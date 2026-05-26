‘He Has No Clue’: Donald Trump Just Told on Himself in the Most Spectacular Way Possible — and Now Nobody Can Unsee It

President Donald Trump likes to project strength and power with a firm grip on his base and the country overall, but the chaos of his administration––what critics call Trump’s blatant corruption, authoritarian tendencies, and repeatedly breaking campaign promises is having the opposite effect.

However, his unpopular war on Iran and the affordability crisis in the U.S. are what’s really driving down his approval rating.

President Donald Trump listens during a roundtable to “save college sports” in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on March 6, 2026. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP via Getty Images)

The latest Reuters/Ipsos poll shows just 35 percent of Americans approve of the job he’s doing as president.

And he’s clearly aware of this, which is why he’s apparently thinking about running another country, because on May 20, Trump suddenly began crowing about how popular he is in Israel and that he has “99 percent” support among Israelis.



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“I’m right now at 99 percent in Israel. I could run for prime minister. So maybe after I do this, I’ll go to Israel, run for prime minister. In a poll this morning, I’m 99 percent. So that’s good,” Trump boasted.

It’s unclear what poll he’s referring to, as he took questions from reporters on his ongoing and unapproved war in Iran and on his relationship with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who he called “a great guy,” according to The Independent.

Social media exploded with pointed barbs and questions about where Trump’s loyalty really lies.

“99% approval in Israel, 35% approval in USA. Who does he work for again?” an X user wondered, reposting a clip of Trump bragging about his Israeli approval rating.

Others chimed in.

“Bro thinks international approval ratings are like Instagram followers. ‘I’m at 99% in Israel’ might be one of the dumbest, most narcissistic political statements ever made by a sitting president.”

Critics have increasingly argued that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has exercised enormous influence over Trump’s handling of Iran, with some openly accusing Trump of allowing the conflict to drift toward Israel’s priorities instead of America’s.

The criticism intensified as reports surfaced suggesting Trump brushed aside warnings and skepticism from parts of his own intelligence and foreign policy circles while aligning more aggressively with Netanyahu’s push for military escalation.

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Even some voices within Trump’s broader political orbit have started questioning whether the war has benefited Israel far more than the United States, fueling accusations that Netanyahu effectively managed to pull American policy deeper into a conflict many voters never wanted in the first place.

X user Forklift Terry joked, “He really does not help himself lmao…”

Another noted, “He has NO CLUE what he sounds like right now.”

Trump and Netanyahu launched a war on Tehran on Feb. 28 with clear objectives as stated by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on March 2: “The mission of Operation Epic Fury is laser-focused: Destroy Iranian offensive missiles, destroy Iranian missile production, destroy their navy and other security infrastructure, and they will never have nuclear weapons.”

Since that declaration met the realities of the Islamic Republic’s abilities to resist, the administration has offered shifting reasons for the attack, no clear strategy, and no apparent endgame. The Iranians agreed to a ceasefire in April but have not accepted any of Trump’s demands to end the war.

The Islamic regime also shut down the Strait of Hormuz, a critical waterway for 30 percent of the global supply of gas and oil, something critics say Trump and Netanyahu either did not anticipate or did not care about.

But most Americans do.

Gas prices have spiked in the U.S. since Trump started the war, rising more than 50 percent compared to pre-conflict costs and putting already struggling Americans in a financial vise.

Triple A reports the national average is now $4.56 a gallon, but in some western states and Hawaii, it’s well over $5 a gallon. Californians are paying $6.14 per gallon.

In addition to the Reuters/Ipsos survey, a new Fox News poll finds Trump’s overall approval rating at just 39 percent, with 61 percent disapproving.

And even worse for Trump, on inflation, even Republicans are beginning to break ranks.

Only 24 percent of survey respondents approve of how Trump is handling the economy, down from 35 percent in January.

That’s because a majority of Republicans, 51 percent, now disapprove of how Trump is addressing inflation, which is at its highest level since shortly after the COVID-19 pandemic in 2022 under former President Joe Biden.

The Labor Department revealed last week that the producer price index, a leading indicator of inflation, is at 1.4 percent, doubling between March and April.