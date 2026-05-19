‘That’s Why the President Is Losing Sleep’: Trump Melts Down in 24-Hour Rage Against the One Republican He Can’t Control, Then Israel Dumps Millions Into Unseating Him––But He Still Won’t Budge

Rep. Thomas Massie has carved out a reputation as the Republican congressman willing to break with his own party, frustrate leadership, and defy pressure campaigns that would normally force lawmakers back into line.

But the Kentucky lawmaker’s long-running resistance to foreign aid packages, interventionist wars, and pro-Israel lobbying groups has now detonated into a political war unlike anything seen in a House primary.

Republican Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky recalls President Donald Trump calling him to pop off, then hanging up. (Photo credit: Aaron Schwartz/Getty Images; Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

President Donald Trump has unleashed attacks against Massie while the congressman accuses outside billionaires and pro-Israel interests of waging a “desperate” effort to preserve Israel’s grip on Congress by removing one of the few Republicans they have been unable to pressure into submission.

The clash has transformed Kentucky’s 4th Congressional District into what could become the most expensive House primary in U.S. history, with tens of millions of dollars pouring into the race as Trump-backed forces attempt to unseat Massie in the May 19 primary election.

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Trump allies, conservative influencers, billionaire-funded super PACs, and even Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth have joined the effort to defeat the seven-term congressman, while Massie argues the campaign against him has become a referendum on whether outside political money and foreign policy interests can effectively buy seats in Congress.

“I’m walking to an airplane to rejoin the most expensive congressional race in U.S. history. It’s turned into a referendum on whether Israel gets to buy seats in Congress. And what they found out is that my seat is really expensive. By the time this is over, they will probably have spent $20 million and come up short,” Massie says in a recent video posted by Meidas Touch.

Massie: I’m walking to an airplane to rejoin the most expensive congressional race in U.S. history. It’s turned into a referendum on whether Israel gets to buy seats in Congress. And what they found out is that my seat is really expensive. By the time this is over, they will… pic.twitter.com/GGO3rLiEE3 — Acyn (@Acyn) May 15, 2026

“I’ve never seen Great Britain, Australia, or even Germany play in our elections here in the United States. But Israel gets so much from the United States. It’s a one-sided relationship. They get us to be their proxies in wars they want against their enemies. They get our military assistance. They get our technology. They get our bombs. They get our tax dollars.”

Massie later expanded on those comments during an appearance on ABC’s “This Week,” where he argued that outside money had transformed the race into a referendum on foreign policy influence in Washington.

“How did this race become the most expensive race in the history of Congress for a primary? It’s because three billionaires from outside of Kentucky have funneled millions of dollars in here. They’re trying to buy a seat,” Massie said.

When pressed about his earlier remarks regarding Israel, Massie pointed to major GOP donors Miriam Adelson and Paul Singer, along with the Republican Jewish Coalition and AIPAC.

“That’s where all the money comes from, and it will be a referendum on foreign policy, whether Israel gets to dictate that by, you know, bullying members of Congress, and I’m the one they haven’t been able to bully, so they’re putting all the brunt, the force on me,” Massie said.

Massie also suggested Trump’s increasingly aggressive social media attacks reflected growing concern inside the president’s political orbit.

“That’s why the president is losing sleep and tweeting about this,” the Kentucky congressman said.

Trump spent much of the weekend hammering Massie on Truth Social, escalating a feud that has simmered for years as the congressman repeatedly opposed Trump-backed legislation and publicly challenged Republican leadership.

“Tom Massie of Kentucky, the worst and most unreliable Republican Congressman in the history of our Country, is an even bigger insult to our Nation than Senator Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, who suffered an unprecedented loss tonight by not even being allowed to run in the Republican Primary,” Trump wrote in one post.

Trump continued: “Very disloyal, but Tom Massie, a major Sleazebag, is even worse!”

The president urged voters to back former Navy SEAL Ed Gallrein, describing him as “a successful Kentucky farmer, and American War Hero.”

In another post, Trump wrote: “Bad Congressman Tom Massie voted against Tax Cuts, the Border Wall, our Military and Law Enforcement. Actually, he voted against almost everything that is good. The Worst Republican Congressman in History. Kentucky, vote the bum out on Tuesday. We can’t live with this troublemaker for another two years. He is a true negative force!!!”

Trump intensified the rhetoric even further in a third post, calling Massie a “Weak and Pathetic RINO” and “a totally ineffective LOSER who has failed us so badly.”

The president’s attacks came just after Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy lost his Republican primary following years of conflict with Trump over Cassidy’s vote to convict him after the Jan. 6 Capitol attack. Trump openly linked the two Republicans together while celebrating Cassidy’s defeat and warning other GOP lawmakers about crossing him politically.

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The Kentucky race has also spilled into fights involving other Republicans. Trump threatened Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert after she campaigned alongside Massie in Kentucky.

“Yes, I saw the President’s post. No, I’m not mad or offended. I knew the risks when I agreed to stand by my friend Thomas Massie. I was, and will be, America First, America Always, and MAGA. Onward,” Boebert responded.

Yes, I saw the President’s post.



No, I’m not mad or offended. I knew the risks when I agreed to stand by my friend Thomas Massie.



I was, and will be, America First, America Always, and MAGA.



Onward 🇺🇸 — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) May 16, 2026

Outside conservative voices have also amplified the battle online.

“When the establishment is willing to spend $35M+ and go to these lengths to take one man down, it really makes you wonder why,” one person wrote on X. “Whether you like Massie or not, this election will determine whether or not we as voters actually have a voice anymore. If outside special-interest money can successfully buy a seat and sway an election like this, we have a serious, serious problem.”

The escalating fight has triggered intense reactions online from both supporters and critics of Massie.

“Someone help me understand why this is so important to the GOP. He’s just one guy.”

“If Massie loses, voting doesn’t work anymore, and our government doesn’t represent us any longer.”

Others sided with Trump’s effort to remove him.

“Voters can and do make up their own minds based on the actions of the person being voted for. I’m for imprisoning the Epstein clients but that’s all Massie did or talked about. We have real problems and all he did was talk and smear. I want Massie out. The sooner the better.”

Another commenter warned about what the outcome could signal nationally.

“Sadly this is more or less how I feel as well. Massie’s district used to love him and he has always gotten more votes than Trump did, so if they flip on him because of how much money they’ve thrown at this… every single American should be concerned.”