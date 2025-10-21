‘Oh Miley’: Billy Ray’s Daughter Miley Cyrus Poses In Nothing But Wet Hair and Red Bottoms In Steamy Post That Has Fans Saying She ‘Went Too Far’

Former Disney star Miley Cyrus has once again reminded the world that she didn’t spend all those years breaking free from her Disney image just to start playing it safe now.

The “Flowers” singer recently set social media ablaze with photos from her Vogue France shoot — but one particular image shared by a fan with those images has everyone clutching their pearls and hitting the like button at the same time.

Miley Cyrus set social media ablaze with a daring Vogue France photo shoot featuring her in an outdoor shower wearing only Louboutin heels. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)

‘Is No One Else Concerned?’: Miley Cyrus’ Jaw-Dropping Photos of Her Painted Ensemble Has Fans Talking, and the Reactions Are Not What Anyone Expected

Shot by photographer Mario Sorrenti at the legendary Château Marmont in Los Angeles, the spread captures Cyrus in her most unapologetic form yet. With a striking hairstyle by Shay Ashual, the 32-year-old radiates the bold, confident energy that has become her trademark.

Still, the most buzzed-about photo is the one featured on @milaycyruz’s Instagram page—showing Cyrus in an outdoor shower wearing nothing but black Louboutin heels, her arms raised overhead in a pose that perfectly balances vulnerability and power. It is unclear if this was taken during the Vogue shoot.

It’s a striking departure from her “Hannah Montana” days, and Cyrus has made it abundantly clear she has no intention of being boxed in by her child star past.

With each project, she continues redefining what it means to own your image, baring herself both physically and artistically in ways that spark conversation and admiration in equal measure.

When the fan page shared the steamy shower photo, reactions poured in fast and fervent.

“Ohhh Miley gorgeous beautiful wonderful fabulous perfect you’re very fantastic lovyou Miley lovyou My loveeee,” one admirer gushed.

Queen Miley Cyrus for Vogue France. 🖤 pic.twitter.com/lIldkCi4hX — ultimatemiley23 (@ultimatemiley23) October 21, 2025

Many went on praising Cyrus’ “smokin hot body,” dropping fire and heart eye emojis in her comments. But others were far from pleased with her revealing and “Trashy” display.

“She used to be hot now she’s just creepy,” said one critic, while another said, “Absolutely ZERO class.” A fifth bluntly stated she “Went too far.”

When Cyrus herself posted additional images from the shoot — minus the shower shot — the love continued.

“This hair… I’m obsessed,” someone declared, while Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles, chimed in with “Yesss Miley.”

This latest photo shoot follows a summer of boundary-pushing imagery from the singer.

Miley Cyrus is spotted keeping the nude dress trend alive and well as she signs autographs for fans while promoting her new record *Something Beautiful* 🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩 #MileyCyrus #SomethingBeautiful #FashionTrends pic.twitter.com/hKGw0DxNgW — Aaron Fernandes (@AaronRFernandes) June 7, 2025

Back in August, Cyrus graced the cover of Perfect magazine in her birthday suit, photographed by Paolo Roversi and Lynette Garland.

The waist-up shot showed her covering herself strategically while glaring at the camera, her hair styled wet and curly by her recurring stylist Bob Recine. The image revealed several of her tattoos, including a motorcycle and a woman’s figure on her arm, plus various smaller designs on her wrists and ribcage. While some focused on her choice to go clothing-free, others fixated on her partially open mouth and visible teeth — an expression Cyrus often employs in photos.

Later that month, she shared photographs from Maison Margiela’s Autumn-Winter 2025 Collection, appearing in body paint and minimal clothing.

In one particularly striking image, she wore only a long dark-colored trench coat paired with white ankle-strap heels, leaving thousands of followers stunned. Some fans expressed concern about her appearing gaunt, noting her seemingly thinner frame in these shots.

Cyrus’ relationship with provocative photography stretches back to 2008, when controversy erupted over her Vanity Fair shoot with Annie Leibovitz, according to Teen Vogue.

Then just 15 years old, she was photographed wrapped in a satin sheet with her back exposed — a portrait the magazine called “classic” but critics deemed inappropriate. Miley initially apologized, saying she felt embarrassed and never intended the backlash.

Miley Cyrus apologized for her 2008 Vanity Fair shoot at 15, then rescinded that apology a decade later. (Photo: @mileycyrus/Instagram )

However, a decade later in 2018, she rescinded that apology on Instagram, posting the old tabloid coverage with the caption “IM NOT SORRY” followed by an expletive-laden declaration marking ten years since the incident.

As an adult, Cyrus has reclaimed control of her narrative, posing for numerous fashion editorials and embracing creative freedom on her own terms.

Her Vogue France shoot and the images floating around it represent another chapter in that journey — one where the girl who once apologized for showing her back now stands confidently in an outdoor shower, unbothered by judgment and wholly herself.

Based on the enthusiastic social media response, her fans wouldn’t have it any other way.