‘The Middle One Is Sending Me’: Pete Hegseth Goes Off on Democrats During ‘Drunken Tangent’ But It’s His Kids’ Faces In the Background That Say It All

U.S. “Secretary of War” Pete Hegseth brought doom and gloom to the annual White House event, and it’s not just his message that has everyone talking.

Video footage of the festive gathering attended by President Donald Trump’s administration and supporters, who rallied their families together, flooded the White House South Lawn, where Hegseth went on a provocative rant as he forgot about the adolescent ears nearby.

U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth went viral following footage from a White House event for the annual Easter Egg Roll. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

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Hegseth was unusually jovial at this year’s Easter celebration as he was seen with his current wife and several kids from their blended family. He wore a blue suit with a red and deep blue-striped tie while holding a cup in his hand.

His blended family includes three sons with his first wife and a daughter with his current wife, as well as her three kids from a previous relationship.

The moment echoed Hegseth’s appearance at last year’s Easter event, where he paraded four of his seven children around the property in a resurfaced video. The former Fox News host posed with young children eager for photos with the Easter Bunny and to participate in activities.

He seized the opportunity to boast about his job successes during the 2025 family moment. At the time, Hegseth was under scrutiny for revealing plans of a military attack on Yemen in an unsecured Signal group chat.

Like Trump, he blasted “fake news media” who he called “slash and burn people and ruin in their reputation. Not going to work with me. We’re changing the defense department, putting the Pentagon back in the hands of war fighters and anonymous smears and disgruntled former employees and old news doesn’t matter,” he told reporters, as his kids, three sons and a daughter, stood in the background.

Hegseth went on, delivering a brutal attack on Democrats as he continued, “I’m happy to be here at the Easter Egg Roll with my dad and my kids ‘cause, you know, this is what we’re doing it for, these kids right here. This is why we’re fighting the fake news media. This is why we’re fighting slash-and-burn Democrats.”

One son smirked and glanced around as his father pointed at him, running his hands through his hair in frustration. Another son looked disengaged, repeatedly dropping his head, frowning, and crossing his arms.

It was overtly evident that Hegseth’s happiness did not extend to his children, who seemed bewildered by everything he was saying.

These kids are all of us https://t.co/KfU0z4krPa pic.twitter.com/Fx73TZJgBg — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) April 21, 2025

Their faces dropped lower and became more twisted by mounting confusion as Hegseth pointed at reporters while claiming the group was infiltrated by “hoaxters” peddling stories from people with “axes to grind.”

Trump’s henchmen vented, “You put it all together as if it’s some news story,” and stepped closer to the camera with a sinister grin upon his face. All the while, a son was staring at him, his head cocked to one side, wearing an expression best described as dumbfounded.

The clip trails off with Hegseth stating, “I’m really proud of what we’re doing for the president, fighting hard across the board, and I’m gonna go roll some Easter eggs.” The impression his children made on the public lingered.

“Omg I feel so bad for those kids. They look so miserable. The middle one is sending me, and the other one is literally looking around for help,” read one reaction. A second viewer wrote, “These poor children are just here for the White House Easter egg roll, and Pete Hegseth is going off on some drunken tangent.”

Touching on rumors related to his behavior one person advised Hegseth, “It’s ok to take a day off from the bottle here and there….it’s not even 11am and you’re already slurring words smh.”

Bizarre story: Pete Hegseth's top aide claimed last year that he and Hegseth dressed up in disguise and went out drinking — breaking no-alcohol vow



Most sources think Ricky Buria was lying and say it shows he's at center of Pentagon dramahttps://t.co/r68coq5Hi5 — Steven Nelson (@stevennelson10) April 3, 2026

The criticism piled on as viewers zoomed in on the kids faces.

One person commented, “His kid’s faces; PRICELESS” with laughing emojis. A few other critics were humored when they zoomed in on Hegseth’s appearance, writing, “Anyone else notice his right sideburn is longer than the left one or is it just me?”

The “great confidence” in Hegseth that Trump once spoke of may be fading. The president recently removed Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem and Attorney General Pam Bondi from their posts. Reports suggest more officials will be given pink slips, and the Defense Department chief is not safe amid ongoing rumors about his drinking.

Hegseth’s top aide, Ricky Buria, allegedly spread a story among colleagues that they bypassed security for a covert trip to have drinks. The rumor cast doubts about the secretary’s judgment in leadership among insubordinates.

The former Army National Guard service member was questioned about his drinking during his January 2025 confirmation hearing. He denied claims that he drunkenly spewed hate speech despite multiple other stories about tales of his outrageous behavior while under the influence.