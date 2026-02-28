‘This Guy Is Unhinged’: Trump Launches Into Lewd Tale About Another Man’s Wife, Then Boldly Takes Credit for the ‘Most Outlandish’ Parts

President Donald Trump left the White House in Washington, D.C. to party with allies in Corpus Christi, Texas, and he brought a famous actor along for the ride.

Texas native and Hollywood actor Dennis Quaid joined Trump onstage Friday afternoon to speak at the Port of Corpus Christi for an “American Energy Dominance” event at which the president reiterated a tall tale about another man’s wife that has many wondering, “Where is Melania?”

Donald Trump recently veered off topic and into a familiar story during a Texas speech. (Photo: Aaron Schwartz/Getty Images)

‘Seems to Happen an Awful Lot’: Trump Has Onstage Meltdown as Critics Say He’s ‘Off His Rocker’

When Quaid’s appearance failed to be the big draw on Feb. 27, Trump resorted to his usual rambling after boasting about the economy. He went into an old story about a policeman and his 401(k) retirement fund that had nothing to do with his intended speech.

“Is anybody unhappy with the job I’m doing? Your 401(k’s) have doubled, right? Are they doubled? I have a policeman,” he began. “I tell the story. Same guy. I mean him. But I, this wonderful, tough policeman from New York.”

Trump went on to gloat that the man called him “sir” and thanked him for helping to improve intimacy in the bedroom.

“And uh, he said, ‘Sir, it’s so good. My married life has gotten so much better. Why? My wife thought I was a loser financially. I couldn’t make any money ’cause my 401(k) was dying for years. And now she thinks I’m the smartest financial genius ever. It’s made my sex life good. It’s made my life good. It’s given me, it’s given me a tremendous boost in life, sir.'”

The president added that the “big tough cop” claimed, ‘My wife treated me like a dog, and now she admires my financial genius, and I haven’t done anything. My, my 401(k) has gone through the roof.’ So I said, ‘Thank you very much.’ But everybody’s there, right? Everybody’s up.”

After the video was shared on Threads, with many noting, “The sloppy slurring Trump talks sex, marriage, and 401k in one breath,” more folks weighed in on his wayward speech.

“Every time he says ‘Sir’ he’s lying through his teeth. When does he actually meet the ordinary person on the street,” one person wondered.

A more outraged viewer said, “Just stfu. Christ, he talks like a five year old.” A third added, “This guy is unhinged, but his followers are worse.”

The public was outraged that the 79-year-old man, infamous for claiming credit for words and phrases that were created long before he was born, would take credit for something so offensive.

“He likes to take credit for the most outlandish things,” one person explained. Another commented, “The FLOTUS, rambling, slurring and indulging his sexual fantasies in public, has the audacity to call others losers.”

Commenting on a rambling speech in which Trump also took the opportunity to bash former President Barack Obama while slamming the Affordable Care Act, two social media users said, “Imagine if President Obama said this” to which one replied, “Obama would neva.”

The twice-impeached president has told his libidinous policeman story before. During an agenda meeting with Republicans at the Kennedy Center in January, Trump was boasting about 401(k’s), but on that occasion, he claimed the policeman compared him to billionaire Warren Buffett.

“There’s a policeman, and he comes up, and he’s guarding me along with lots of other people,” claimed Trump. “He said, ‘I want to thank you. My wife thinks I am the worst investor in the world. For the last year, she thinks now I’m better than Mr. Warren Buffett, sir. She said you’re smarter than Mr. Warren Buffett, sir. She said, ‘You’re a better investor than Mr. Warren Buffett, sir.’”

Regardless of the details, this is one story that not many believe actually took place. But with Trump, you never really know the truth.