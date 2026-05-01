International Travel Cheat Code: First Stop Dubai

Dubai looks effortless on camera — between the skyline, the luxury, the nonstop movement around places like the Burj Khalifa and the Dubai Mall.

But for first-time international travelers, it’s one of those destinations where the smallest misstep can turn into a serious problem fast.

Behind the flash is a city with strict rules, cultural expectations, and laws that don’t bend just because you’re visiting. That gap is exactly where things start to unravel — and it’s why ABS is introducing our new series featuring a one-off guide of what you need to know.

Every Friday for the month of May, we will give you travel hacks and tips of what ou need to know.

Consider this the start of a fun series breaking down what first-time international travelers don’t see coming — and how to stay ahead of it, especially if Dubai is on your itinerary.

Here’s what you need to know to stay ahead — especially if Dubai is on your itinerary. (Photo credit: elizabethabolu)

The Passport Mistake That Ends Trips Before They Start

Countries like Dubai require at least six months of validity beyond your travel dates. A passport isn’t valid just because it hasn’t expired.

Many countries, including Dubai, require at least six months of validity beyond your travel dates, and airlines won’t let you board without proper ID. Even in the U.S., you’ll be turned away without a REAL ID, passport, or approved alternative — meaning your trip can end before it starts.

Some U.S. territories only require a birth certificate, but once you’re going international, the difference between a passport and a visa matters. A passport proves your identity and lets you travel — and it needs to be valid well beyond your return date — while a visa determines whether you can actually enter a country.

Last-minute fixes like expedited or same-day passport services exist (even outside your state if needed), but they add stress you don’t want. Places like Atlanta offer same-day appointments for travelers racing against the clock. If Atlanta is booked you have the ability to make an appointment in another state.

Entry rules also vary — places like Dubai may allow visas on arrival, while Japan offers visa-free entry for short stays for some travelers. Knowing the difference ahead of time saves you from getting stopped before your trip even starts.

The Easiest Way to Lose Money Before You Leave the Airport

Airport currency exchanges sell convenience, but they take more than they give. Hidden markups and inflated rates chip away at your money before you even leave the airport terminal. Don’t let it be you.

Those kiosks often advertise “no fees,” but they build their profit directly into the exchange rate, quietly taking more than expected.

Just got to Dubai Airport…probably should have read up on exchange rates… just paid a tenner for a croissant and bottle of water 🤪🤪🤪 🤷🏼‍♂️🤷🏼‍♂️🤷🏼‍♂️ #Dubai — Charlie Firman (@CharlieLFirman) February 11, 2019

Losing $50 to $100 can add up quickly over the course of a trip. Avoid that trap by checking exchange rates before departure or withdrawing money from a local bank in the United States keeps more cash in your pocket.

Carrying a small amount of emergency currency also helps manage spending and reduces the need for last-minute exchanges in high-cost areas.

Skipping Insurance Feels Smart… Until It Isn’t

Travel insurance for the UAE, including Dubai, typically runs about $250–$300 for a two-week trip, with providers like Tin Leg, IMG, and Travel Insured International leading the list.

Insurance provides a safety net that covers disruptions travelers can’t predict or control tied adiditional cost and non-refundable bookings in cases of emergency.

While medical care is modern and accessible, U.S. insurance isn’t accepted, making even routine visits costly. The U.S. Department of State also advises reconsidering travel due to regional security risks, while extreme heat, air quality, and respiratory concerns remain key issues for visitors.

Your Medicine Might Be Legal Here — Not There

Packing medication feels simple until airport agents take a closer look. Some over-the-counter drugs allowed in the U.S. face restrictions abroad, and loose pills can raise immediate red flags at customs.

Keeping everything in original packaging helps avoid delays or questioning, especially since international screening is stricter than TSA. Sealed travel-size options like Tylenol or Motrin are safer — and if labels are unfamiliar, tools like Google Translate can help you make sense of them.

The UAE-Embassy site has a breakdown of what allowed between controlled and non-controlled substances. Bringing a the prescription for your medicine that includes the quanity was highly reccomended.

This Isn’t Home — And the Rules Don’t Bend

Travelers often assume social norms translate across borders, but behavior that feels casual in the United States can be viewed as disrespectful or even illegal elsewhere.

Travel norms don’t always translate abroad, especially in Dubai.

Arguing and yelling at authorities, posting online, or even taking photos in the wrong place can lead to fines, jail or detention. Strict drug laws also apply. Even trace amounts in your system — not just what you carry — can lead to fines, jail time, or deportation.

Staying aware isn’t overthinking, it’s protecting yourself in an environment that’s nothing like home.

Cute Outfit, Wrong Country

ABS spoke to a 68-year-old woman who traveled to Dubai in recent months and enjoyed her experience. She shared her experience with their strict dress codes that doesn’t fully match the day-to-day experience, especially in tourist-heavy areas.

“It didn’t feel heavily enforced in most places,” explained traveler Charm Thomas. “The only strict setting was the Sheikh Grand Mosque, where women couldn’t show their ankles or wrists.”

Her sleeves didn’t reach her wrists, so her tour guide provided arm coverings to meet the dress code, before she could enter.

That balance shows up in everyday decisions. During long guided tours, adjusting outfits becomes part of the routine, therefore it’s best to avoid cropped tops and low necklines to “stay appropriate.”

Expect noticeable differences depending on the setting. Hotels and tourist areas are more flexible, while some public or cultural spaces require more awareness.

“There was a clear difference. You can tell tourists and locals apart quickly. The dress code feels more implied than strictly enforced in most places,” she continued.

“Dubai caters heavily to American tourists, so the rules felt relaxed outside of the mosque. People were welcoming, hospitable, and friendly.”

For first-time visitors, planning ahead makes everything easier. “Go for a modest bohemian style with flowy linen pieces. It keeps you covered, breathable, and still stylish.”

That Hotel Might Look Clean; But Verify — Especially the Towels

Arriving at a hotel often creates a false sense of comfort. Travelers drop their bags, settle in, and assume everything meets their expectations without checking.

That assumption leads to avoidable problems. Inspecting towels, bedding, and bathroom spaces immediately allows you to address issues before they become bigger inconveniences.

Bringing disinfectant wipes, wearing shower shoes, and using a portable water filter helps maintain control over your environment.

Cleanliness standards vary across countries, and assuming consistency can impact both comfort and health during your trip.

Your Charger Won’t Fit Overseas Without the Right Adapter

Not being able to document your experience overseas can be a buzzkill for anyone who loves revisiting old memories.

Some first-time international travelers treat chargers like an afterthought. They grab it off the nightstand, toss it into each bag without thinking twice. Then your phone starts dying and you realize nothing fits your phone, computer, or portable battery.

Your trip to Dubai slows down fast when your phone dies and your charger doesn’t fit. Dubai uses Type G outlets — not U.S. plugs — and once you land, replacements cost more than you expect. This could be the difference between $20 and $75.

A universal adapter keeps everything running because it powers multiple devices at once instead of forcing you to rotate one at a time.

The Takeaway

Next, we will take readers throug

Hope this gave you a clearer look at what can go left — and where to stay ahead. Next stop, we’re heading into what travelers need to know before touching down somewhere completely different.

That one overlooked detail usually costs the most.