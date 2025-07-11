‘Where the Thighs Go?’: Serena Williams’ Gym Pics Go Viral as Fans Zoom In on Her Unrecognizable Appearance

Serena Williams turned heads and broke the internet Friday, July 11, when she shared stunning gym selfies showcasing a super-fit body that has fans marveling at her post-pregnancy glow-up.

The 43-year-old champion athlete showed off her toned abs and slimmed-down figure in a black sports bra and leggings, nearly two years after welcoming her second daughter, sparking widespread discussion about her remarkable post-pregnancy transformation.

Serena Williams posted gym selfies showing her slimmed-down post-pregnancy figure, prompting fans to comment on her noticeably different appearance from her previous curvier body type. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/WireImage)

The viral moment comes just weeks after Williams faced speculation about weight gain during a Mediterranean vacation in late May.

Paparazzi photos captured the 23-time Grand Slam champion enjoying a luxury yacht trip off the coast of Sardinia with her husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, and their two daughters.

The images, which showed Williams in swimwear with a little pouch poking under her tank top, quickly circulated online and prompted discussions about her post-pregnancy body.

Doting mom Serena Williams soaks up the Sardinian sun on luxury yacht with husband Alexis Ohanian and family https://t.co/Q2HBgkfXyP — Daily Mail Australia (@DailyMailAU) June 30, 2025

Now, with the new flicks that she posted, fans are agog at how fit she is.

The Compton native captioned the Instagram post, “Working out and working on my angles” for her 18.1 million Instagram followers.

Actress Holly Robinson Peete simply commented on her page, “Shredded.”

When The Shade Room posted some of the pictures, many struggled appreciating her new physique, suggesting they prefer her curvier and thicker body.

“Imma need you to turn around Ms Williams. I need to know if that thang is still thangin’ with this weight loss,” one follower wrote, while another asked, “Where the thighs go???”

Someone else added, “I used to want a body like Serena but not this version. I wanted the thick brick house version. She looks great though!”

Others were so stunned by the change they questioned whether it was actually the tennis icon, with one writing, “Lawd I thought this was Whitney Houston,” and another declaring, “This is not Serena, hell it better not be.”

Talk about Williams’s transformation arrives after many believed she was expecting another child, pointing to her stomach in a video posted on June 4. Coming to her defense, many responded, “Stop asking her this question!”

Serena Williams seen playing with her youngest daughter, Adira. (Photos: @serenawilliams/Instagram)

Her current appearance represents the culmination of what fans have dubbed “The Fitted Jean Skirt Chronicles,” a deeply personal weight loss journey she’s documented transparently on social media since August 2023.

The saga began with her determination to fit into a $3,800 Valentino denim skirt that became symbolic of her post-pregnancy goals. In January 2024, she shared her first attempt to squeeze into the non-stretch garment, barely making it past her thighs.

By May, despite consistent gym sessions, the skirt only reached her derriere but wouldn’t go over it.

Her persistence paid off spectacularly in December 2024, when Williams gathered friends to witness what she called “The ‘Fitted Jean Skirt’ finale.” Surrounded by supportive companions on her bed, she slipped into the designer with unexpected ease, prompting celebration from her inner circle who suggested she might even need to take in the sides to accommodate her now-slimmer waist.

The transformation involved multiple approaches beyond traditional exercise. Williams revealed she underwent radio-frequency skin-tightening treatments on her stomach after a friend introduced her to the non-invasive procedure, demonstrating her comprehensive strategy for achieving her fitness goals.

Her current workout routine reflects years of athletic discipline adapted for motherhood.

“As a mom, I’m actually way more active than what I was during tennis,” Williams shared in 2024 on the “Today With Hoda & Jenna” show, explaining how parenting keeps her constantly moving. She prioritizes high-intensity interval training, incorporating cardio, stretching, and strength training into her regimen.

Williams has embraced technology in her fitness journey, investing in and regularly using Tonal, a smart gym system that provides guided workouts without requiring a personal trainer.

She’s also praised Peloton instructors for their motivational approach, finding inspiration in their encouraging messages during challenging sessions, according to Today.

Despite her intense dedication, Williams maintains a balanced approach to fitness, listening to her body’s needs and taking rest days when necessary. Her favorite cardio remains running, though years of professional tennis have led her to incorporate elliptical training to protect her knees from wear and tear.

The champion’s philosophy extends beyond physical transformation to overall wellness.

“My philosophy is eat to live. Don’t live to eat,” Williams explained, emphasizing practical nutrition over restrictive dieting.

This mindset, combined with her transparent documentation of struggles and victories, has made her weight loss journey particularly relatable to mothers worldwide who understand the challenges of post-pregnancy recovery.