‘Was That The Plan All Along?’: Kristi Noem’s Jet Scandal Just Got Wilder After Trump Bends the Knee to Melania, Giving Her an Out That Turns the Heat Back on Him

First lady Melania Trump is the unsuspecting beneficiary of Donald Trump’s recent Cabinet shakeup.

The Slovenian native has largely avoided the spotlight during Trump’s second term, but her sudden willingness to speak on Epstein has people questioning the timing—especially as it coincides with a shift tied to Kristi Noem’s reassignment that appears to give her an out while turning the heat back on Trump.

(Photos by Al Drago/Getty Images; Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

‘GIRL WHAT IS YOU DOING’: Kristi Noem Gets Fired and Goes On Tour— Then a Photo Meant for Promotion Unleashes a Backlash That Takes Corey Lewandowski Down

Noem, 54, squirmed while defending her leadership of Trump’s immigration crackdown in major U.S. cities like Minneapolis, why DHS leased a $70 million Boeing 737 luxury jet with a bedroom, showers, a kitchen, and a bar, as well as her rumored affair with then-aide Corey Lewandowski.

Melania is now part of the lingering speculation that the disgraced former DHS colleagues are members of the indecent “Mile High Club.” The Wall Street Journal reports that Trump has granted Cabinet members as well as his wife and select members of their respective offices usage of the aircraft.

During the two-day hearing, Noem told Congress, “I believe it’s being refurbished and not having a bedroom in it,” arguing that the plane, and others like it, were used to transport illegal immigrants and for executive travel. She also dodged questions about having an sexual relationship with Lewandowski. “That kind of garbage has been refuted for years,” she said.

Axios reported on March 5, before Noem’s ouster, that a purported Trump administration insider said the duo used to lend the plane to Melania as an “insurance policy,” explaining, “Because they flew the first lady on it, they think they’re bulletproof.”

What $70 million in taxpayer money buys: a private luxury jet for Kristi Noem and Corey Lewandowski to jet-set around on.



And we’re supposed to believe it’s for deporting undocumented immigrants. pic.twitter.com/vEphtI66AC — Christopher Webb (@cwebbonline) February 20, 2026

Scores of people doubt Noem’s story, even now suspecting that Melania will follow in the former South Dakota governor’s footsteps. “Does this mean she gets Cory? Does he come with the plane?” ripped a snarky social media user.

The former model’s past also resurfaced. “Ew. Just waiting for her next trashy airplane photoshoot,” a detractor commented in reference to Melania’s racy 2000 GQ photo shoot. A third individual leaned into theories about a rift between Mr. and Mrs. Trump. That individual remarked, “She no longer wants to fly with trump. Fair enough. I wouldn’t either.”

Along that same line of thinking came a comment that states, “The Trumps already have their own private plane ffs! Maybe if she actually lived in the White House, she wouldn’t need a private plane.”

Reports suggest that Melania never fully moved back into the White House. Spectators have noted that she is seldom seen with Trump and rarely participates in public displays of affection with the 79-year-old.

Someone else punched a hole in Noem’s story, writing, “I thought they said it was needed to transport people to detention centers??? And would be refurbished?” One person added, “Good god…. that’s just as bad!!!” while another countered, “Was that the plan all along?”

Noem has dismissed the cheating rumors since 2021. She has been married to her husband, Bryon Noem, since 1992. They are parents to three children. Lewandowski has been married to his wife, Alison Hardy, with whom he shares four children, since 2005.

Kristi Noem's husband, Bryon Noem, seemingly confirmed his wife's alleged affair with her advisor Corey Lewandowski while speaking to fetish models online. https://t.co/fdB9FqPDWY pic.twitter.com/TbrD2mPc2G — OK! Magazine USA (@OKMagazine) April 3, 2026

In late March, Bryon was exposed for cosplaying as a bimbo in raunchy forums. In allegedly leaked texts, he told models that his wife was having an affair with her aide and that there was nothing he could do to end it.