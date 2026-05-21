Trump’s Fourth Trip to Walter Reed in 15 Months Just Triggered a Wave of Alarm — Then a Photo Surfaced That the White House Can’t Delete Fast Enough

President Donald Trump turns 80 next month and the White House wants everyone to know he has never been better. So why does he keep going back to Walter Reed?

The White House announced late Monday, May 11 that Trump is headed back to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on May 26 for what it is calling “routine annual dental and medical assessments as part of his regular preventive health care.”

U.S. President Donald Trump waves to the media after walking off of Air Force One at Miami International Airport on April 11, 2026 in Miami, Florida. President Trump came to town to attend a UFC Fight. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

For a growing number of observers, there is nothing routine about it as this would be at least his fourth visit to the doctor’s office in just 15 months.

Trump, who is the oldest person ever elected president has consistently tried to swat down persistent rumors about his health and despite openly joking about his unhealthy habits including excersing for max “one minute” a day, according to NBC.

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But there’s no shutting down social media, which erupted in suspicious speculation after news of Trump seeing a doctor again.

“They are lying about trump’s ‘physicals’ and ‘dental checkups.’ What’s more, his trips to Walter Reed are becoming more & more frequent. And those bruises keep getting bigger. I’ll bet they give him another cognitive test & he doesn’t brag about it this time because he failed it,” an X user suggested.

Another chimed in, “What is the Trump administration covering up about Donald Trump’s health? Dementia? Cognitive Heart Failure? Cancer? President Biden is dying of cancer, and he goes to the doctor less than Trump. Why do the doctors at Walter Reed insist that Trump take cognitive tests and other tests every month? That is something that happens towards the end of life before Hospice.”

Still another put it this way, “*cognitive test* time again.”

This X poster comically posted just two words, “tick tock.”

The check-up announcement follows widely shared video of the president falling asleep during an Oval Office event on maternal health on Monday, May 11, where a tired and weary president is caught dozing while surrounded by top officials including Dr. Mehmet Oz, the administrator of the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services, and Alabama Sen. Katie Britt.

Earlier this month viral video showed Trump struggling to walk in a straight line, zigzagging to the degree the camera had to pan right to keep him in the frame, as he departed Marine One.

Then a day later at an event honoring military mothers, Trump was sporting what appeared to be swollen, bruised hands covered with two noticeably different shades of concealer. The White House and Trump have repeatedly blamed his bruised hands on aspirin use and repeated handshaking.

The president also showed up at a event in March with a rash on his neck and has been observed struggling to walk before.

Just two days after the announcement, a professional photographer captured a close up of Trump’s “disfigured” hand as he walked toward an aircraft.

a look at Trump's disfigured right hand as pictured yesterday by Kent Nishimura of AFP pic.twitter.com/CIgzQAnkBQ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 13, 2026

His first annual physical during his second term occurred back in April of 2025, but signs of potential health problems kept popping up after that visit, including swollen ankles, which led to a diagnosis of chronic venous insufficiency.

He returned to the doctors twice last fall and had a separate visit for a MRI, which the White House tried to play off as “routine,” but MRIs are not part of annual health screening.

Trump has often crowed about his “good health” and how he feels great, but he also underwent at least three cognitive tests last year, which he confused with IQ tests, bragging about how hard the tests are and how he “aced” them.

Cognitive tests are generally used to diagnosis and monitor dementia and other forms of mental decline.