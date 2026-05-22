‘What’s All That Jiggle?’: Serena Williams Is Back with a Vengeance After One Viral Moment and Fans Saying She Lost Her Signature Curves

Serena Williams may not always win people over with her glam and fashion choices, but the tennis champ does in other ways.

Since retiring, Williams has truly stepped up her game in the fashion world.

Fans have been singing the praises of the WYN Beauty founder more recently after she changed her hair and makeup stylist.

Serena Williams shows the world that she’s still got it after flaunting her slim waist and curvy shape in a new video. (Photo: @serenawilliams/Instagram)

Williams is back with a vengeance, which some say reads more like her redemption moment after that Met Gala slip-up.

Williams attended Anna Wintour’s pre-Met Gala party in a long-sleeved candy-apple-red dress, designed by LaQuan Smith.

The ensemble’s daring features include a cut-out in the back and a high slit that rose far past the usual thigh length.

‘The Old Serena Is Gone’: Serena Williams’ New Look Has Fans Completely Stunned as New Photos Expose a Jaw-Dropping Before-and-After

‘I Did A Lot’: Serena Williams Reveals the Struggle of Accepting Her Post-Baby Body and the Steps She Took to Bounce Back

But Williams managed to stop all the negative chatter with one Instagram video.

She posted a clip on Thursday, May 21, of herself walking outside in a leopard print maxi dress and a black cropped blazer.

The tennis legend’s toned physique stole all of the attention. But it’s clear her real goal was to show fans she’s still got it.

“Someone told me I need to slow down…” Williams wrote as her caption.

The dress hugged her curves in certain places and loosely swayed in others as she walked around.

Midway through the clip, the video is slowed down, and Juvenile’s “Slow Motion” song plays. Her romp becomes the true star.

One fan in her comments said, “What’s all that jiggling back there?” Another supporter added, “We just glad it came back you had us worried girl !”

Citing lyrics from Boss Man DLow’s “Motion Party,” someone else wrote, “This a motion party you can not get in.”

Referring to Williams’ 2025 confession about using GLP-1, another typed, “I thought she was on the GLP-1…it didn’t work on the [behind].”

The Forbes winner admitted she started taking GLP-1s due to struggling to get the weight off after giving birth to her second daughter, Adira Ohanian.

She dieted and trained, but nothing seemed to work.

“I never was able to get to the weight I needed to be no matter what I did, no matter how much I trained,” Williams told People magazine last year.

“It was crazy because I’d never been in a place like that in my life where I worked so hard, ate so healthy and could never get down to where I needed to be at.”

She got the results she wanted after dropping 31 pounds and finally fitting her curves into a pair of designer denim again.

“I just can do more. I’m more active. My joints don’t hurt as much,” Williams shared. “I just feel like something as simple as just getting down is a lot easier for me. And I do it a lot faster. I feel like I have a lot of energy and it’s great. I just feel pretty good about it.”

At first, some of Williams’ fans were not supportive of her weight loss after she posted a series of gym selfies on Instagram where she looked much thinner than usual. She was tone but seemed smaller. Some fans thought she looked so small that they assumed that she had lost her great shape.

Her latest video is just a reminder that Williams never lost it!