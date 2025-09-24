‘Unplug the Mic’: Trump Lets His ‘Intrusive Thoughts’ Spill Out, Condemns World Leaders to ‘Hell’ Then Invites Them to the Olympics

Donald Trump‘s appearance at the 80th United Nations General Assembly left viewers wondering if they were watching a world leader or a late-night sketch.
The 79-year-old president has a habit of saying whatever comes to his mind, no matter how ridiculous, and this speech was no exception. Over the course of nearly an hour, he drifted from scripted remarks into taunts aimed at other nations, turning what should have been a moment of diplomacy into a spectacle.
Trump, 79, addressed the U.N. members on Sept. 23 during a nearly one-hour speech, where he took a moment to taunt the other nations.
“I’m really good at this stuff. Your countries are going to hell,” he said around 29 minutes into his presentation about global immigration policies.
‘Where Does Trump Think Fish Comes From’: Trump Clowned Online for Claiming He Came Up with a ‘New’ Word Everyone Already Knew
Heads of state such as Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva were in the room to hear Trump’s abrasive commentary.
After his speech, a 13-second clip of Donald Trump telling world leaders their countries were falling into ruin began circulating online, sparking a wave of reactions as posters weighed in on the president’s Also during his speech, the former “The Apprentice” reality television star stated he wants “everyone” to come to the 2028 Summer Olympics, which are being held in the city of Los Angeles. “After he insults the countries, he then says, ‘I hope you will all come’ to the Olympics when they are hosting,” someone on X pointed out about Trump’s conflicting rhetoric. As the most powerful elected official on the planet, Trump often leans on using inflammatory language in public that tends to offend his political adversaries, and sometimes, his allies. The University of Pennsylvania graduate is also known to make embarrassing gaffes that turn into self-inflicted wounds. Earlier this month, while addressing attendees at his New Jersey resort on Sept. 13, Trump told a room of his supporters, “Smart people don’t like me, and they don’t like what we talked about.” Trump’s harshest faultfinders also had a field day online this week when the commander in chief of the American armed forces admitted, “We’ve got a lot of stupid people in this country running things” during a press conference on Monday. Whether he’s making a serious warning or simply blurting out another off-the-cuff jab, Trump’s words have already taken on a life of their own online, fueling debates, memes, and plenty of speculation about what exactly he meant and whether he even meant it at all.
Also during his speech, the former “The Apprentice” reality television star stated he wants “everyone” to come to the 2028 Summer Olympics, which are being held in the city of Los Angeles.
“After he insults the countries, he then says, ‘I hope you will all come’ to the Olympics when they are hosting,” someone on X pointed out about Trump’s conflicting rhetoric.
As the most powerful elected official on the planet, Trump often leans on using inflammatory language in public that tends to offend his political adversaries, and sometimes, his allies.
The University of Pennsylvania graduate is also known to make embarrassing gaffes that turn into self-inflicted wounds. Earlier this month, while addressing attendees at his New Jersey resort on Sept. 13, Trump told a room of his supporters, “Smart people don’t like me, and they don’t like what we talked about.”
Trump’s harshest faultfinders also had a field day online this week when the commander in chief of the American armed forces admitted, “We’ve got a lot of stupid people in this country running things” during a press conference on Monday.
Whether he’s making a serious warning or simply blurting out another off-the-cuff jab, Trump’s words have already taken on a life of their own online, fueling debates, memes, and plenty of speculation about what exactly he meant and whether he even meant it at all.