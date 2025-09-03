Stop Disrespecting Me’: Lawyers Thought Cardi B’s Explosive Scene Would Guarantee a Loss, But the Judge’s Response Set Her Free

Cardi B was left steaming after a man with the paparazzi asked her a triggering question about her estranged husband, Offset while awaiting a life-changing verdict.

An inquisitive reporter tried to pry it out of her on Tuesday, Sept. 2, as she was leaving a Los Angeles courthouse following closing arguments in her civil trial, but, according to a video clip shared by TMZ, the mama bear was not having it.

Cardi B throws a pen at a journalist asking her about her alleged fourth pregnancy. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for MRC)

Dressed in a black polka dot blazer suit, the “Press” rapper walked out of the courthouse with members of her team and was met with a gaggle of people eager to ask her questions. Cardi was on trial for allegedly having a physical altercation with a former security guard, Emani Ellis, outside of an OBGYN office in 2018.

‘My Suggestion to a Jealous Hater of Cardi B Is to Stay Home’: Woman Learns the Hard Way That Cardi B Doesn’t Play, Rapper Throws Mic at ‘Jealous’ Fan After She Tosses Drink

Upon leaving the courthouse during the lunch break, one person among the throng of questioners asked, “Cardi insiders are claiming that Offset is publicly bragging about getting you pregnant for the fourth time. Do you foresee any paternity issues with Stefon Diggs?”

She and Offset separated last year, and Cardi is currently dating NFL wide receiver Stefon Diggs since. After giving birth to her and Offset’s third child together in September 2024, fans are convinced that she is pregnant for a fourth time.

After being helped down the courthouse stairs, Cardi walked over to a person holding a pen, grabbed it and threw it at the questioner.

Cardi pointed at the unidentified person and said, “Stop disrespecting me.”

That individual continued to probe the Bronx native.

“I still love you even though you just threw some stuff at me,” he said.

The “Hustlers” star lashed out once again at the man. She said, “I don’t care. You’re disrespectful. Don’t do that. Do you see women asking those type of questions to me? You see women asking those questions to me?”

The man responded. “No ma’am,” before adding “It’s a legit question.”

Cardi, who was too heated to pause and hear what the man said, continued scolding him and pointing at him. She said, “Why do you feel as a man you get to ask me those type of questions? Act like you have some manners and your mama taught you to respect women.”

Before the video ended, she turned and proceeded to get in her vehicle.

One fan under TMZ’s video said, “She is definitely baking something in the oven.”

Someone else commented about her behavior and said, “Being in court for … then caught on camera outside for another is crazy!”

Later that afternoon, Cardi B returned to the courtroom for the verdict, where the plaintiff’s lawyer argued that her explosive behavior toward the press, including throwing objects, should sway the judge’s verdict.

He added that his clients were in fear of her retaliation and demanded that she be “admonished” for staring at the plaintiff in court. But the judge refused to admonish her for an outburst or “conduct that the court didn’t witness.”

But Cardi was ultimately cleared of all charges against her, which included battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligence and false imprisonment.

She was involved in another lawsuit regarding a 2023 incident, where Cardi B threw her microphone into the crowd during a performance at Drai’s Beachclub in Las Vegas after a concertgoer threw a drink at her. An Ohio woman subsequently filed a lawsuit for similar charges, but Cardi B was not charged in connection with the incident, and the outcome of the lawsuit has not been publicly disclosed.

Speculation about Cardi’s newest alleged pregnancy began after a summer to Disney with her kids. In July, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper and her children: Kulture, 7, Wave, 3, and then 10-month-old Blossom went to the theme park to celebrate Kulture’s birthday.

In the clips and photos, Cardi swapped her usual curve-hugging looks for an oversized red shirt and sneakers, a surprising choice for someone known for sex appeal. In one shot, she held Blossom while her other two kids posed nearby, her small belly visible beneath the shirt.

In August, she shared a video wearing a black bodysuit, heels, and a fur coat while rapping her new song “Imaginary Playerz,” strutting the hallway like a runway with her stomach partly hidden in some angles.

Though the “Up” rapper has yet to confirm the rumors, the rounded belly she attempts to keep hidden under her oversized clothes has added more fuel to the gossip.

One day before Cardi shared her pregnancy with Blossom last summer, she filed for divorce for a second time from the former Migos rapper.

She and Offset broke up twice before in 2018 and in 2020 — which resulted in her filing for divorce the first time. Throughout their on-again, off-again marriage, there have been constant rumors that Offset cheated on Cardi, which she seemingly confirmed during one of her rants while on Twitter Spaces.

This past May, TMZ reported that Offset filed an amended response to their divorce and is requesting an unspecified amount in spousal support. The documents say he still wants joint custody of their three kids but wants Cardi’s home to be listed as the primary residence.

Cardi B's full Twitter Space addressing Offset's spousal support request. pic.twitter.com/c4dnNOBxeK — ໊ (@BardisMedia) May 30, 2025

She also denied ever asking Offset for child support and accused him of standing up their kids “three times.” The next month, she released her first single of the year, “Outside,” which many linked to her ongoing issues with him.

The line, “Favorite player from your favorite team, he in my DM,” seemed aimed at Cardi’s new boyfriend, Diggs, now with the New England Patriots. First spotted together in October 2024, they went public courtside at a Knicks vs. Celtics game in May 2025.

Diggs hasn’t addressed rumors about her alleged fourth child, while Offset has denied being the father.

