‘Did Y’all Not See Him?’: Miley Cyrus Has Fans Talking After Awkward Exchange with Fiancé as Family Drama Lingers in the Background

Miley Cyrus is literally having her moment, and she’s not letting anyone get in her way.

The former Disney show star pulled a bold move this week while cameras were flashing on her and her fiancé, rock musician Maxx Morand.

At 33, Cyrus has endured a Pandora’s box worth of family drama stemming from her childhood, her first marriage to another actor, and her parents.

Miley Cyrus set social media ablaze with a daring red carpet appearance where she appeared to snub her fiancé, Maxx Morand. (Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

The “Wrecking Ball” singer received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame this week.

Mom Tish Cyrus and Miley’s sister, Brandi Cyrus, were both in attendance for her big day. Even Donatella Versace and her best friend, actress Anya Taylor-Joy, flew in to speak in her honor.

Though two family members were missing, nothing stole Miley’s moment, not even her fiancé.

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The “Party In the U.S.A.” singer got all dolled up in hair, makeup, and glam for the red carpet. But one awkward exchange has people talking.

At one point, she was joined by Morand, who wore a red graphic T-shirt, black dress pants, and sunglasses. His hair was disheveled as he planted a kiss on Miley’s cheek at the request of photographers.

Miley then asked him to step back, even touching Morand’s chest as a hint to step off for a second.

“Did y’all not see him?” said one shocked onlooker.

“I don’t blame her tbh he’s wearing a t-shirt and sunglasses. He looks like a tourist,” said one social media critic. Another said “Looking like he just woke up from his mom’s basement. I’d ask for solo shots too.”

Digital detectives believe there’s another reason Miley asked her boyfriend of three years to step aside for solo pictures.

“They not married & he did absolutely NOTHING to help her achieve this…… so [in my opinion] he shouldn’t have been in a single picture,” suggested one person.

Another said, “She shouldn’t have had to ask. It’s obviously her moment. I’m glad to stood up for herself.”

Miley and Morand met on a blind date and dated for four years before getting in engaged in 2025.

And just when you thought the tension was over, the Cyrus family has got the kitchen brewing again.

The singer’s dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, and her younger sister, Noah, both skipped the Walk of Fame ceremony.

A internet inteira reparou que Miley agradeceu várias pessoas… menos Billy Ray Cyrus.



O climão familiar voltou a virar assunto.https://t.co/Z9R4fhds2Z pic.twitter.com/XtWpFKgtwY — Depósito Pop 👨‍🎤 (@depositopop) May 23, 2026

“Congratulations @mileycyrus !!!! You look so beautiful and strong …… and HAPPY,” Miley’s dad wrote on Instagram on Saturday.

He attached photos of Miley touching the star.

Even Billy’s new girlfriend, actress Elizabeth Hurley, left a heart emoji in his comments. But his fans still wondered, “Why didn’t you come?”

But no one’s opinion matters more than Miley’s, who replied, “love you,” with a star emoji.

It’s unclear why her sister Noah skipped Friday’s festivities for her sister, but it could stem from a fractured relationship with her mom over a man.

In 2023, Tish married “Prison Break” star Dominic Purcell despite rumors he had previously been involved with her daughter, Noah.

The drama drew even more attention after Tish chose to marry Purcell and Noah noticeably skipped the wedding.

The mother-daughter pair recently appeared to show signs of moving on when they reunited on the red carpet together in March at the “Reminders of Him” premiere in Los Angeles. It’s unclear where they stand now, but jealousy and envy were suspected culprits of why Billy and Noah stayed back.

“Both jealous as neither have had the massive success of Miley,” said one person, likely under 40.



Another Miley fan advised her, “She just keeps looking healthier so keep cutting toxic out.”

While the family appeared to put the rumored drama behind them earlier this year, Noah’s latest absence has fans once again questioning where things truly stand within the Cyrus family.