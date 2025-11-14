‘Hope You Washed the Hillbilly Off’: Elizabeth Hurley Goes Viral as Fans Insist She Had to ‘Lower Her Standards’ for Billy Ray Cyrus

Elizabeth Hurley really proved that she’s still got it at 60, but not everyone wants to see what Billy Ray Cyrus does.

The “Strictly Confidential” star and Mr. Achy Breaky Heart have been dating for only a few months, but their Instagram posts make it clear they’re deep in the honeymoon phase.

Cyrus wasn’t featured in the new shots, but after zooming in on the Nov. 11 upload, though that didn’t stop people from asking why she’s with him.

Billy Ray Cyrus’ new girlfriend, Elizabeth Hurley, shares new bikini photos following his daughter Miley Cyrus’ comments. (Photos: @elizabethhurley/Instagram; mileycyrus/Instagram.)

‘Such an Embarrassment’: Elizabeth Hurley Stirs Up Chaos Over Tiny Bikini Photos Months After Miley Cyrus’ Rare Comments About Her Dad’s Dating Life

Her bright, vibrant suit matched the energy she gave off as she flaunted her toned, glowing physique, sparking a wave of chatter online, including some not-so-kind comments aimed squarely at Cyrus.

Hurley stunned in a bold red bikini from her swimwear line, posing outdoors against a manicured yard, a serene pool, and lush trees that gave the photos a polished, naturally elegant backdrop.

In three of the four images, Hurley slipped into her signature pose — arms lifted straight above her head in a confident, statuesque stance. In the final shot, she switched things up, lowering her arms to her sides and flashing an open-mouthed smile directly at the camera.

Fans praised her for her stunning looks. But there were several who made messy comments about her relationship.

One person typed, “Outstanding! I hope you washed the hillbilly off you.”

Someone else wrote, “I’m just happy the hillbilly isn’t in these photos. Makes it easier to pretend she didn’t lower her standards for that flea bag.”

Others called for their relationship to end. “She needs to dump Billy Ray,” one said.

Another person commented, “She could do sooo much better than Cyrus!!”

There were also people criticizing Hurley for being too exposed at her mature age.

“All she ever does is strip off and throw her arms in the air. Time to cover up and do something else,” said one critic.

Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus seemingly reveal they’re dating with new photo. pic.twitter.com/EgJcUuzt4x — Pop Base (@PopBase) April 20, 2025

Hurley and Cyrus went public with their relationship on Easter. They first met in 2022 on the set of their Christmas film called “Christmas in Paradise.” However, Cyrus, 64, was married to songwriter Firerose at the time. They were only married for seven months before Firerose filed for divorce. The divorce was finalized in August 2024.

The “Achy Breaky Heart” singer and father of Miley Cyrus’s father has had a rocky few years ever since his marriage ended with Tish Cyrus in 2022. They had been together since 1993 and had a blended family of six children, but ultimately, things did not work out.

From there, Cyrus’ relationship with his children began to sour as well. Miley has hinted that it was her father being in the industry that led to the turmoil between her parents. He said something similar in a GQ interview back in 2011.

He opened up about the Disney show “Hannah Montana,” which starred Miley and Billy, who played her father. Without going into specifics, he said, “I’ll tell you right now — the damn show destroyed my family … it’s all sad.”

Earlier this year, Cyrus had what many would call an embarrassing performance at Donald Trump’s second inauguration. He was singing songs without any audio playing and prancing around on stage. Then there were technical issues with his microphone and his guitar. Many were left feeling concern for him.

But as of 2025, Cyrus has been reunited with the family and found new love with Hurley.

Hurley opened up about their relationship to The Sunday Times back in May and said, “We are very happy, we both love country music, we both love the country, and we both love our kids. We’re happy together.”

Before Billy Ray Cyrus ever entered the chat, Hurley’s love life played out like a highlight reel of Hollywood and high society. She famously spent 13 years with actor Hugh Grant before their split in 2000. In 2002, she moved on to businessman Steve Bing, a relationship that lasted 18 months and resulted in the birth of her son.

Hurley then had a brief stint with NBA star Steve Nash before marrying businessman Arun Nayar in 2007, a marriage that ended in 2010. She later had a whirlwind romance with actor and cricket legend Shane Warne — the two even got engaged in 2011 before calling it off in 2013. Cyrus seems to her first serious relationship since then.