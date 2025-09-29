‘Distance Herself from Stench’: Trump’s Perfect Walk Fell Apart as Melania Refused to Play Along Cameras Caught the Fake Reaction She Tried to Sell 

Once again, Melania Trump was filmed having a spat with her husband, President Donald Trump, in front of cameras.

Amid constant rumors about their marital issues in the White House and their separate sleeping arrangements, the first lady was seen pulling away from Donald’s hard grip. Melania’s icy gesture toward Trump ahead of their tense helicopter fight has fans convinced the cracks in their marriage are showing in real time.

Speculation about the marriage of First Lady Melania Trump and Donald Trump continues to make headlines. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

In a video captured by CSPAN, Melania, 55, was seen pulling away from Trump, 79, as he attempted to grab her hand while walking.

The couple stumbled into each other before eventually holding hands during their stroll from his Marine One helicopter on Sept. 18 as Trump waved and raised his fist toward the reporters on site.

According to the Daily Beast, they were returning to the White House in Washington, D.C., from their three-day state visit to the United Kingdom when the footage was taken.

Trump and the first lady’s latest awkward moment reportedly happened five days before they were caught having a heated conversation on Marine One on Sept. 23.

Their trip back to New York City ended with photographers capturing images of the president pointing his finger at Melania through the chopper’s window.

Just five days earlier, Melania and Donald Trump were seen walking hand-in-hand across the South Lawn after what appeared to be an agitated exchange inside the president’s helicopter.

His trip to the U.K. only reignited whispers that the couple’s marriage is more performance than partnership.

Sources alleged the Trumps stayed in separate rooms while at Windsor Castle with the royal family, a claim that echoed previous chatter that Melania demanded her own space inside the White House following Trump’s 2024 election win.

Yahoo readers weighed in on the newly released clip of Melania seemingly rejecting Trump’s grasp on the White House complex two weeks ago.

“Sleeping in separate rooms is nothing new for this couple. I’m betting neither of them remembers the last time the two spent the night together,” one commenter suggested.

Yet another poster expressed, “She has had enough of him. So have the rest of us.” A similar reply read, “He’s gross, and she wants nothing to do with him either. Not surprising.”

“Even Melania doesn’t want to be around him or hold his hand. She has no idea where that hand has been,” someone joked. Another stated, “You are absolutely 100. However, I would also add that she probably wanted to distance herself from the offensive stench.”

A Trump defender pushed back, “For goodness sake – whose business is it? And who cares? Don’t people have other things to be concerned with rather than if a couple is having a disagreement?”

After initially meeting at a party in New York in 1998, Trump proposed to Melania in 2004. The billionaire businessman married the former model in Palm Beach, Florida, the following year.

Whispers of marital issues have plagued Trump throughout his time as a polarizing political figure to the point where observers pay close attention to Melania’s behavior when around her spouse.

During Donald and Melania’s first international trip as president and first lady in his initial presidential term in 2017, an uneasy incident involving them in Tel Aviv, Israel, went viral.

Melania appeared to swat Trump’s hand away as the pair walked on the tarmac at Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport. She later claimed in her self-titled memoir that the exchange was a “minor, innocent gesture, nothing more.”

Despite Melania’s downplaying of possible tension with the POTUS, Washington insiders insist she does not have strong romantic feelings for Trump.

Trump biographer and veteran journalist Michael Wolff stated, “I asked someone very close to them. I said, ‘So what’s going on?’ And this person looked at me like I was a real dunce, and then said, ‘She hates his f—king guts!’”