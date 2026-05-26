‘If You Believe This, I’ve Got a Bridge to Sell You’: Trump Posts Glowing Health Report From His Third Hospital Visit in 13 Months, and the Internet Just Found the Crack in the Whole Story

President Donald Trump declared himself in “perfect” health Tuesday after a visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, but the lengthy appointment quickly sparked questions online.

Trump shared an upbeat message on Truth Social after completing what he described as a “6-month physical,” marking his third hospital-related visit in roughly 13 months.

US President Donald Trump (C) sits in his car “The Beast” as he arrives for a social dinner at the ‘Huis ten Bosch’ Royal Palace during a North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Heads of State and Government summit in The Hague, on June 24, 2025. (Photo by JOHN THYS / AFP) (Photo by JOHN THYS/AFP via Getty Images)

“Just finished my 6-month physical at Walter Reed Military Medical Center. Everything checked out PERFECTLY,” Trump wrote. “Thank you to the great Doctors and Staff! Heading back to the White House.”

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Trump, the oldest person ever elected president, has repeatedly tried to brush aside ongoing speculation about his health, even while joking publicly about unhealthy habits, including exercising for only “one minute” a day.

The latest check-up announcement came after several recent viral moments fueled new scrutiny online. Earlier this month, video circulated showing Trump appearing to struggle walking in a straight line after departing Marine One, forcing cameras to pan as he zigzagged across the lawn. A day later, he appeared at an event honoring military mothers with what critics described as swollen and bruised hands partially covered by mismatched concealer. The White House has repeatedly blamed the discoloration on aspirin use and frequent handshaking.

Trump also drew attention after appearing with a visible rash on his neck during a March event, while another widely shared clip shows the president briefly dozing off during meetings.

Just days after his previous medical visit, a photographer also captured a close-up image of what some online critics called Trump’s “disfigured” hand as he boarded an aircraft, adding even more fuel to the growing speculation surrounding the president’s health.

Critics and political commentators openly questioned whether today’s visit was truly routine, pointing to the amount of time Trump reportedly spent at the medical facility.

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Democratic influencer Harry Sisson also cast doubt on the president’s statement, saying, “Trump says he has completed his “physical” at his 3rd hospital visit in 13 months and ‘everything checked out PERFECTLY.’ If you believe this, I’ve got a bridge to sell you.”

Author and activist Amy Siskind similarly questioned why what was described as a routine physical appeared to take up most of the day.



Here is Trump’s schedule today, including a visit to Walter Reed for most of the day. Color me skeptical – a routine physical doesn’t last more than half the day. This should be a top story, imagine if it were Biden! pic.twitter.com/qHUVwzJN31 — Amy Siskind 🏳️‍🌈🇺🇸 (@Amy_Siskind) May 26, 2026

The online speculation fueled broader questions about why Trump is now undergoing “6-month physicals” instead of traditional annual checkups, though no official medical concerns were disclosed following the visit.

“No one healthy has three “annual physicals” in 13 months. No one,” another critic said. “Soon, the “six month physical” will be a three month one,” another person added.

“He’s also got a doctor willing to lie for him! Just like his whole administration is set up with people that are completely ok with lying for him!” another critic said.