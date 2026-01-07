‘Just Go’: Miley Cyrus’ Tense Exchange with a Male Photographer Has Fans Zooming In on What Nearly Set Her Off

Singer Miley Cyrus made a fiery appearance at an awards show in Palm Springs this week, where the “Wrecking Ball” artist issued a stern message to paparazzi in the media pit.

Cyrus attended the event wearing a stunning all-black Tom Ford pantsuit paired with a matching black and white polka dot blouse with a plunging neckline. She also sported black stiletto high heels and held on to a pair of matching shades as she walked the red carpet, but it was her testy exchange with a photographer that had everyone talking.

Miley Cyrus gets spicy with the press on the red carpet. (Photo: Willy Sanjuan/Invision /AP File)

A video of the exchange captured by Page Six featured Cyrus as she arrived on the red carpet at the Palm Springs International Film Awards and stopped to pose for photographs. She smiled and obliged the photograph requests until one shouted out a demand that didn’t sit well with the “Jaded” artist.

The 33-year-old was about to put on her shades to give the photographers a different look, but as she did, one man exclaimed, “No! No glasses. No! No! No! Noooo!”

Cyrus then put on the glasses and snapped at the man, “If you yell at me, I do the opposite.”

“I’ve known you for 20 years,” she added. “If you tell me not to put the glasses on, I put them on. Just go, ‘Oh, I love the glasses!’ and I’ll take the glasses off.”

Several social media users and fans noted that the singer most definitely wasn’t going to be told what to do by a man shouting demands. “DON’T tell Miley what TF to do!”

Another fan echoed the sentiment and replied, “My sweet rebel baby!! Don’t ever try to tell her what to do.” Others noted the paparazzi’s lack of manners, writing, “Good for her. Those paparazzi are nasty.”

A fourth noted, “She handled herself well! I wouldn’t like them yelling at me, telling me what to do.”

Others were more impressed with the singer’s appearance. “Also what is this outfit??? I need all of it,” one fan remarked.

Another fan wrote, “This is the best I’ve ever seen her look!!”

Cyrus’ appearance has been talked about recently on social media due to her fashion shoot with Maison Margiela’s Autumn-Winter 2025 Collection. The singer shared pictures from the shoot in August on Instagram, and people thought she looked gaunt.

She was also featured wearing nothing but wet hair in August for The Perfect Magazine.

Miley for The Perfect Magazine. pic.twitter.com/GDc0HAHx1t — Miley Cyrus Slovakia 🇸🇰 Fan Account (@MileyFanBlog) August 7, 2025

Fans thought the “When I Look at You” singer looked gaunt in the photographs as well, but it seems like her latest appearance has them loving her new look.

