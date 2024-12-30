‘Did Y’all See That Booty Bounce’: Serena Williams Finally Gets Into Her Valentino Skirt After Months of Struggling with Weight Gain to Fit In Designer Denim

Tennis legend and mom of two Serena Williams has gathered with some friends to celebrate a personal victory just before New Year’s Eve, fitting into a $3,800 Valentino denim skirt that has kept her social media followers locked in since January.

The Compton native shared her achievement in a video on Instagram, surrounded by friends who cheered her on during the big reveal.

“Hi everyone! I have an audience today for this big moment of ‘maybe … will it or will it not fit,'” Williams laughed as she prepared to try on the skirt that became the star of what fans dubbed “The Jean Skirt Chronicles.”

The journey began in January 2024, following the birth of her second daughter, Adira River Ohanian, the previous August. She titled her first attempt “The Diary of a Denim skirt (part 1).”

This time would be different.

"Last time I tried it on, it was tiiiiight."

Serena’s gal pals gathered on her bed, creating a supportive atmosphere. “I say it’s going to fit, and it’s actually gonna be big on you, and you’re gonna need to take it in,” predicted one friend, while another added, “Yeah, yeah, yeah, it’s probably gonna fall off.”

Approaching the non-stretch Valentino skirt with caution, Williams noted the garment had “zero stretch” and was “maybe not made for us.” However, unlike previous attempts, this time the skirt slid on easily, prompting celebration from her sisters.

The victory marked a milestone in a year-long journey. Her first attempt barely made it past her thighs.

By May, despite consistent gym sessions, the skirt only reached up to her derriere (but not over it).

July brought progress when she managed to get it over her rump and button it but couldn’t zip it comfortably.

In triumph, Williams remained modest. “Does it fit or am I being hard on myself? It just fits though like an ounce more it wouldn’t fit,” she joked, adding she was “like a skittle away” from the skirt not fitting.

Her close-knit circle reassures her that she’s being too hard on herself, even suggesting she may need to take in the sides of the skirt to fit her now-slimmer waist. They remind her of her last attempt, where she struggled to get the skirt over her hips and could barely button or zip it.

Fans on social media were just as thrilled about her progress as her supportive friends, showering her with praise and encouragement for her dedication and transformation.

“Yaahhhhsss. Come on postpartum bawwdyy! It looks like you almost need to take it in,” wrote one follower.

Another offered, “Very good. Congratulations. I remember you struggling to get back in the skirt. I remember telling you to get rid of it. Glad you didn’t listen to be. I know that gratitude [prayer hands] getting back in it. Looks good.”

“This is reminder that You can achieve anything!” exclaimed one fan, while others chimed in with “Momma’s on Fire!” and “You did it!”

Some kept it playful, with one noting, “Did yall see that booty bounce tho!”

The achievement resonated particularly with mothers, who understood her journey.

“Slow and steady! Thanks for giving us the encouragement and reality that body shaping after a baby takes patience!!” one fan commented.

The inspiration spread as another shared, “Let me go to the gym right now! I’ve been watching the Jean skirt saga all year and I’m glad you reached your goal queen!”

What started as a mission to slip into a pricey designer skirt turned into a heartfelt journey of postpartum body acceptance and perseverance. The Olympic gold medalist proved that with dedication, a balanced diet, consistent exercise, and self-care, achieving your fashion week-ready body goals is possible.

By sharing her ups and downs with transparency, Serena reminded fans that even world-class athletes deal with the same postpartum struggles as everyday moms, making her triumphs all the more inspiring.