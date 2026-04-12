‘Unqualified Clown’: Pete Hegseth’s Backdoor Move After That Helicopter Stunt Has Critics Fuming Over Just How Far He’ll Bend for His Inner Circle

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is under fire after a sudden reversal decision that has critics questioning who really benefits when consequences quietly disappear. The timing, coming right after a viral moment tied to someone in his circle, is raising eyebrows.

Now the focus is shifting from the stunt itself to the decision behind the scenes, with skeptics wondering whether connections—not protocol—made the difference.

Pete Hegseth urged to make a decision, likely influenced by Trump, to save pilots who risked their jobs for a helicopter stunt. (Photo by Celal Gunes/Anadolu via Getty Images)

‘We Are In a War’: Pete Hegseth Triggers Soldiers With New Demand as Iran Tensions Boil and Critics Say It Adds to a Pattern That’s Hard to Ignore

The sight of a helicopter hovering over Kid Rock‘s Nashville home in a viral video had many shocked at what they were seeing — and outrage followed fast.

On March 28 in Tennessee, two AH-64 Apache helicopters were seen maneuvering outside Kid Rock’s Whites Creek home as he cheered them on from his backyard, prompting an Army investigation and raising questions about whether the display was routine—or something more.

Kid Rock applauded the pilots from his backyard, nicknamed the “Southern White House,” while standing next to a white miniature Statue of Liberty, clapping proudly and raising his fist in the air at one point, visibly impressed by the bizarre display.

He captioned his post, “This is a level of respect that s—t for brains Governor of California will never know. God Bless America and all those who have made the ultimate sacrifice to defend her,” aiming at Cali. Governor Gavin Newsom.

Kid Rock’s nearly 30-second video went viral and prompted an investigation by the Army’s 101st Airborne Division, per WTVF News. Maj. Jonathon Bless of the 101st Airborne Division told the outlet that the Army was aware of the video and intended to investigate why the helicopters were at Kid Rock’s residence.

This is a level of respect that shit for brains Governor of California will never know. God Bless America and all those who have made the ultimate sacrifice to defend her. 🇺🇸 🙏 pic.twitter.com/iD5mmkaXv1 — KidRock (@KidRock) March 28, 2026

“Fort Campbell leadership is aware of a video circulating on social media depicting AH-64 Apache helicopters operating in the vicinity of a private residence associated with Mr. Robert Ritchie (also known as ‘Kid Rock’),” Bless said. “The command has initiated an investigation to review the circumstances surrounding this activity.”

While speaking to WKRN-TV, Kid Rock mentioned his Thanksgiving appearance alongside Vice President JD Vance, where her noted that helicopters from nearby Fort Campbell frequently fly near his home, adding that he has performed for troops overseas in Afghanistan, Iraq, and other locations.

“I think they know this is a pretty friendly spot,” he shared. “I’ve talked to some of these pilots. I’ve told them, ‘You guys see me waving when you come by the house?’ I’m like, ‘You guys are always welcome to cruise by my house, any time.'”

When asked if he thought the pilots would be in trouble for hovering over the residential neighborhood, he replied, “I think they’re going to be all right. My buddy’s the commander in chief.”

It’s possible Kid Rock put in a call to Trump, who put in a follow-up to Hegseth. This gave him the perfect opportunity to flex his power and title, revealing that the suspensions would be reversed.

“Thank you @KidRock. @USArmy pilots suspension LIFTED. No punishment. No investigation. Carry on, patriots,” read a post shared on Hegseth’s X page on March 31.

After the video went viral, it was shared on Threads with the caption, “The Army is launching an investigation into how Army helicopters did this vanity display for Kid Rock at his home.”

Folks did not appreciate the pilot’s antics, and one user blamed the president. “Trump did this…”

“An Apache costs over $5,000 per hour to operate,” claimed another. “We’re being told we have to gut Medicaid to fund ‘Operation Epic Fury,’ but we have plenty of fuel for a Kid Rock vanity project? The math of this administration is a middle finger to every taxpayer.”

“You’re a disgrace. … you unqualified clown,” a third user echoed, while a fourth said, “Unbelievable.”

Kid Rock’s MAGA alignment and high-profile stunts have raised eyebrows, with critics noting a pattern of provocative displays that blur the line between fanfare and spectacle. Another user pointed to the optics, writing, “Imagine wearing a military uniform, and hovering near the pool of a washed-up MAGA celebrity, who never served in the military—as he salutes you.”

Trump was also asked about his outspoken support for the performer who headlined Turning Point USA’s controversial All-American Halftime Show during the Super Bowl, a moment that further tied his public image to the polarizing event and the backlash surrounding it.

“I didn’t see it no but Im sure they had a good time,” said Trump when asked about the viral video.

The pilots were later suspended from flying, according to the Daily Beast, who reported a spokesperson insisting that “appropriate action will be taken if any violations are found.”

On the pilot’s suspension, Trump added, “Well, they probably shouldn’t have been doing it, yes, you’re not supposed to be playing games, right? But I’d take a look at it. They like Kid Rock. I like Kid Rock. Maybe they were trying to defend him. I don’t know.”

The pattern continued with Kid Rock’s appearance in a workout video he made with Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

The video is part of Trump’s Make America Healthy Again campaign, and it featured the two men shirtless as “Bawitdaba” plays while the RFK and Rock exercise, drink whole milk, and sit in a hot tub — a performance that left many questioning the seriousness of Trump’s administration and the theatrics surrounding it.