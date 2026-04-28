‘What?’: White House Braces for More Threats, as Trump Considers High-Tech Body Armor After Chilling Scare

Donald Trump has kept his look locked in with a rotation so consistent that even the smallest tweak tends to stand out.

The same familiar blue tones, the same structured suits, with only subtle shifts in ties and accessories offering any real variation.

Trump’s brief fan encounter quickly turned into a viral moment after onlookers fixated on a nearby security device that looked like a weapon. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

‘Sweet Jesus’: Trump’s New Look In Photos with Karoline Leavitt Has the Internet Scrambling After Spotting Something ‘Greasy’ They Can’t Ignore

Quiet conversations inside the White House are now circling around new precautions that could force a noticeable shift in how he shows up.

This comes after a string of three reported assassination attempts against Trump since 2024.

Discussions of ways to further protect Trump, 79, went into overdrive after shots rang out at the 2026 White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Saturday, April 25. The president and other dignitaries were rushed out of the event.

While Trump was forcibly escorted out of the Washington Hilton ballroom, other prominent guests were forced to hide under the tables.

The chaotic scene at the Washington hotel has dominated media coverage in recent days.

Trump was not harmed during the shooting incident, but one unidentified Secret Service agent is said to be recovering from an injury caused by gunfire.

“One officer was shot but saved by the fact that he was wearing, obviously, a very good, bulletproof vest,” Trump said during a post-shooting press conference.

“He was shot from a very close distance with a very powerful gun.”

According to the MAGA chief, the wounded federal law enforcement officer is in “great shape” and in “very high spirits.”

Trump also professed his love and respect for the Secret Service agent assigned to protect the nation’s leaders.

The president remarked that spotting what he described as “really attractive” law enforcement agents during the chaos made him feel “very, very safe”

Apparently, the agent surviving the attack has inspired Trump advisers to consider making the POTUS wear body armor for future public gatherings.

Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy revealed the potential plans while giving an on-air report.

President Trump: "That was very unexpected…a man charged a security checkpoint armed with multiple weapons and he was taken down…one officer was shot but saved by the fact that he was wearing a very good bullet-proof vest." https://t.co/yimyQCOWOo pic.twitter.com/31KcrryPai — CSPAN (@cspan) April 26, 2026

“There are discussions underway at the White House about whether or not President Trump is going to have to start wearing a bulletproof vest for future events in public,” Doocy, 38, stated in a Fox News segment on Sunday.

Despite the seriousness of the situation, news of Trump’s team possibly having to upgrade safety precautions following the WHCD shooting to include a protective covering was met with more ridicule online than sympathy.

“Don’t think they do that size,” one Instagram user jokingly wrote in reaction to a clip of Doocy reporting about tentative changes to Trump’s approach to security.

The president presently appears to be far heavier than his reported weight of 224 pounds at a generously described height of 6 feet 3.

Unsubstantiated rumors that Trump already needs protective underwear for an alleged incontinence issue sparked a second person to mockingly ask, “Can you buy bulletproof diapers?”

Similarly, one poster sarcastically wondered, “Doesn’t he wear a bulletproof diaper already?”

The snarky questions about the polarizing president continued when someone commented, “Will that bulletproof vest protect America from all his BS?”

“How about a bulletproof mouth guard, like in football, because you know, that’s the exposed part of his body that everyone wants to silence,” another Trump critic suggested, blasting “The Art of the Deal” author for his often divisive rhetoric.

Trump and his army of online trolls almost immediately attempted to use the shooting to promote the controversial White House ballroom project, prompting a more solemn comment that read, “Gun reform is not an option, but a ballroom and bulletproof vests [are] necessary, got it!”

Authorities have named California native Cole Tomas Allen as the suspect arrested at the scene.

On Saturday night, around 10:30 p.m. ET, Trump posted a video on his Truth Social app allegedly showing Allen, 31, storming past the security checkpoint inside the Washington Hilton.

NEW: President Trump posts pic of WHCF shooter pic.twitter.com/ic36wU9BDs — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) April 26, 2026

Moments later, Trump posted a still image of the accused assailant being detained on the floor of the hotel after law enforcement apprehended him.

The photo of the shirtless man face down on the ground, surrounded by armed officers, quickly went viral.

“Cole Allen now faces the full weight of federal justice,” said acting Attorney General Todd Blanche in an April 27-dated press release issued by the Justice Department’s Office of Public Affairs.

FBI Director Kash Patel added, “The evidence is abundantly clear: Cole Tomas Allen traveled to Washington DC for the purpose of assassinating President Trump and targeting members of the Trump administration.”

As of this writing, Allen has not made a public verbal statement since his arrest, but a manifesto credited to him was sent to his family members minutes before the failed attack.

The 1,052-word creed included apologies to friends and loved ones before the text laid out his grievances against Trump.

The WHCD shooting is the third major attempt on Trump’s life in two years. On July 13, 2024, the then-presumed Republican nominee for the presidency was struck in the ear by a shooter as he spoke to a crowd of his supporters at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Matthew Crooks, 20, was killed by a Secret Service sniper after firing multiple shots from a nearby rooftop and slaying one bystander.

The Butler shooting has since become a hot-button topic among conspiracy theorists.

Two months later, in September 2024, the Secret Service spotted a rifle hidden in the bushes 400 yards away from the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, as the real estate mogul was golfing at the location.

In September 2025, a federal jury convicted 58-year-old Ryan Wesley Routh on five charges, including attempting to assassinate a presidential candidate. Routh was sentenced to life in prison without parole.