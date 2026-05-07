‘Are You Kidding Me?’: Trump Forces Melania to Step Up Her First Lady Duties with ‘Cringe’ Lie, But That Look and the Room Laughing Tell a Different Story

Donald Trump needed to manipulate the crowd, so he called in the first lady as his emotional reinforcement.

Melania Trump steps out of the shadows whenever her husband needs to present a united front of the first family.

On occasion, she has stood by his side so that the optics paint him as a family-oriented leader, despite his wife’s best efforts to avoid participating in an abundance of physical contact with him.

President Donald Trump had a rather interesting reaction after forcing first lady Melania to brag about him during a briefing. (Photo by Can Hasasu/Anadolu via Getty Images)

This time, the script required the former model to talk about him being a compassionate person at the White House Military Mother’s Day event.

Trump escorted her into the East Room, where Melania first acknowledged Cabinet members, service members, and mothers for being the “boundless love and quiet power” and the soul of the nation.

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Melania’s words were clearly intended to evoke strong feelings from the crowd. However, neither she nor Trump expected her attempt at softening his persona to be perceived as a joke.

“Most know my husband as the strong commander in chief, but his empathy transcends the role,” said Melania, causing a swaying Trump to smile and shake his hand at someone seated in the audience.

Melania smiled like someone trying to freeze a pleasant expression in place. She noticed giggles from the crowd as she glanced over at Trump while uncharacteristically describing him as a “caring leader.”

MELANIA: Most know my husband as the strong commander in chief, but his empathy transcends the role–



CROWD: *laughs* pic.twitter.com/S36OT51Q5q — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 6, 2026

The introduction ended with the couple shaking hands and Melania warding off a kiss by turning her head, leaving Trump to peck the side of her head.

Viewers suspected that Melania was forced to sing her husband’s praises, including one who wrote, “Are you kidding me?” Another remarked, “This is eerie. She’s nervous, under pressure, he’s there to intimidate. Doesn’t want to end up in a golf course or under the ballroom.”

Ivana Trump, the businessman’s first wife, is buried in a nondescript plot at Trump National Gold Club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

A third analysis suggested, “The smile to each other was so cringe. hard sell.” Similarly, a fourth person on X tweeted, “Even Trump himself can’t swallow those lies. And look at Melania, for God’s sake. She couldn’t keep a straight face either. An unintentional SNL sketch.”

Many critics leaned into Melania portraying Trump as an empathetic man. “No, Trump has no ‘Empathy,’ if he did he would actually know what the average cost for Gas is, or Groceries, he doesn’t care about anything but his ‘Ballroom‘!” said one person.

Some piled on, wondering if Trump realized that the crowd was laughing at him instead of with him. One individual wrote, “He doesn’t even realize that they’re laughing at him. He thinks they’re laughing with him.” Another observer noticed, “Oh lord. I can see why she even laughed.”

🚨BREAKING: TRUMP FALLS ASLEEP pic.twitter.com/gXxN6Gmohq — Spencer Hakimian (@SpencerHakimian) May 5, 2026

Someone else wondered if his swaying was a tactic to avoid dozing off. “And her hubs is having trouble staying awake,” read the comment.

Trump was caught with his head hung low and eyes closed during an Oval Office gathering a day earlier. His team previously denied that the shut-eye moments were naps but instead a listening tactic.

Regardless, others are bracing for blowback and commented, “I’m guessing she’ll have words with the person who wrote this.”

According to Trump, there is one thing he does that annoys his wife — dancing to the Village People anthem “Y.M.C.A.” “My wife hates when I do this. She’s a very classy person,” he told supporters at a Republican House of Representatives retreat in January. Melania allegedly told him the showboating is not presidential and that his fans do not genuinely enjoy his moves.

Her words fell on deaf ears, as Trump continues to do the awkward fist bump and bop.