‘They Are Just Laughing’: Trump Gifted Newsom’s Camp the Perfect Punchline After Viewers Say He Called His Supporters ‘Dumb’ Right to Their Faces

Donald Trump’s offhand remark at his golf club gala has quickly taken on a life of its own. The president may have just handed his critics the perfect ammunition following his candid admission at Saturday night’s gala at his Trump National Golf Club Bedminster, gleefully turning his own words into viral content.

The viral clip is now ricocheting across social media, fueling speculation, mockery, and questions about what exactly he meant — and why he chose to say it in a room full of so-called supporters.

Trump inadvertently insulted his own supporters by admitting “smart people don’t like me,” giving critics like Gavin Newsom perfect ammunition for viral social media attacks. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images) (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

While addressing attendees at his New Jersey resort on Sept. 13, Trump seemingly revealed more about his voter base than intended. Republican strategist Nicole Kiprilov captured the moment on video, showing the crowd chuckling as Trump made his self-deprecating observation about intellectual opposition to his movement.

“Smart people don’t like me and they don’t like what we talked about,” said Trump in the short clip that quickly ignited a firestorm of reactions across social platforms.

Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett, known for her sharp political commentary, wasted no time connecting the dots, posting on X: “I agree! Soooo does MAGA know what this means he thinks of them?” Her response encapsulated what many were thinking as the video spread like wildfire.

I agree! Soooo does MAGA know what this means he thinks of them 😳? https://t.co/7kuDcaZEiX — Jasmine Crockett (@JasmineForUS) September 14, 2025

Other X users seized the opportunity to pile on with their own interpretations.

One particularly creative response came from a parody account for the president’s latest rival California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

The post read: “OMG DONNY WAS HONEST! BUT OTHERS DON’T LIKE YOU TOO. LIKE COWORKERS, EMPLOYEES, AIDES, PATRIOTS, WIVES, … STARS, HUMANS. AS WELL AS ANIMALS, PLANTS, AND INANIMATE OBJECTS LIKE CHAIRS, TABLES, JD VANCE. BUT EVERYONE LOVES GOVERNOR GAVIN C. NEWSOM (SOME SAY ‘C’ IS FOR CHARM.)”

The comment managed to be both humorous and pointed, highlighting the breadth of Trump’s perceived unpopularity.

Another user simply stated, “First truthful thing he’s said in forever,” while others questioned the implications for his supporters.

One particularly direct comment asked, “If smart people don’t like him, what does that say about MAGA!”

The online chorus continued with observations like “They are just laughing like Trump didn’t just call them dumb” and “honest people don’t like you either.”

Leading the charge of “smart people” blasting Trump is Newsom, who has transformed political trolling into an art form. He has consistently demonstrated his ability to outmaneuver Trump through clever social media campaigns and strategic messaging that often leaves the former president looking outflanked.

The Democratic governor’s most notable coup came with his hijacking of the MAGA acronym itself. In August, Newsom unveiled “Make America Gavin Again,” complete with merchandise and boat parade flags, effectively weaponizing Trump’s own branding against him. The stunt generated massive engagement and showed how quickly Trump’s messaging could be turned on its head by a savvy opponent.

Newsom’s trolling campaign has expanded beyond acronym appropriation. His recent “MAGA Tears” cocktail meme, featuring an AI-generated image of himself enjoying a drink labeled with Trump supporters’ supposed anguish, demonstrated his willingness to push boundaries while maintaining a polished political image.

These calculated provocations have consistently generated more positive attention for Newsom than negative backlash.

The beauty of Trump’s Bedminster confession lies in its simplicity — he essentially validated what his critics have long argued about both his appeal and his base.

As social media users noted, the crowd’s laughter suggested they missed the deeper implication of his words, providing exactly the kind of moment that opponents like Newsom can transform into political gold. The viral nature of the clip proves that sometimes the most damaging political content comes straight from the source.