‘Is No One Else Concerned?’: Miley Cyrus’ Jaw-Dropping Photos of Her Painted Ensemble Has Fans Talking, and the Reactions Are Not What Anyone Expected

Miley Cyrus shared photographs from her fashion shoot from Maison Margiela’s Autumn-Winter 2025 Collection on Instagram on Aug. 28 and 29, and fans are concerned after seeing her looking gaunt.

The “When I Look at You” singer was wearing body paint in several of the pictures without much else, and fans were shocked to see her looking so thin.

Miley Cyrus’ look in a new fashion shoot stunned some fans who found who thought she looked unusually thin in the photos. (Photo: @mileycyrus/Instagram)

In one photo, the 32-year-old “Wrecking Ball” singer is seen wearing nothing but a long dark-colored trench coat paired with white ankle-strap high heels, leaving thousands of her online followers stunned.

“What happened to her face? Sunken cheeks, bulging teeth, no eyebrows. She went from really beautiful to some sort of a cartoon,” wrote one critic next to the fashion house’s Instagram post of the photos. “I don’t understand why anyone would encourage this.”

“What happened to her?” added another. A third detractor compared her to rock star Marilyn Manson.

“Why she look like Marilyn Manson now? What happened to her cheeks and eyebrows?”

“Miley, what have you done?? You were beautiful, but now,” noted another fan.

In another post, Cyrus is completely unclothed and covered with white body paint, and fans also spoke about her thin appearance.

“This is absurd [I don’t] even understand why,” noted one commenter.

A third fan asked, “Is no one else concerned????”

Cyrus also shocked her fans back in August after she posed in her birthday suit for a photoshoot. Fans wondered if she’d had surgery on her mouth or jaw due to her altered appearance and sunken cheeks.

The “Flowers” singer also shared a picture on X featuring herself posing with her mother, Tish Cyrus, and her sisters, Noah and Brandi, for the Fall 2025 Issue of The Cut. This time, however, all of the women are clothed.

Cyrus revealed in her interview for The Cut that her mom gave her bad advice about men. She was previously married to Cody Simpson and Liam Hemsworth and is currently dating Maxx Morando.

“Mom’s always wanted me to stay with the wrong guy ’cause they’re hot,” she said. “I ended up with a person who means a lot to me and treats me really well and respects me. I had to learn that the hard way, because my mommy taught me the wrong way, and then I had to learn the right way by myself.”

Tish Cyrus spent time estranged from her daughter Noah after she married Dominic Purcell, who had previously dated Noah, per People. Noah and her brother Braison Cyrus did not attend the nuptials.