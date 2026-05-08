‘Yikes!’: Trump Drops Bizarre New Story About His Makeup Fiasco as Latest Appearance Ignites Fresh Health Panic and Has Viewers Zooming In

President Donald Trump’s has a story for everything his tale behind his appearance is no exception.

His administration’s answers to that question have viewers raising their eyebrows after new photographs hit the internet.

Photos of President Donald Trump’s hand abrasions have gone viral again. (Photo: Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images)

Ever since Trump, 79, returned to the White House in January 2025, photographers have routinely captured the Republican politician with noticeable blemishes and bandages on his hands.

Initially, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt claimed the president’s bruising came from excessively shaking hands all day, a far-fetched explanation that drew widespread skepticism.

Then Leavitt, 28, gave a different justification in January 2026. The former college softball player insisted Trump accidentally injured his hand after hitting it on the corner of a table at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

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That same month, Trump addressed the growing concern about the abrasions by co-signing Leavitt’s assertion that bumping into furniture caused the bruising. He told reporters aboard Air Force One, “I clipped it on the table.”

Trump also pointed to his high-dose aspirin regimen, which acts as a blood thinner, as the cause of his bruising. According to the ex-host of “The Apprentice” reality television show, his doctors advised him that he did not need to take the medication, but he refused to stop.

Q: Can you explain what's going on with the bandages on Trump's hand?



LEAVITT: We've given you an explanation. The president is literally constantly shaking hands. pic.twitter.com/np2SYrUgsD — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 11, 2025

“I would say take aspirin if you like your heart, but don’t take aspirin if you don’t want to have a little bruising,” the MAGA leader said. “I take the big aspirin. And when you take the big aspirin, they tell you, you bruise.”

The elderly billionaire added, “The doctors said, ‘You don’t have to take that, sir. You are very healthy.’ I said, ‘I’m not taking any chances.’” Fast forward four months, and Trump’s hands are back in the news following his appearance at a White House event on May 6.

Trump stepped to the podium inside the East Room for the Military Mother’s Day celebration alongside his wife, first lady Melania Trump. Getty photojournalist Anna Moneymaker snapped a shot of Trump’s discolored skin, and her photos of the president’s makeup-covered hands have gone viral.

“The fact that they don’t even try to color-match the foundation is weird, yet hilarious,” a Threads user wrote after seeing the recent pictures of Trump apparently trying to conceal his hands with cosmetic products.

Yikes! Both of Trump's hands are discolored today and one of them appears bruised as well



(Anna Moneymaker/Getty) pic.twitter.com/IZEw3j1JzD — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 6, 2026

A second person jokingly posted, “His makeup artist hates him.” Similarly, someone else exclaimed, “Yikes! All that makeup and they still aren’t able to cover it.” Another observer on suggested the oldest person to be inaugurated POTUS is “rotting from the inside out.”

The narrative that Trump is supposedly decomposing in front of the world was also a talking point on X. For example, one account on the app tweeted, “They missed a spot or the skin is rotting.”

“He must have been up all night shaking his own hand, congratulating himself on the Iran win,” read a tongue-in-cheek tweet, mocking Trump’s faltering foreign and domestic policy plans that have gotten bogged down by America’s ongoing military conflict with the Iranian government.

The constant photos of Trump clearly attempting to hide his blotched skin are fueling theories of a smokescreen at play. One X user offered, “At this point, you have to wonder if we’re seeing makeup, a cover-up, or something else altogether, but the habit of hiding things feels familiar.”

makeup to cover up discoloration on both of Trump's hands is visible as he poses with King Charles during their farewell ceremony moments ago



(Andrew Harnik/Getty) pic.twitter.com/mBkUucT0FN — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 30, 2026

Online talk of a possible hidden agenda aside, incidents of Trump showing up in public with bruised hands have gotten more frequent throughout the course of his second term in office.

England’s King Charles III and Queen Camilla’s four-day state visit to the U.S. in late April was slightly overshadowed by a photo that again showed Trump with discoloration on both his hands.

While the president maintains he is healthy as he approaches his 80th birthday in June, White House physician Dr. Sean Barbabella previously announced that Trump was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency in July 2025. The circulatory condition can cause hyperpigmentation and swelling in the lower legs.

Apprehension about whether the current American commander in chief has the fitness, stamina, and mental awareness to serve in the most high-pressure job on the planet has reached a fever pitch. Between his bruised hands, swollen ankles, and mid-meeting naps, Trump will remain in the hot seat over the state of his health.