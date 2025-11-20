‘C’Mon Republican’: Stacey Dash’s Awkward Dance Clip to an Iconic Black Song Has Critics Saying Her Trump Era Can’t Be Washed Away

Stacey Dash posted another one of her many liberating dance videos on Instagram this week. However, it was instantly overshadowed by her controversial past and alliance with President Donald Trump.

On Nov. 18, the “Clueless” actress posted a video of herself having a good time in her ‘70s retro-style kitchen while listening to some old classics from iconic Black artists. The space is a full retro throwback — brown cabinets, orange countertops, and green walls accented with patterned wallpaper in shades of green, orange, and red. Even the floor commits to the theme, with pale green tile splashed with touches of dark green, orange, and yellow.

Stacey Dash’s latest social media post was met by harsh critics who can’t forget her past as a Donald Trump supporter go. (Photo by Michael Tran/FilmMagic)

‘Is She Trying to Get Her Black Card Back?’: Stacey Dash’s Moves in New Video Leave Fans Stunned, Saying She’s Back to Her Roots

Dash matched the vibe of The Gap Band’s “Early in the Morning” hit perfectly, slipping into her own funky groove in a red halter top paired with blue flare jeans and light-colored heels. Her signature style sealed the look — dark brown tresses blown out in soft layers with wispy curtain bangs that framed her face and tied the whole aesthetic together.

She slipped into her usual natural moves — toe taps, quick kicks, easy turns, and playful hair twirls — as the upbeat track carried her right into the chorus.

Fans commented on the video with praise, but others were still holding grudges against the “Single Ladies” actress for her past political stances.

One person who hadn’t forgotten said, “You lost me with your politics, but girl, you are still beautiful and sexy. I will never doubt that.”

Another person who was less unforgiving wrote, “Sorry but this can’t erase my memory of you on [Fox emoji] Should have just done OF like a normal person…” presumably referring to an online subscription platform where users post mostly adult content.

“C’mon republican,” said another person trying to be funny.

These online trolls were pointing back to her past as a Fox News contributor and vocal supporter of Donald Trump. In 2016, she even appeared on “Fox & Friends,” where she criticized Black-centered award shows and networks.

She said, “Either we want to have segregation or integration. If we don’t want segregation, then we need to get rid of channels like BET and the BET Awards and the [NAACP] Image Awards, where you’re only awarded if you’re Black.”

Dash’s political alignment has long fueled the backlash towards her. She openly backed Trump’s push for a border wall and stricter immigration policies. Her controversial remarks have positioned her as a vocal opponent of Democrats, Barack Obama, and movements like Black Lives Matter.

Stacey Dash is absolutely gorgeous. She's in some of my favorite movies, Moving with Richard Pryor and Clueless. Sadly, her career took a big hit after she backed Trump in 2016. Damn shame, because I'm sure she'd still be starring in some of today's hottest shows and movies. pic.twitter.com/zNlc1pGTfM — Pamela Hensley🇺🇸 (@PamelaHensley22) August 30, 2025

However, that same commentary eventually led to her departure from “Outnumbered,” the Fox News talk show where she once held a contributor role. Social media backlash toward Dash isn’t new, either; she first became a frequent target around 2012 after endorsing Mitt Romney and publicly dismissing Obama’s second term.

“I’ve lived my life being angry, which is what I was on Fox News,” she told Daily Mail at the time. “I was the angry, conservative, Black woman. And at that time in my life, it was who I was. I realized in 2016 that anger is unsustainable and it will destroy you. I made a lot of mistakes because of that anger.”

But, by 2021, the “Roe v. Wade” star walked back her support for Trump following the riots on Capitol Hill on January 6.

Dash admitted that supporting Trump put her in a “box” and she expressed remorse for some of the things she’s said. “Things that I did say, that I should not have said them the way I said them,” she explained. “And that’s who Stacey was, but that’s not who Stacey is now. Stacey’s someone who has compassion, empathy.”