backing J Balvin and calling him her brother, thought Bad Bunny was the main headliner.

When readers saw viral clips, they weighed in. One sarcastically wrote, “Pure class that Cardi B,” as another mocked her, “Only 7 shots? You’re a Lightweight.’

Cardi B was so drunk while commentating the Super Bowl Flag Football Game that she couldn’t even contain herself 🤣👀



“I just came from a party I took like 7 shots i’m lit ya’ll talkin to me and i’m drunk as a mf”pic.twitter.com/HnV8VI4cgw — keeno ✧ (@ayekeeno) February 8, 2026

The Daily Mail readers defended her, “Omg everyone so serious! You know she’s not actually playing in the game? Leave her alone. She’s funny. Was a flag football game.”

Another said, “She’s fine. Big deal over nothing.”

On X, her fans celebrated her antics.

“She came straight from the party and turned flag football into a vibe check, only Cardi B can pull that off,” one wrote.

The flag football appearance wasn’t happening in isolation. That same day, Cardi had performed at Michael Rubin’s Fanatics Super Bowl party, where she took shots onstage as part of her set.

Later, she crossed paths with a humanoid robot outside the InterContinental hotel, dancing playfully before losing her balance in sky-high heels and crashing to the ground. It’s seem she underestimated the weight of the robot as she tried to seduce it with a steamy dance.

Bystanders rushed to help her stand up as video of the moment spread quickly online.

After TMZ posted footage of the robot encounter, Cardi responded bluntly: “Delete or I will sue …immediately.”

Moments later, she added, “I’m calling Harvey !” making it clear the joke ended once the cameras kept rolling without consent.

A third chimed in simply, “I love her so much! That laugh omg lol.”

Context surrounding the weekend mattered.

The Grammy winner was in San Francisco to support her boyfriend and youngest son’s father, Stefon Diggs, as he prepared to play in Super Bowl LX at Levi’s Stadium.

She has spoken openly about her pride in his return from a knee injury and his path back to football’s biggest stage.

Her presence throughout the week reflected that support, not just to her man, but to other Latinos celebrating Bad Bunny’s halftime performance — one she had a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it cameo in.

By the time kickoff approached, Cardi B had become impossible to separate from the Super Bowl conversation — not because of a single headline, but because she showed up everywhere, unfiltered and unapologetic.

For some, it crossed a line. For others, it was exactly what they expect whenever the superstar is anywhere near a microphone.