International Travel Cheat Code: On to Japan — Black Travelers Are Calling It Their New Escape, But These Mistakes Could Get You Publicly Shamed Fast

Japan seems to be high up on the list for Black travelers looking for new places to explore.

Just last year, Japan reached a record number of 42.7 million international visitors, which was a 15 percent surge from 2024. Visitors come for the food, the fashion-forward thinking and other unique experiences unlike those in the States.

Japan travel hacks every first-time traveler should know before landing. (Source Ai image)

But the tourism boom has brought unwanted behavior and is disrupting the lives of residents, all because tourists haven’t properly done their research. We’ve got you covered.

Before you book your tickets, tap into ABS’s list of rules you should know about food, travel, and proper etiquette in Japan for first-time international travelers.

Japan’s Living Spaces Are Tiny But Big on Culture

First things first, book your stay in advance. Airbnbs and Boutique Hotels are always an option. Japan also has ryokans, traditional inns that come with tatami mats and floor bedding, plus cozy family-run bed and breakfasts called minshukus.

For a futuristic stay, capsule hotels offer tiny pod-like sleeping spaces. Japan’s preference for small spaces reflects a focus on simplicity, cleanliness, and calmness. Visitors should also remove their shoes when entering homes, inns, and temples.

Japan’s Food Scene Will Surprise You — In the Best Way

Some of the popular Japanese foods, like ramen and sushi, have already become popular in America. In Japan, it’s encouraged to slurp ramen noodles loudly. It shows the chef your appreciation and slurping helps cool down the noodles.

When eating sushi, traditional etiquette suggests tasting the fish side first. Visitors should also try street foods like Okonomiyaki, which is Japanese cabbage pancake, while Mochi is a popular sweet treat.

Tipping culture is not typically a part of Japanese culture, and can be viewed as insulting, as their standard is exceptional service.

If needed, there are popular convenience stores, including 7-Eleven, for small meals and travel-sized toiletries.

Japan’s Culture Will Humble You Fast

In public spaces, tourists are expected to be respectful and quiet and greet people by bowing. Loud talking on the phone is highly discouraged. And if you come across someone you want to give a gift to, present it to them with both hands, and it should be wrapped nicely.

Eating in public is also discouraged, according to a well-traveled COO from St. Lucia. Keisha recalls getting wild “looks” on the train from other patrons when she pulled out some grapes.

“For Tokyo, they have cultural norms that are spoken and unspoken. And one of the cultural norms is that you do not eat in public,” Keisha explained.

“You don’t see people walking down the street eating their food and they have their burger in their hand. They’re not eating and drinking in public a lot and certainly not on the trains, which I did that once.“

No one approached her, but the interaction made her and her partner uncomfortable.

Silence Is the Culture — Respect It

By now, you probably understand that being loud is a big no-no in Japan. There isn’t a lot of body contact, like hugging and kissing, since PDA is also highly discouraged.

When entering places like temples, removing your shoes and speaking low are signs of respect.

Sacred Spaces Have Rules

Shrines require purification. It’s customary to bow slightly before entering the gates, then wash your hands and mouth at the basin.

Next, toss a coin into the box before you, ring the bell two to three times, bow twice, clap twice, thank the gods at the altar, and bow again.

Izumo Taisha, located in Shimane Prefecture, is one of Japan’s oldest Shinto shrines and is known for using four claps instead of two.

For temples like Buddha at Tōdai-ji, bow, it’s encouraged to burn incense as food for Buddha and say a silent prayer. Next, throw a coin in the box, ring the bell two to three times. BUT, don’t clap. Instead, bow slightly once more.

The Train Stops at 1 a.m. — Don’t Miss It

Trains and buses are a great way to get around. But they are always on time, so don’t be late. Make sure to get a prepaid Pasmo or Suica IC card for the subway for seamless travel. Local stops are about $1 to $2 longer travel is $6 to $12. The trains run from 5 a.m. to 1 a.m.

Shibuya Station is one of the world’s busiest railway stations and sits in the heart of Shibuya, Tokyo’s neon-lit “Times Square” scene known for its giant screens and famous scramble crossing.

Taxis are a little over $3 to start the meter but the cost increases from $63 to $126 for longer distances.

Late-Night Cabs Will Drain You

Another tip on the cabs, if you order one late at night there is a surge price where meters run 20% faster between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. During regular hours, they are about $2 to $5 for the first 1-2 kilometers.

The price can increase by $0.50 to $0.60 for every 200-400 meters.

Red lights indicate that the taxis are vacant, while green means they are occupied. Also, do not attempt to open and close any taxi doors; as they are automatic.

Litter and Pay the Price

One thing they don’t play about in Japan is littering. Do not leave your trash in public spaces. Be sure to carry your trash with you until you reach a trash station or trash bin to throw it in.

It’s so serious, they don’t even want you to eat while walking for fear you may drop food. There is also no eating or drinking on the train or bus.

Now that we’ve got Dubai, Bali and Japan down, can you guess where we’ll go next?