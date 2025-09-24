‘Unplug the Mic’: Trump Lets His ‘Intrusive Thoughts’ Spill Out, Condemns World Leaders to ‘Hell’ Then Invites Them to the Olympics

Donald Trump‘s appearance at the 80th United Nations General Assembly left viewers wondering if they were watching a world leader or a late-night sketch.

The 79-year-old president has a habit of saying whatever comes to his mind, no matter how ridiculous, and this speech was no exception. Over the course of nearly an hour, he drifted from scripted remarks into taunts aimed at other nations, turning what should have been a moment of diplomacy into a spectacle.

President Donald Trump’s speech at the United Nations sparks outrage. (Photo by Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images)

Trump, 79, addressed the U.N. members on Sept. 23 during a nearly one-hour speech, where he took a moment to taunt the other nations.

“I’m really good at this stuff. Your countries are going to hell,” he said around 29 minutes into his presentation about global immigration policies.

Heads of state such as Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva were in the room to hear Trump’s abrasive commentary.