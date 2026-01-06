‘He’s Lying’: Trump Rips Into Melania, Tells the Crowd How Little She Thinks of Him, and Follows With a Line That Exposes the Cracks In Their Marriage

As someone who has spent decades in front of cameras, Donald Trump has never been shy about putting on a show — whether on the campaign trail, at rallies, or during high-profile public appearances.

But while the former reality star’s signature moves have sparked endless memes and late-night jokes, it turns out there’s at least one person who isn’t entertained. First lady Melania Trump apparently has a specific complaint about one thing her husband constantly enjoys doing in front of the world.

President Donald Trump shared the one “unpresidential” thing first lady Melania Trump believes he constantly does in public. (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

While speaking at the House GOP Republican retreat on Jan. 6., POTUS revealed that Melania, 55, is not a fan of his dance moves and has long taken issue with one of his habit for dancing in public.

“My wife hates when I do this. She’s a very classy person, right? She said, ‘It’s so unpresidential.’ I said, ‘But I did become president,’” Trump, 79, recalled.

The ex-host of “The Apprentice” continued, “She hates when I dance. I said, ‘Everybody wants me to dance.’” Trump then added, “[She said,] ‘Darling, it’s not presidential.’ She actually said, ‘Can you imagine FDR dancing?'”

Trump’s audience laughed at his anecdote about Melania questioning whether the 32nd president, Democrat Franklin D. Roosevelt, showed off his dance moves during his time in the White House from 1933 to 1945.

Despite being the standard-bearer for the Democratic Party during the World War II era, Trump praised Roosevelt for being an “elegant fellow” before going on a tangent about weightlifting. He then shifted his thoughts back to dancing.

“I have to say this, the dancing, they really like. She said, ‘They don’t like it, they’re just being nice to you.’ I said, ‘That’s not right. The place goes crazy.’ They’re screaming, ‘Dance!’” That was followed by the billionaire businessman randomly returning to the topic of lifting weights.

Unsurprisingly, Trump’s latest rambling admission salad about Melania not being a fan of his arm-swinging, hip-shaking gestures made waves on the internet. Social media users wasted no time siding with her, piling on to argue that the now-infamous “Trump Dance” looks less presidential and more like a running punchline.

“She ain’t wrong,” wrote one Threads user about the first lady’s opinion of her husband’s signature dance. Another posted, “Well, to be fair, your dancing is bad.” A third claimed, “He’s lying.”

Other people pointed out that FDR was paralyzed from the waist down. Roosevelt, the only person elected president four times, was left wheelchair-bound for life after contracting polio more than 11 years before he took office. One post read, “Every time she opens her mouth, she demonstrates exactly how stupid she is! PS, and how insensitive she is to disabilities.”

However, some posters were not buying the story that Melania ever had that conversation. One person suggested that the grandfather of 11 was living in a fantasy world, “Today in things that only happened in his head.”

A similar reply stated, “Yeah. She doesn’t say that.” Additionally, a commenter questioned why Melania’s biggest issue with Trump as president would be his dance routines by asking, “That’s what she hates? The dancing?”

Going by numerous filmed interactions with her spouse over the last decade, Melania seemed to be annoyed by more of her partner’s conduct than just his dance gestures. The ex-model has displayed noticeable irritation with Trump in public.

One of the most infamous examples of Melania seeming vexed with the University of Pennsylvania graduate took place during an official visit to Israel in 2017. As the couple walked the tarmac of Ben Gurion International Airport, Trump reached out to hold Melania’s hand, but she swatted his hand away.

Fast-forward to September 2025, Trump and Melania appeared to have a heated conversation while seated across from each other on the president’s Marine One after the helicopter touched down on the White House South Lawn. Footage of the exchange went viral as observers questioned what led to the tense moment.

Nevertheless, Melania put on a happy face throughout the 2025 holiday season. She accompanied Trump to several events at the White House and at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida in December.

The Trumps’ flashing cheerful attitudes at various Christmas-themed parties were still unable to quell the longstanding rumors of marital strife. Previously, veteran journalist Michael Wolff offered his insight into their marriage that added to the speculation of friction in the household.

“I asked someone very close to them. I said, ‘So what’s going on?’ And this person looked at me like I was a real dunce, and then said, ‘She hates his f—king guts!’” Wolff, the author of the “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House” book, stated in June 2025.