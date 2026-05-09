‘The Real Truth’: Trump Tried to Flex with Savage Post Until the Internet Fired Back with a Brutal Meme That Dragged Rubio and Hegseth Down with Him

President Donald Trump shared another bizarre post that showcased the Oval Office in the worst way possible.

Trump once again turned the internet into his personal fever dream after sharing a bizarre post that left people unsure whether to laugh, cringe, or call his communications team.

Using his predecessors as props in his animated story, Trump attempted to exploit their past scandals. Meanwhile, critics held up a mirror, suggesting he take a look at the mess going on with his own administration.

Marci Rubio (R) and Pete Hegseth (L) took a beating after President Donald Trump (C) pulled his own team down with him in a failed attempt to blast another president’s administration. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

Trump mocked Biden’s ice cream obsession, revived autopen conspiracies, and tossed in a messy jab at Hunter Biden for good measure in a viral post.

He labeled the image a “highly accurate depiction of the Sleepy Joe Biden Administration.” But the chaotic scene looked like every conservative talking point got tossed into a blender inside the Oval Office.

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It showed former President Joe Biden asleep in pajamas at the Resolute Desk beside a melting bucket of ice cream, an “autopen,” and fake headlines. Cartoon versions of Hunter Biden, Barack Obama, and a grinning Hillary Clinton hovered around him like a political fever dream.

“Tremendous damage done but, WE’RE BACK!!!” Trump concluded the post.

But instead of humiliating Biden, critics said the post backfired on Trump.

(Photo: @realDonaldTrump/Truth Social)

Viewers pointed to Trump’s own public moments of dozing off and members of his administration exposing their chaotic behind-the-scenes behavior. The irony was hard to ignore.

Just like Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s admission earlier this year about “toilet seats” during the height of his addiction struggles. Online, the reaction quickly shifted from outrage to mockery, as many noticed details he forgot.

“More projection from Trump. Biden never fell asleep in any meeting, in any room, or ever. Trump falls asleep daily,” a third posted.

Many online shared actual photos of Trump sleeping during meetings, pressers, and events, as proof that he does the very thing he accused Biden of.

Every accusation is a confession to this guy 😂🙄 pic.twitter.com/ovWOSIlF4y — 𝐸𝓇𝒾𝓃 𝒞𝑜𝓇𝓇𝒾𝑒 ❤️❤️❤️ (@erincorrie) May 7, 2026

Taking it a step further, one person flip the image adn added Trump’s administration. Secretary of State Marco Rubio took Obama’s place, holding a sign that reads, “Fake Victory.”

An animated Kash Patel is passed out on the desk corner holding a bottle of brown liquor, near a Big Mac and a Coke: Trump’s favorites.

Trump is seen sitting at the desk sleep as he’s done many times, with Pete Hegseth smiling in his face holding a glass of liquor. Treasury Secretary Thomas Bessent was in the background watching the chaotic scene.

Updated for 2026 pic.twitter.com/BeEI1MH3AA — George Ryan (@NoTaBoT8700) May 7, 2026

“This is the real truth,” said one person, as another added, “100% accurate.

The timing fueled fresh debate about Trump’s fixation on Biden long after reclaiming the White House. The president repeatedly brings Biden into speeches, rallies, and even children’s events.

Weeks ago while signing an executive order, Trump turned to ask the crowd, “Do you think Biden can do that?”

The public said he looked desperate, fishing for the same praise Biden once received for doing nothing. But his constant “autopen” references seem to be his favorite punchlines. ‘

We don't even have to resort to AI. pic.twitter.com/tAIFf19KIm — BunchaSheeple (@BunchaSheeple) May 7, 2026

Trump has accused Biden’s aides of secretly signing documents because he was allegedly unfit to serve. Meanwhile, historians and legal experts quickly noted that Trump used autopen technology during his first administration.

Yet, the White House continues to frame Trump’s aggressive embrace of AI as part of a broader innovation strategy.

A January 2025 executive order statement said the administration was committed to “enhancing America’s global AI dominance” and removing what it called “harmful Biden Administration AI policies,” adding that American AI development “must be free from ideological bias or engineered social agendas” — positioning Trump as a champion of technological expansion.

Still, critics argue Trump’s most visible use of AI has been trolling, not innovation.

In recent months, he has shared AI images portraying himself as Jesus, reposted fake arrest videos involving Obama, circulated a video depicting the Black first couple as apes, alongside other manipulated content targeting political opponents.